Forget Amazon Prime Day - Dell's Black Friday in July sale is better for laptop deals - here are the 7 I'd buy
Starting at $449, these are excellent deals for laptops
Dell has launched a huge Black Friday in July sale and I think it's easily one of the best destinations for laptop deals this week. Not only does it feature some of the best deals we've seen all year at the retailer, but I think it's got Amazon's early Prime Day deals beat when it comes to laptops.
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've been scanning through the entire sale today to find the best value machines. As an overview, there are superb options today on everything from basic work-from-home machines to high-end gaming laptops.
If you're on a budget, look no further than this excellent Dell 15 laptop for $449 (was $649). I think you'll be hard-pressed to find a more competitive specs sheet than a Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD for this price - it's perfect if you want a no-fuss cost-effective machine for work or school.
If you've got more to spend, then I'd also recommend the Dell 14 Plus for $849 (was $1,249). This model is one of our favorite laptops of 2025 so far, and the configuration that's on sale here features an Ultra7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2.5k display, meaning it's extremely feature-packed for the money.
You can read more about these laptop deals and others just down below. While you're here, don't forget to check-in at our ongoing Amazon Prime Day live coverage for even more excellent deals to check out this week.
7 best laptop deals in the Dell Black Friday in July sale
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
This Dell 15 Laptop gets the nod from me if you're on a budget but want a reliable work-from-home laptop or school laptop. Not only is it comfortably under $500, but you're also getting a decently sized 1TB SSD and a Ryzen 7 chipset that will easily cruise through most tasks. Aside from gaming, there actually isn't much this basic laptop can't handle. It's nothing fancy, but it's a great buy for $450 for sure.
Graphics card: RTX 3050
Processor: Intel Core i5-13450HX
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB SSD
This Dell G15 isn't a super high-end machine, but it's one of the cheapest gaming laptops you'll find anywhere in the 4th of July sales. With an RTX 3050 graphics card you'll definitely have to tweak a few settings here and there to get smooth gameplay but this machine will definitely run less demanding and older titles. A decent Core i5 chipset means this one can also serve as a suitable machine for work or college.
Processor: Intel Core 7-150U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
If you want a relatively small laptop on a budget, then this Dell Inspiron 14 is a fantastic choice. While it's a little pricier than some options, the combination of an Intel Core 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD means this one is great for even relatively demanding applications. At 14-inches, it's also much more portable than some 16-inch and bigger options.
Processor: Intel Core 7-150U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
For just $50 more you can also upgrade to this 16-inch Dell Inspiron 16. The specs are the same as the listing above, but you'll get a bigger display here. Obviously, the trade-off is less portability but this machine might be a better option if you're planning on using your device in a more static setup regularly.
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-258V
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
The Dell 14 Plus is one of our favorite mid-range Windows laptops thanks to its excellent design and competitive specs. This particular configuration is a little on the pricey end, but you do get an Ultra 7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2.5K display - meaning it's absolutely stacked for features. If I was looking for a decent everyday laptop for everything from work to demanding productivity applications, then I'd be very tempted by this deal.
Processor: Snapdragon X Elite
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
No list of Dell laptop deals is complete without one of the brand's well-known premium XPS models. Right now, one of the biggest discounts you'll find anywhere on site is for this Snapdragon-equipped model, which also features an impressive 32GB of RAM. With a Snapdragon chipset, you'll get great performance and almost unbeatable battery life out of this model, although it does lack the Thunderbolt 4 ports that are exclusive to Intel models.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5060
Processor: Intel Core 7-240H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
My favorite laptop deal in the Dell Black Friday in July sale is this new Alienware 16 Aurora. Not only do you get one of the latest Intel chipsets here but also an RTX 5060 graphics cards. Again, that's one of the latest models so you're getting decent performance and support for multi-frame generation and other various bells and whistles. This isn't a super high-end machine, but it's definitely great for smooth frame rates at 1080p resolution.
