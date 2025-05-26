Need a new gaming laptop? These are my 7 favorite deals from the Memorial Day sales

Memorial Day sales are officially live, and if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your gaming setup, now’s the perfect time to score a great deal. Big-name retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Dell are all offering excellent price cuts on gaming laptops today.

I've searched through nearly every Memorial Day sale today to find a wide range of gaming laptops, including everything from entry-level models to high-performance machines packed with the latest hardware.

My picks start at just $649 for this incredibly good value RTX 4060-equipped MSI Thin at Walmart, but quickly escalate from there. You'll also find price cuts on brand-new RTX 5000 series machines like this MSI Vector 16 HX with an RTX 5080 for $2,999 (was $3,499) at Newegg. I've also included some of the newest Alienware Area-51 models, just in case you're interested in something really high-end.

Generally speaking, today's price cuts are some of the best I've seen since Black Friday, although there isn't quite as much variety on offer. There are good options across the various price ranges, however, so don't miss out before the Memorial Day sales draw to a close.

Today's 7 best Memorial day gaming laptop deals

MSI Thin 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $999.99 now $649.99 at Walmart Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB This MSI Thin was already ridiculously cheap at $699, but Walmart has just listed an even better deal. At $649, this machine is a steal considering you get an RTX 4060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 chipset. While not world-beating by any stretch of the imagination, these specs are great for a budget 1080p setup and should play a surprisingly large array of games smoothly if you tweak a few settings.

MSI Cyborg 14-inch gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $799.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB This MSI Cyborg is a great choice for a gaming laptop on a reasonable budget. At 14-inches, it's one of the more portable machines on sale today at Best Buy and you also get a decent RTX 4060 graphics card paired up with an Intel Core i7 chipset. That should get you great 1080p gaming performance if you're willing to tweak a few settings here and there.

MSI Thin A15 gaming laptop: was $1,199 now $799.99 at Newegg Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB This MSI Thin at Newegg is one hell of a machine at $799 but there is one glaring caveat - you'll have to pay upfront and apply for a $200 rebate to secure this price. It's an annoying extra step but otherwise this machine is fantastic for the price. Not only do you get a great price for a laptop with an RTX 4060 graphics card but a Ryzen 9 chipset gives you plenty of power elsewhere, too.

MSI Vector 16 HX gaming laptop: was $1,924.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

Processor: Intel Ultra 7-255HX

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB This MSI Vector is one of the first discounted gaming laptops I've seen with a new RTX 5070 Ti graphics card. It's great value despite its rather measly 16GB of RAM. More RAM is an easy upgrade either way so this is an easy recommendation at this price point. Not only will you get great performance out of the RTX 5070 Ti but a new Ultra 7 chipset should back up that GPU rather nicely.

MSI Vector 16 HX gaming laptop: was $3,519.99 now $2,999.99 at Newegg Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080

Processor: Intel Ultra 7-275HX

RAM: 32GB DDR5

Storage: 2TB My favorite high-end gaming laptop deal in the Memorial Day sales has to be this impressive Vector 16 at Newegg. You're saving a whopping $500 on this admittedly pricey machine, which features not only a superb chipset and 32GB of RAM, but also one of the latest RTX 5080 graphics cards. Yes, it's pricey, but this is a great deal if you're looking for super high-end performance.

Alienware 16 Area-51 gaming laptop: was $3,599 now $3,299.99 at Dell Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX

RAM: 64GB DDR5

Storage: 2TB Here's the first significant price cut on the brand-new 16-inch Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop, and it's a good one. With $300 off, this high-end configuration with an RTX 5080 and Ultra 9 is a little easier on the pocket. While a pricey buy, you are getting eye-wateringly powerful components here that are more than enough to power the 240Hz QHD+ display this machine features.

Alienware 18 Area-51 gaming laptop: was $3,799 now $3,499.99 at Dell Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX

RAM: 64GB DDR5

Storage: 2TB Today's discount on the 18-inch model is even better than the one on the 16-inch model, with an impressive $300 discount. The specs on this featured configuration are the same as the model featured above, but you get an even bigger 18-inch 300Hz QHD+ display that's perfect if you have a more static setup. At 18 inches, this massive laptop isn't the most portable, but it's perfect for delivering a desktop-like experience.

