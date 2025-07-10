Are you an engineering student looking for a laptop with a dedicated GPU or a graduate looking for a device to run AutoCAD? Well, you’re in luck this Prime Day. You can grab the HP Victus 15 from Amazon for as little as $598. You will need to select the appropriate seller from the “Other sellers on Amazon” section.

With an Intel Core i5-12450H at its heart, it is a very potent workstation especially as it has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, far more than most laptops in this price range. What makes it special though is the dedicated Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

Cheap gaming/creative laptop deal at Amazon for Prime Day

HP Victus 15: was $729 now $598 at Amazon If you're simply looking for a laptop that can do gaming decently and other light creative job, for less than $600, this machine's combination of an 8-core Intel Core i5 CPU, and an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU will get you started on the right foot. Sure, it's not a world-beating machine by any stretch of the imagination, but this Victus will still play a surprisingly large array of games pretty well at 1080p resolution and much more.

Having a discrete GPU, as opposed to an integrated one, is a compulsory requirement for some specialised software used in engineering or creative industries. The card works in tandem with a 300-nits, 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Victus 15 is a gaming laptop but its sleek design and a blue-grey color scheme means that it is far more polished than many of its peers. There’s no RGB color or attempts to shove an alien-themed design in the chassis.

I like the fact that it has a dedicated GbE LAN port, a dedicated power input and an SD card slot. Other than that there’s four USB ports and an audio connector and a 70WHr battery that should last a couple of hours under load (I am an eternal optimist). Sound is handled by B&O audio and the keyboard (which has a numeric keypad) is backlit as well. Windows 11 Home is the OS in charge.

In our review of the laptop, we highlighted the fact that it is a value proposal and that it can “can play high-end titles well while still balancing most other tasks that the user may need. We wouldn’t suggest investing in this laptop if you need something with a long battery life or a flashier appearance, but given its excellent price, this is definitely one you’ll want to consider.”

Also consider

Acer Nitro V laptop ( $650 ): It has a better CPU, a faster SSD, Thunderbolt 4 and a superior GPU. However it is also more expensive and half the memory. If you are happy to add the extra memory by yourself, then this is the one to go for.