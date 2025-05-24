I've reviewed dozens of mini PCs, and these are my 7 picks for Memorial Day

Looking for the best deals on mini PCs (and PCs in general) out there on Memorial Day? Don't worry, I've got them all listed below from affordable ones to powerful models and everything in between.

Note that prices are correct at the time of publishing - but feel free to notify me if anything is out of stock, and check out our best mini PC buying guide as well for more offers.

And if you are staying home and planning to get things for your house or yourself, we have chosen the best offers from big US retailers and brands already having Memorial Day sales that you can shop now.

Memorial Day Mini PC deals

Morefine M6S: $119.99 at Amazon Weighing just 190g (that's less than an iPhone 16 Pro Max), this is a tiny PC that will sit comfortably on an adult’s palm and can be tucked away in someone’s pocket. Despite its ridiculously low price, it still offers 12GB of RAM, 512GB onboard storage (SATA NVMe SSD) and an Intel N100 CPU. It runs Windows 11 Pro, a very nice bonus, and can even power two 4K monitors. I can only commend Morefine for including another three full size USB ports, an audio jack and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Its power connector is Type-C which means you should be able to use any power supply that can deliver 36W. The only drawback I can think of is the lack of a VESA mount, understandable given the size.

GenMachine 3550H: $179.99 at Amazon Far bigger and faster than the M6S is the 3550H from GenMachine which, as one might infer, runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 3550H CPU. It has 512GB of onboard storage, courtesy of a SATA NVMe SSD and 16GB DDR4 RAM. As is the case for most mini PCs, Windows 11 Pro powers it and there are plenty of ports including all the usual suspects (HDMI, USB, Gigabit) although I’m not sure about the DisplayPort connector that looks well out of place on a sub-$200 PC. I can’t think of any downside to this mini PC at this price point. Special mention to the Bosgame E2 Mini which costs a bit extra ($189.99) but has two HDMI ports and one Type-C connector, allowing you to feed three monitors.

WVX 6600H: $259.99 at Amazon Perched one notch higher is a brand I’ve never heard of, WVX, which seems to be one of Amazon-only offshoots from the numerous Chinese mini PC vendors. Compared to the 3550H, the price jump gives us a much faster CPU (6600H, more than twice quicker), newer DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen3 SSD. I love the aluminum alloy chassis and the two 2.5G LAN ports, something I never seen at this price point. This PC should be able to drive four monitors as it has two HDMI ports and two Type-C connectors (a third one is for power only). Add in four Type-A USB ports and Windows 11 Pro and you get a pretty capable workstation. A special mention to Firebat AM02, which costs the same and can take an extra SSD. Both have 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD

Kamrui H1: $309.99 at Amazon It’s incredible to think that for just over $300, you can buy a PC that scores over 23,000 points on CPUBenchmark. The Ryzen 7 6800H that powers Kamrui H1 will rip through all mundane office tasks with aplomb. It comes with the same set of features as the WVX above, so you are essentially paying for a faster CPU. There’s only one Ethernet port (2.5Gb) and you can drive three 4K monitors in all. Extra bonus points for its ability to take two PCIe SSDs. Other 6800H mini PC that sell at the same price and with roughly same set of features include the Acemagician 6800H and the Firebat A6.

Save 29% Minisforum UM760: was $459.90 now $327.89 at Amazon A bit more expensive than the H1 is the UM760 which gets a 29% price cut just in time for Memorial Day. I chose to include it because it is the only one in that price bracket that has a powerful CPU (Ryzen 5 7640HS), 1TB of SSD storage (Gen4) and faster USB 4.0. Its Radeon 760M graphics is also superior to anything from previous-generation iGPUs. It has only one Ethernet port (2.5Gb as for the others) and Minisforum decided to put two USB 2.0 ports, which is a rather dumb move). Similarly, I am not a big fan of DisplayPorts or barrel-type power plugs as they limit your connectivity options. Still, for this price, the UM760 Slim is hard to beat.

Save 5% Reatan Silver9: $339 at Amazon The Mini PC landscape between $300 and $350 is exceptionally competitive and I’ve selected my first Intel-based model, the Reatan Silver9. I’ve never heard of the brand, but it is likely that it is an Amazon-only brand as is the case for the WVX above. Its standout feature is a 14-core Core i9-12900HK CPU, an absolute beast of a processor that is just shy of 26,000 points on CPUBenchmark. For the rest, it has a very bland metal chassis, not unlike the WVX and like the Minisforum mini PC, disappointingly chose to add two USB 2.0 ports. Still, other than this drawback, I cannot fault it further. As is the case with many other products, there are multiple listings of this mini PC on Amazon, here and here, handy when one of them is out of stock.