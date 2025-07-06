Performance-driven laptops are essential if you're looking to take your content creation to the next level - and ahead of Prime Day, I've tracked down plenty of savings on some of our top-reviewed machines.

If you want the best for creators, the Asus ProArt P16 was $2300 now $2070 at Best Buy. That's a $230 saving right there, and I don't think you'll regret it.

This is my favorite laptop for creators right now, thanks to its top-end CPU and graphics card, and a stunningly good 4K OLED display. Color accuracy hits 100% DCI-P3 with Pantone validation, file transfer rates were quick in our tests, and overall, we found the editing workflow and rendering was very quick, too. For my money, this is the ideal laptop for those who want a true MacBook alternative.

Check out my full round-up of top deals below, with laptops from Apple, Asus, Lenovo, and HP.

You'll find a lot of the machines in this round-up feature in my guides to the best video editing laptops and best laptops for engineering students. That's because they prioritize graphical prowess and performance, which are key for those tasks.

Creator laptop deals in the US

Save $230 Save 10% Asus ProArt P16 : was $2,300 now $2,070 at Best Buy Display: 16in 4K OLED touchscreen

CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

RAM: 32GB

SSD: 2TB This is the laptop that had our reviewer Alastair consider switching from Apple to Windows - it's that good a MacBook Pro alternative. Specs are great, particularly the 4K screen with its 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. In his review, he said "the quality of the machine is exceptional," praising the speed, quality, design, and robustness of this creator-focused machine.

Save $240 Save 12% Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4): was $1,999 now $1,759 at Amazon Display: 14.2in Liquid Retina XDR display

CPU: M4

GPU: 10-core GPU

RAM: 24GB

SSD: 1TB This 14in twist on the MacBook Pro is a content creator's dream - especially with the advent of the M4 series of chips delivering a smooth experience. In his review, our reviewer Lance Ulanoff called it "a pro-grade portable that impresses in every area. It's a pleasure to use, and rises to meet virtually any challenge." Other configurations are also discounted on the page, if you want more memory, storage, or a better chip.

Save $250 Save 10% Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M4 Pro): was $2,499 now $2,249 at Amazon Display: 16.2in Liquid Retina XDR display

CPU: M4 Pro

GPU: 20-core GPU

RAM: 24GB

SSD: 512GB My top pick for video editing, the MBP with the M4 Pro chip is an absolute powerhouse. Our reviewer Matt said, in his review, it's "one of the most powerful laptops out there, and will make short work of even the most demanding tasks." Other configurations are also discounted on the page, including an M4 Max model for professional filmmakers and animators.

Save $550 Save 31% Asus ProArt PX13 : was $1,800 now $1,250 at Best Buy Display: 13in 3K OLED touchscreen

CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050

RAM: 32GB

SSD: 1TB You won't find many 2-in-1 laptops with a dedicated GPU, but that's what's the PX13 delivers. Like the P16, it's designed with content creation in mind. Our reviewer Alastair said it's a "versatile laptop with AI power that enables creators to produce advanced content on the go" in his PX13 review.

Save $150 Save 15% Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Display: 13.6in Liquid Retina display

CPU: M4

GPU: Up to 10-core GPU

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB This is arguably the best MacBook around right now - impressively portable with excellent performance for the price. When Lance reviewed this new model, he found it delivered "excellent build and design, working on it is a pleasure, and the M4 provides all the power I need for the widest range of tasks."

Save $190 Asus ROG Strix G18: was $2,300 now $2,110 at Amazon Display: 18in QHD 240Hz

CPU: Intel Core i9-14900HX

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

RAM: 32GB

SSD: 1TB The ROG Strix G18 has been one of my top picks for a very long time, kitted out with excellent specs for both content creation and gaming, if you want a laptop for work and play. Our reviewer Alex took the older model for a spin and loved the raw power and "absolutely class-leading speed" in his review. Expect performance to be even smoother with this 2024 model.

Save $200 Save 12% Asus ROG Strix G16: was $1,699 now $1,499 at Target Display: 16in QHD 240Hz

CPU: Intel Core i9-14900HX

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB Like the G18 but want something smaller? The G16 is also a powerhouse with a discrete GPU and the smaller 16in display for slightly more portability. Specs are similar to the G18 above, with the same processor, but less RAM and an RTX 4060 graphics card instead.

Save $450 Save 23% Lenovo Legion Pro 5i: was $1,999 now $1,549 at Target Display: 16in QHD 165Hz

CPU: Intel Core i9-14900HX

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB This Windows 11 laptop is boasts some impressive specs for the price. In our review of the earlier model, we loved the overall performance considering the price and the display is great, too. Expect even better from this newer version.

Save $79 Save 11% HP Victus 15: was $728 now $649 at Walmart Display: 13in 3K OLED touchscreen

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB If you want a cheap laptop with some graphical prowess, this is one of my favorites. The Hp Victus 15 is capable of pulling double-duty as a gaming laptop, too. And when we reviewed it, we praised its excellent price and good performance.

