Two of the best gaming laptop deals of the year are still on sale - but not for long

Two of my favorite gaming laptop deals of the year so far are still on sale at Walmart this week, although I suspect not for that much longer.
The first is the RTX 4060-equipped MSI Thin for just $649 (was $1,099) at Walmart. There are just a few units left in stock, so I highly recommend snapping this one up if you're looking for a decent machine on a budget. It's a little older now, but the RTX 4060, Core i5 chipset, and 16GB of RAM inside this machine will be great if you're looking to cover the basics.
For something a little more powerful, I'd also highly recommend this Acer Predator Helios Neo for $1,008.99 at Walmart. This laptop has reached as low as $999 before, but even at this slightly higher price, it's still one of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptops on the market. And, considering you also get an Intel Core Ultra 7-155H, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, it should hold up for a few good years down the line, too.
As deals editor, I've seen gaming laptop deals dry up a little as of late, so it's a welcome sight that both these machines are still on sale. I suspect that retailers are reining in their price cuts due to tariffs or in anticipation of Amazon Prime Day or a similar big sale. Right now, it's pretty rare to find an RTX 4060 gaming laptop for under $800, let alone $700, so I'd recommend these two listings before they vanish for good.
Two exceptionally good laptop deals at Walmart
If you're on a budget then it's hard not to recommend this heavily discounted MSI Thin at Walmart. It's one of the cheapest machines I've seen this year to feature an RTX 4060 graphics card, which should get you a decent level of performance at 1080p. It's not a high-end machine, but this one is a cut above the usual super-cheap options you find in the sub $700 price range.
You'll really struggle to find a better bang-for-the-buck gaming laptop deal than this Acer Predator at Walmart this week. Sure, it's a little pricier than some options, but you get a powerful RTX 4070 graphics card and Ultra 7 chipset for just over $1,000, which is extremely impressive. At 14.5 inches, this one is also a little smaller than some options out there, so it's a great choice if you value portability.
