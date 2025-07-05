Ahead of Prime Day, starting on Tuesday July 8, I've been scouting for top Dell laptop deals for students and business - and I've found some well-specced models that are definitely worth a look.

If you're looking for the biggest saving, right now there's $3200 off the Dell Inspiron 16, down from $4500 to $1300 at Amazon. This 16in touchscreen laptop running Windows 11 Pro comes equipped with a Intel Core 7 150U processor, 64GB, and 4TB SSD, so performance should be smooth here.

I've also found a selection of Inspiron, Latitutde, and XPS laptops over on Amazon that have all seen significant price-cuts before Prime Day even starts.

It's worth noting that, too, that Dell is currently running its summer sale in both the US and the UK - I've dropped links to both above if you want to check them out. As the company begins to rebrand its best business laptops to Plus, Premium, Pro, and Pro Max, expect to see plenty of cheap Inspiron and XPS laptops discounted. They're effectively the same laptops with the older name attached.

Dell laptop deals in the US

Save $3200 Save 71% Dell Inspiron 16: was $4,500 now $1,300 at Amazon Display: 16in FHD touchscreen

CPU: Intel Core 7 150U

RAM: 64GB

Storage: 4TB SSD Talk about great specifications, this 16in Windows 11 Pro laptop boasts a touchscreen display and backlit keyboard. But what really caught my eye for the price is the monstrous amount of memory and storage you get here, with 64GB RAM and a 4TB SSD. Other models are also available, with 32GB/1TB and 64GB/2TB versions also discounted.

Save $1749 Save 73% Dell Vostro 15 3530: was $2,399 now $650 at Amazon Display: 15.6in FHD 120Hz

CPU: Intel i5-1334U

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD This is a good pick for business professionals and students who want a well-specced machine for running office software, browsing, conferencing, and streaming. I'm impressed with the amount of memory here, which should make for smooth multitasking (even with a hundred tabs open in Chrome). A 16GB/512GB model is also discounted, but for the extra $50, I'd go for this one.

Save $200 Save 13% Dell XPS 13: was $1,600 now $1,400 at Amazon Display: 13.4in FHD 120Hz

CPU: Qualcomm 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD I've always been a fan of Dell's premium XPS line-up, which deliver outstanding performance and a beautiful, slim design. In our review for the 2025 Intel model, we called it "one of the best laptops money can buy."

Save $1539 Save 53% Dell Inspiron 15: was $2,899 now $1,360 at Amazon Display: 15.6in FHD Touchscreen

CPU: Intel Core i7-1355U

RAM: 64GB

Storage: 2TB SSD With this Dell laptop deal, you don't just get a Windows 11 Pro touchscreen laptop that's fully kitted out with loads of memory and storage (never a bad thing). It also packs in a host of accessories, too, including a flash drive, docking station, wireless mouse, and a lifetime license to Microsoft Office.

Save $150 Save 15% Dell Latitude 3550: was $999 now $849 at Amazon Display: 15.6in FHD

CPU: Intel Core i5-1335U

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD When it comes to enterprise and business laptops, Latitude are what you might call a classic. They're built for business-use, and this Windows 11 Pro model is no different, with a good chip, plenty of storage space, and enough memory to keep all your processes smooth and seamless.

Save $150 Save 23% Dell Vostro 3520: was $599 now $459 at Amazon Display: 15.6in FHD 120Hz

CPU: Intel Core i3-1215U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD This affordable Windows 11 Pro laptop has all the essentials most students and business users will need - and it does it without breaking the bank. A 32GB/1TB model is also discounted right now for about $100 more.

Save $52 Save 12% Dell Inspiron 15 3535: was $450 now $398 at Amazon Display: 15.6in FHD

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD If you're looking for a cheap Dell for basic duties, this one ticks the right boxes. I would've liked to see a bit more memory, but while it may lack the extra memory, and storage is about average, the Ryzen 5 chip is nice - they tend to offer better cooling on laptops.

Dell laptop deals in the UK

Save £74 Save 15% Dell Inspiron 15 3530: was £499 now £425 at Amazon Display: 15.6in FHD 120Hz

CPU: Intel Core i5-1334U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD For me, this laptop is well-specced for student and business use, and ideal for running office apps, streaming videos, online browsing, and checking emails. Basically, all the essential tasks.

Save £32 Dell Inspiron 16: was £729 now £697 at Amazon Display: 16in FHD+

CPU: Intel Core 7-150U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD Coming in an ice blue chassis, this Windows 11 laptop looks great to my eye - and with its i7 chip and 16GB, I'd expect multitasking performance to be smooth throughout use. I also like the 16in screen, which will be useful for students.

Save £155 Save 15% Dell Inspiron 15: was £1,050 now £895 at Amazon Display: 15.6in FHD

CPU: Intel Core i5-1135G7

RAM: 64GB

Storage: 2TB SSD What caught my eye with this Windows 11 Pro laptop - besides the discount, is the specs. Alright, the processor isn't the latest and greatest, but 64GB of memory and 2TB SSD storage is great, especially at this price. But even better, the deal also includes a lifetime licence for Microsoft Office. On the same page, a 32GB/1TB model running a 12th Gen i5 is also discounted right now.

Save £40 Dell Inspiron 15 3535: was £579 now £539 at Amazon Display: 15.6in FHD 120Hz

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7730U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD Not the biggest discount in the world, but you're still getting some decent specs for general business and student work. Running Windows 11 on a Ryzen 7, the 16GB of memory should make most tasks smooth, and there's a fair amount of storage if you need it.

