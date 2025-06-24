Lenovo is currently running a big summer sale on a whole host of laptops, but not even the company can beat this deal. A ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 with 64GB RAM and 2TB storage was $1549 now $1299 at Amazon.

In the UK, the cheapest I can find is a lower-specced E16 Gen 2, now £828 at Currys.

You can check out my round-up of ThinkPads on sale over at Lenovo right here, which includes savings up to $1279 on my favorite laptops. But when it comes to an E16 Gen 2, nothing comes close to this deal on Amazon.

That being said, while the E16 is a good entry-level business laptop, I've seen far better business laptop deals around ahead of Prime Day - with Dell, Lenovo, and even Amazon offering big discounts on pro-grade laptops. So, before opting for the E16, these are the machines I'd check out first.

US deals

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2: was $1,549 now $1,299 at Amazon Save $250 The E16 is an entry-level ThinkPad that matches some of the features you'll find on the more expensive models. And while Lenovo is running a big sale right now, this one beats every E16 Gen 2 deal when it comes to specs. This model comes equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor, 64GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. It's a good machine if you're looking for a reliable laptop to tackle office work and studying - and I'd expect smooth performance thanks to that chip and memory. But there are better picks out there right now.

Dell Vostro 15 3530: was $2,399 now $650 at Amazon Save $1749 The specs might be lower, but the discount here makes this an unmissable deal at half the price of the E16 Gen 2. This budget Windows 11 laptop is perfectly pitched at business professionals and students, and comes equipped with an Intel i5-1334U CPU, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 15 with accessories: was $2,599 now $880 at Amazon Save $1719 The Inspiron is a classic of the Dell line-up, suitable for students and small-business professionals performing light productivity tasks. The 15.6in Windows 11 Pro laptop is well-specced for that, with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage. There's some good connectivity and port selection here, too. More impressively, it comes with a ton of useful accessories like the Office lifetime license, mouse, flash drive, and USB hub.

Dell 14 Plus: was $1,489 now $1,130 at Dell Save $359 Designed for small business use, the new Dell 14 Plus is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 288V, 32GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD. A version sporting the Core Ultra 7 with 16GB RAM is also discounted down from $1100 to $750. In our review, we were surprised by just how much we enjoyed using the Dell 14 Plus.

Dell Pro 16: was $1,229 now $1,059 at Dell Save $170 The Dell Pro line-up used to be called Dell Latitude, and fundamentally, it's the same - laptops aimed at professionals for business and enterprise use. Running Windows 11 Pro, this 16in laptop has an Intel Core Ultra 5 235U vPro chip, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, and 512 GB SSD. You can get a version with the 12th Gen Intel Core 5 and a limited 256GB storage that was $929, now $799, but I'd go for the better specced model here.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5: was $2,559 now $1,280 at Lenovo USA Save $1279 For me, this is the quintessential business laptop, and while the specs don't match Amazon's E16 deal, I'd expect a higher build quality and better overall performance for anyone looking for a reliable laptop for productivity tasks, running office software, that sort of thing. Performance proved solid with the T14 Gen 5 in our review.

Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 3: was $2,339 now $1,779 at Lenovo USA Save $560 The P16s is a slimmer take on the heavyweight P16 mobile workstation, but still packs a decent punch thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Nvidia RTX 500 Ada graphics, and 32GB memory. Ideal for those performing more complex workloads or content creation, since it also features a 16in display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

UK deals

Dell Inspiron 15 with Office licence: was £649 now £600 at Amazon Save £49 The budget Inspiron line-up is designed for small-business professionals and students, and generally perform best for productivity tasks. That's what I'd expect here, with its 12th Gen i5, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It's running Windows 11 Pro, and also comes with a free lifetime Office licence for your office software needs.

Dell 16 Plus: was £1,449 now £1,049 at Dell Technologies UK Save £400 With its broad 16in display, Dell pitches this laptop at creators and developers - although, to me, it leans more to the latter, or even hardened business-use, with its integrated GPU. Elsewhere, the laptop has a Intel Core Ultra 9 288V chip, 32GB RAM, and plentiful 2TB storage. As with most Dell laptops, it's available in a wide range of configurations to suit your needs.

Dell Pro 14 2-in-1: was £1,008 now £968 at Dell Technologies UK Save £40 Not a massive discount here, but there's a lot to like about the Dell Pro 14, a 2-in-1 laptop with a screen that flips around letting you use it as a tablet. The base configuration boasts a Intel Core Ultra 5 235U vPro processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, but there are loads of configurations to choose from here.

Dell XPS 14: was £2,099 now £1,499 at Dell Technologies UK Save £600 This might be my favourite Dell laptop around - and I'm a fan of the discount here, too. In our review, we found it to be a stunning laptop that rivals even the MacBook in performance and design. This is a real premium business laptop, with a Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 155H chip, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 32GB RAM, and 512GB. Other configurations are available.

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2: was £1,380 now £1,124 at Lenovo UK Save £256 A real classic when it comes to business laptops, the T16 is ready-made for professionals with an excellent build quality and performance tailored to business use. This model sports the AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 7840U processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage, but other configurations are available.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5: was £1,230 now £1,061 at Lenovo UK Save £169 Similar to the T16, but with a 14in screen, this portable business laptop comes with a AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 8540U processor, but only 8GB memory and 256GB storage. Personally, I'd look to increase both of those when configuring your machine. In our review, though, we found performance great, and as usual with ThinkPads, the typing experience is ideal for business-focused tasks.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4: was £1,270 now £1,036 at Lenovo UK Save £234 The ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 is the laptop I use for work and play. Sleeker and slimmer than the T14, it's an even more portable machine that can handle a wealth of productivity tasks, running office software, and the like. This deal is for a model equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 7540U chip, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage, but more powerful configurations are available. I'd personally recommend an AMD chip over Intel here, as cooling is better.

While I like the the E16 model, it isn’t the best ThinkPad laptop we’ve reviewed. It's a good budget laptop and an accessible entry-point into the ThinkPad ecosystem, boasting some (but not all) the features found on the top-end models, including the ubiquitous red trackpoint and a comfortable typing experience.

This Windows 11 Pro laptop sports an Intel Ultra 7 155H processor, alongside the future-proofed 64GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB storage. Those are great specs, to be fair, making it one of the best business laptops on a budget, and even a contender for best student laptop.

And to be fair, there's no beating that Amazon deal when it comes to specs - I’ve scoured the official site and can’t find an E16 Gen 2 with identical specs at all. The best I’ve found is a model with 16GB of memory and 1TB SSD storage, which is currently discounted down from $1429 to $1099 at Lenovo. However, I still think for the price, you can get more for your money.