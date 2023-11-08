Black Friday mini PC deals 2023

Black Friday 2023 is still just a few weeks away - and our expert deal-hunters are already tracking the best Black Friday mini PC deals you can get right now.

Mini PCs are compact desktop computers with all the same essential components in a smaller casing. Packed with power, they're highly portable, too, making them an ideal choice for those who need to save space without sacrificing performance.

Our testing team has already gone hands-on with the best mini PCs, so we know exactly what you need to look for, where to find the biggest discounts, and what makes the best Black Friday deal. Bookmark this page as we update it with the top mini PC deals, discounts, and price-drops. For more tech savings, visit our hub for the best Black Friday deals 2023.

Best Black Friday mini PC deals

Apple Mac mini M2: Now $999 at Amazon

This Apple Mac mini M2 is our top choice for mini PC - at the time of our review, we hailed it as "the best PC you can buy." In a series of tests, including editing 8K movie files and making projects in Ableton Live 11 using a MIDI keyboard, the M2-powered Mac mini performed brilliantly. It's sleek, powerful, ultra-compact with a variety of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack.

Beelink U59 Pro Mini PC: Was $209 Now $169 at Amazon

Save $40 with Prime Amazon Prime members get a good saving here with the Beelink U59 mini PC. After extensive testing, our verdict here was: "A mini system done right." We found it offered real value-for-money without compromising on performance across a number of personal and business uses. In our view, the user experience is much better than many mini PCs - it has much in common with a typical entry-level desktop.

Geekom AS 6: was $749 Now $679 at Amazon

Save $70 with coupon The Geekom AS 6 is a great addition for the office (or home office). Having tried it out, we were pretty impressed. That in such a tiny machine is disturbingly powerful. In general, the performance is top-of-the-line for current mini PCs, comparable to the Beelink SER6 Pro 7735HS and GMKtec NucBox K1. If it's a toss-up between this and the Geekom AS 5, we definitely recommend spending the extra for the AS 6.

Minisforum Mars MC560: was $360 Now $270 at Amazon

Save $90 There's a lot to like about the Minisforum Mars MC560, a mini PC we described as unlike any other after review. Like a traditional desktop, it stands vertically, mounted with a camera, microphone, and speakers. It can't be upgraded, unfortunately, but we found the platform an excellent performer and highly responsive.

Minisforum UM790 Pro: was $780 Now $622 at Amazon

Save $158 with coupon Aimed at creatives and gamers, the Minisforum UM790 Pro mini PC proved to be a solid performer through our series of benchmark tests. Don't let the no-nonsense design fool you. We found it delivered an impressive results for such a small machine and it's great for gaming and 4K video editing. This mini PC stands out for it's balance of performance and price.

Minisforum Venus UN1265: was $380 Now $304 at Amazon

Save $76 with coupon An affordable mini PC powerhouse was our verdict on the Minisforum Venus UN1265. It's not easy to upgrade, but in general, its benchmark test results are good. Overall, the UN1265 is a reasonably powerful system with enough ports and a cost low enough to make it useful for many.

GMKtec NucBox K1: was $530 Now $430 at Amazon

Save $100 with coupon The GMKtec NucBox K1is a tiny and cheap NUC with bags of power. It comes as a barebones package or kitted out, but we recommend getting the 32GB model or a matching module for the 16GB one. Our tests showed it elevated performance the K1 to the level of the Ryzen 7 7735HS. The right components can turned this into a monster system.

Beelink SER6 Pro 7735HS: was $599 Now $469 at Amazon

Save $130 The excellent SER6 Pro offers, in our opinion, ultimate performance from Beelink. Port selection is good, it can be upgraded, and the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor makes it one of the most powerful small system platforms we’ve tried. It basically has everything you need for desktop computing.

GMKtec NucBox M2: was $600 Now $370 at Amazon

Save $230 with coupon When we took the GMKtec NucBox M2 out for a test-drive, we found it packed plenty of power, with an effective CPU and GPU combo and plenty of room for expansion. This is a solid piece of equipment, with enough versatility to service asvideo conferencing, a media server, firewall, or desktop PC replacement.

Beelink Mini-S N5095 Mini PC: Was $169 now $109 at Amazon

Save $60 with coupon We've had some good experiences with Beelink's line-up of mini PCs. For performance, reliability, and value. the Mini-S N5095 checks all the right boxes. This mini PC is built to Intel's NUC specifications, which means it's both reliable and high-performing. It's also affordably priced, with various RAM configurations available.

GMKtec Nucbox G2 Mini PC: was $180 Now $150 at Amazon

Save $30 for Prime members The 12th generation Intel Alder Lake N100 mini PC is equipped with 4 cores, 4 threads, and 6 MB cache. It has a base frequency that can burst up to 3.4GHz, providing you with more powerful performance and smoother running when compared to earlier models. This mini PC is perfect for handling routine tasks, office work, and home entertainment, and is more convenient to use than traditional desktop PCs.

Beelink SER5 MAX Mini PC: Now $429 at Amazon

This mini PC is available in different configurations and is powered by an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor with a base operating frequency of up to 4.4GHz (8C/16T). It supports a 16MB smart cache, ensuring stable and reliable performance with reduced latency. With its powerful loading and processing power, this desktop computer provides a smoother experience.

Beelink SER6 MAX Mini PC W11 Pro: was $569 Now $449 at Amazon

Save $120 with coupon There are several configurations available for this mini PC. You can choose from different Ryzen processors and specifications, which result in varying RAM and storage capabilities depending on the model you select. Regardless of your budget, you should be able to find a configuration that suits your needs.

