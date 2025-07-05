I found an incredible Dell laptop deal that saves you over $3200 for business pros and students - and it's not even Prime Day yet
I've found some unmissable Dell laptop deals and discounts ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Ahead of Prime Day, starting on Tuesday July 8, I've been scouting for top Dell laptop deals for students and business - and I've found some well-specced models that are definitely worth a look.
If you're looking for the biggest saving, right now there's $3200 off the Dell Inspiron 16, down from $4500 to $1300 at Amazon. This 16in touchscreen laptop running Windows 11 Pro comes equipped with a Intel Core 7 150U processor, 64GB, and 4TB SSD, so performance should be smooth here.
- Shop all Amazon laptop deals in the US
- Shop all Amazon laptop deals in the UK
- See Dell’s full laptop sales
- See Dell UK's full laptop sales
I've also found a selection of Inspiron, Latitutde, and XPS laptops over on Amazon that have all seen significant price-cuts before Prime Day even starts.
It's worth noting that, too, that Dell is currently running its summer sale in both the US and the UK - I've dropped links to both above if you want to check them out. As the company begins to rebrand its best business laptops to Plus, Premium, Pro, and Pro Max, expect to see plenty of cheap Inspiron and XPS laptops discounted. They're effectively the same laptops with the older name attached.
For more computing essentials, I'm also rounding up the best Prime Day mini PC deals around, and check out our live hub for top Prime Day deals on laptops, TVs, headphones, and more.
Dell laptop deals in the US
Display: 16in FHD touchscreen
CPU: Intel Core 7 150U
RAM: 64GB
Storage: 4TB SSD
Talk about great specifications, this 16in Windows 11 Pro laptop boasts a touchscreen display and backlit keyboard. But what really caught my eye for the price is the monstrous amount of memory and storage you get here, with 64GB RAM and a 4TB SSD. Other models are also available, with 32GB/1TB and 64GB/2TB versions also discounted.
Display: 15.6in FHD 120Hz
CPU: Intel i5-1334U
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
This is a good pick for business professionals and students who want a well-specced machine for running office software, browsing, conferencing, and streaming. I'm impressed with the amount of memory here, which should make for smooth multitasking (even with a hundred tabs open in Chrome). A 16GB/512GB model is also discounted, but for the extra $50, I'd go for this one.
Display: 13.4in FHD 120Hz
CPU: Qualcomm 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
I've always been a fan of Dell's premium XPS line-up, which deliver outstanding performance and a beautiful, slim design. In our review for the 2025 Intel model, we called it "one of the best laptops money can buy."
Display: 15.6in FHD Touchscreen
CPU: Intel Core i7-1355U
RAM: 64GB
Storage: 2TB SSD
With this Dell laptop deal, you don't just get a Windows 11 Pro touchscreen laptop that's fully kitted out with loads of memory and storage (never a bad thing). It also packs in a host of accessories, too, including a flash drive, docking station, wireless mouse, and a lifetime license to Microsoft Office.
Display: 15.6in FHD
CPU: Intel Core i5-1335U
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
When it comes to enterprise and business laptops, Latitude are what you might call a classic. They're built for business-use, and this Windows 11 Pro model is no different, with a good chip, plenty of storage space, and enough memory to keep all your processes smooth and seamless.
Display: 15.6in FHD 120Hz
CPU: Intel Core i3-1215U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB SSD
This affordable Windows 11 Pro laptop has all the essentials most students and business users will need - and it does it without breaking the bank. A 32GB/1TB model is also discounted right now for about $100 more.
Display: 15.6in FHD
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB SSD
If you're looking for a cheap Dell for basic duties, this one ticks the right boxes. I would've liked to see a bit more memory, but while it may lack the extra memory, and storage is about average, the Ryzen 5 chip is nice - they tend to offer better cooling on laptops.
Dell laptop deals in the UK
Display: 15.6in FHD 120Hz
CPU: Intel Core i5-1334U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB SSD
For me, this laptop is well-specced for student and business use, and ideal for running office apps, streaming videos, online browsing, and checking emails. Basically, all the essential tasks.
Display: 16in FHD+
CPU: Intel Core 7-150U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB SSD
Coming in an ice blue chassis, this Windows 11 laptop looks great to my eye - and with its i7 chip and 16GB, I'd expect multitasking performance to be smooth throughout use. I also like the 16in screen, which will be useful for students.
Display: 15.6in FHD
CPU: Intel Core i5-1135G7
RAM: 64GB
Storage: 2TB SSD
What caught my eye with this Windows 11 Pro laptop - besides the discount, is the specs. Alright, the processor isn't the latest and greatest, but 64GB of memory and 2TB SSD storage is great, especially at this price. But even better, the deal also includes a lifetime licence for Microsoft Office. On the same page, a 32GB/1TB model running a 12th Gen i5 is also discounted right now.
Display: 15.6in FHD 120Hz
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB SSD
Not the biggest discount in the world, but you're still getting some decent specs for general business and student work. Running Windows 11 on a Ryzen 7, the 16GB of memory should make most tasks smooth, and there's a fair amount of storage if you need it.
For more deals on office essentials, I've currently tracking down my favorite...
> Prime Day office chair deals
> Prime Day standing desk deals
> Prime Day SSD deals
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro. He began in tech journalism reviewing photo editors and video editing software at Web User magazine, and covered technology news, features, and how-to guides. Today, he and his team of expert reviewers test out a range of creative software, hardware, and office furniture. Once upon a time, he wrote TV commercials and movie trailers. Relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.