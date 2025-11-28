<a id="elk-027158d5-ab3c-4554-a54a-e19e9bba3589"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-our-massive-amazon-black-friday-deals-live-blog">Welcome to our massive Amazon Black Friday deals live blog!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="4dc45562-5781-4d23-8a5d-8bf5d8e6a014"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="HDdw99eDuknudnHdyUuAMR" name="Black Friday deals 2025 amazon blue november" alt="Amazon Black Friday deals 2025" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/HDdw99eDuknudnHdyUuAMR.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="2ef6955e-1348-4e0c-a178-e2f35116a9e5">Hello there, and let us be the first to wish you a happy Black Friday. If you're after the best of the best Black Friday deals on Amazon, you've found the right page, as we'll be rounding up exactly that here.</p><p>Ahead, I'll be spotlighting a mix of products from Amazon that we've tested and reviewed here at TechRadar, as well as ones that I've purchased and absolutely love.</p><p>Whether it's a phone accessory, a massive TV, a Lego set, or a kitchen appliance, it's simply a product that offers incredible value and is deeply discounted for Black Friday, in most cases down to a record-low or approaching one.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><p>And, I've covered Black Friday sales for over five years now, so I've got plenty of tricks and advice to share with shoppers today, and to help you find the best deals!</p>