Geekom Mini PC AS5: Was $659 Now $599 at Amazon

Save $60 with coupon The Geekom AS 5 isn't the most powerful mini PC you can buy - but it can easily tear through most CPU-heavy computing tasks, and it's ideal if you're a beginner. This is, in our experience, a powerful NUC limited by bandwidth. It's equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and Windows 11 Pro. With a user experience close to that of a desktop computer, you can easily use this mini PC for your daily computing needs.

Acemagic AD08: Was $549 Now $399 at Amazon

Save $150 with coupon The Acemagic AD08 is powered by Intel 11th Gen i9 11900H, featuring 8 cores and 16 threads with a maximum boost clock of up to 4.9GHz and 24MB L3 cache. Its disruptive P core/E core hybrid CPU architecture makes it even more powerful, providing faster speed and efficiency for work or entertainment purposes. But we'd strongly recommend choosing the AMD version over the 11th Gen Intel model.

Intel NUC 13 Pro: Now $999 at Amazon

The Intel NUC 13 Pro is perfct for those looking for the company's branded mini PC. It's a machine that's seemingly tailored for professional work. Performance-wise, our benchmarks revealed a slightly curious mix of amazing numbers, while others were just modestly better than those using Gen 11 and Gen 12 processors. Overall, a great combination of performance, connectivity, and graphics.

Blackview MP80 Mini PC Intel 12th N95: Was $240 Now $140 at Amazon

Save $100 with coupon The Blackview MP80 mini-computer has the latest LPDDR5 memory technology that operates at 4800MHz. This provides a 35% increase in speed compared to DDR4 while also consuming 25% less power. Additionally, the 12GB LPDDR5 memory offers faster speed and efficiency than the 8GB RAM. With 256GB of storage space, you can store all your files and media content with ease, ensuring seamless data access and outstanding storage performance. Whether you need it for work, study, entertainment, or business, the Blackview MP80 mini-computer is a reliable and efficient option.

MINISFORUM Venus Series UM773 Lite: Was $490 Now $426 at Amazon

Save $64 The MINISFORUM Venus Series UM773 Lite Mini PC has the latest AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, featuring eight cores and 16 threads. It has a base clock of 3.2 GHz that can go up to 4.75 GHz. Based on the RDNA 2 architecture, this mini desktop comes preinstalled with Windows 11 Pro. Whether for productivity, office routines, or even mid-range gaming, the UM773 Lite mini desktop delivers satisfying results.

Intel NUC 12 Serpent Canyon: Now $1,330 at Amazon

This computer comes with Windows 11 Pro and a range of storage and RAM options to cater to diverse needs and budgets. Whether you are a casual user or a professional, you can choose from various configurations that match your specific requirements. From smaller storage capacities with lower RAM to larger storage capacities with higher RAM, you can select the combination that best suits your usage patterns and enhances your overall computing experience.

Beelink SER3 Mini PC: Was $399 Now $299 at Amazon

Save $100 with coupon The Beelink SER3 mini PC is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor that has a speed ranging from 2.3 to 4GHz, 4 cores and 8 threads. It has a 384KB L1 cache, 2MB L2 cache, and 4MB L3 cache, along with support for 4M cache. The processor is integrated with the AMD Radeon RX Vega 10 Graphics, which has a frequency of 1400MHz. This mini PC is fast, smooth, and power-efficient, making it ideal for various scenarios.

Blackview MP200: Was $599 Now $319 at Amazon

Save $280 with coupon The Blackview MP200 Mini-PC has a powerful Intel Core i5-11400H processor featuring six cores and 12 threads, a 12 MB cache, and a turbo frequency of up to 4.5 GHz. Thanks to its high frequency, you can expect smooth operation, intelligent processing, and maximum processor stability, resulting in outstanding performance. Additionally, the mini PC comes with pre-installed Windows 11 Pro, offering you a seamless and reliable experience whether you use it for work, gaming, or internet browsing.

Intel NUC 10: Now $880 at Amazon

This NUC is equipped with 32GB of memory and a high-end 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD. In this case, the brand of NVMe SSD installed is the best one available on the market, which ensures optimal performance. The device offers lightning-fast speeds, making it perfect for completing even the most challenging tasks with ease. You can also use it at home for playing mid-level games, streaming music, or watching UHD videos. This mini PC is a small but powerful device that won’t disappoint you.

Dell OptiPlex 3080 Micro Form Factor Business Desktop: Now $640 at Amazon

The Dell mini PC comes with an Intel Core i5-10500T Hexa-Core Processor that has six cores, 12 threads, and a 12MB cache. It has a base frequency of 2.3GHz and can reach up to 3.8GHz with maximum turbo speed. It supports both Windows 10 and Linux operating systems. With 16GB of high-bandwidth RAM, you can run multiple applications and browser tabs smoothly. Additionally, the 512GB PCIe Solid State Drive enables fast bootup and data transfer.

Acer Aspire TC-1660-UA92: Now $570 at Amazon

This powerful machine can handle any task, from basic computing to multimedia entertainment, whenever you power it up. Equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, it provides lightning-fast speed, ample power, and plenty of storage for your everyday needs. It boasts a 10th Generation Intel Core i6-Core Processor (up to 4.3GHz), 12GB 2666MHz DDR4 Memory, a 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, and an 8X DVD-Writer Double-Layer Drive (DVD-RW).