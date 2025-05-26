Need a new gaming laptop? These are my 7 favorite deals from the Memorial Day sales
With options from $649 to well over $3,000
Memorial Day sales are officially live, and if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your gaming setup, now’s the perfect time to score a great deal. Big-name retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Dell are all offering excellent price cuts on gaming laptops today.
I've searched through nearly every Memorial Day sale today to find a wide range of gaming laptops, including everything from entry-level models to high-performance machines packed with the latest hardware.
My picks start at just $649 for this incredibly good value RTX 4060-equipped MSI Thin at Walmart, but quickly escalate from there. You'll also find price cuts on brand-new RTX 5000 series machines like this MSI Vector 16 HX with an RTX 5080 for $2,999 (was $3,499) at Newegg. I've also included some of the newest Alienware Area-51 models, just in case you're interested in something really high-end.
Generally speaking, today's price cuts are some of the best I've seen since Black Friday, although there isn't quite as much variety on offer. There are good options across the various price ranges, however, so don't miss out before the Memorial Day sales draw to a close.
Today's 7 best Memorial day gaming laptop deals
Graphics card: RTX 4060
Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This MSI Thin was already ridiculously cheap at $699, but Walmart has just listed an even better deal. At $649, this machine is a steal considering you get an RTX 4060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 chipset. While not world-beating by any stretch of the imagination, these specs are great for a budget 1080p setup and should play a surprisingly large array of games smoothly if you tweak a few settings.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060
Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This MSI Cyborg is a great choice for a gaming laptop on a reasonable budget. At 14-inches, it's one of the more portable machines on sale today at Best Buy and you also get a decent RTX 4060 graphics card paired up with an Intel Core i7 chipset. That should get you great 1080p gaming performance if you're willing to tweak a few settings here and there.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This MSI Thin at Newegg is one hell of a machine at $799 but there is one glaring caveat - you'll have to pay upfront and apply for a $200 rebate to secure this price. It's an annoying extra step but otherwise this machine is fantastic for the price. Not only do you get a great price for a laptop with an RTX 4060 graphics card but a Ryzen 9 chipset gives you plenty of power elsewhere, too.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Processor: Intel Ultra 7-255HX
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Storage: 1TB
This MSI Vector is one of the first discounted gaming laptops I've seen with a new RTX 5070 Ti graphics card. It's great value despite its rather measly 16GB of RAM. More RAM is an easy upgrade either way so this is an easy recommendation at this price point. Not only will you get great performance out of the RTX 5070 Ti but a new Ultra 7 chipset should back up that GPU rather nicely.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080
Processor: Intel Ultra 7-275HX
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Storage: 2TB
My favorite high-end gaming laptop deal in the Memorial Day sales has to be this impressive Vector 16 at Newegg. You're saving a whopping $500 on this admittedly pricey machine, which features not only a superb chipset and 32GB of RAM, but also one of the latest RTX 5080 graphics cards. Yes, it's pricey, but this is a great deal if you're looking for super high-end performance.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX
RAM: 64GB DDR5
Storage: 2TB
Here's the first significant price cut on the brand-new 16-inch Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop, and it's a good one. With $300 off, this high-end configuration with an RTX 5080 and Ultra 9 is a little easier on the pocket. While a pricey buy, you are getting eye-wateringly powerful components here that are more than enough to power the 240Hz QHD+ display this machine features.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX
RAM: 64GB DDR5
Storage: 2TB
Today's discount on the 18-inch model is even better than the one on the 16-inch model, with an impressive $300 discount. The specs on this featured configuration are the same as the model featured above, but you get an even bigger 18-inch 300Hz QHD+ display that's perfect if you have a more static setup. At 18 inches, this massive laptop isn't the most portable, but it's perfect for delivering a desktop-like experience.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
