Right now, Lenovo is celebrating the sun and hot weather with its Summer sale in the US and the UK - and there are some mighty good deals to be had.

You can check out all the US laptop deals by clicking here, while UK readers can see what’s on offer by clicking here.

But to save you a bajillion scrolls, I’ve selected the top deals you won’t want to miss on some of the best ThinkPad laptops around.

I’m a big fan of ThinkPads, with the professional productivity machines boasting excellent and robust construction, great specs, and of course, a keyboard that remains unrivalled in its quality and typing experience. My beloved AMD-powered T14s has proved perfect for both work and play, so naturally that makes the list.

I’ve included a broad range here, from mobile workstations and pro-grade business laptops to the best student pick for back-to-school, all based on our extensive tests and and reviews.

ThinkPad deals in the US

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition: was $2,819 now $2,538 at Lenovo USA Save $281 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition is a powerful machine that's ideally suited to multitasking and productivity thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 7 258V chip, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage. I really like 14in laptops, and this one features a 2.8K resolution and a 100 DCI-P3 color gamut for better production. In our 5-star review, we called it a near-perfect business laptop that's ultra-portable and packed with AI enhancements.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5: was $2,559 now $1,280 at Lenovo USA Save $1279 This is a colossal saving on a classic business laptop. The T14 Gen 5 comes equipped with a Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. For me, this is well-specced for productivity tasks, running office software, browsing, and emailing, and we really liked the solid performance on offer here in our review of this archetypal business laptop.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition: was $2,509 now $2,259 at Lenovo USA Save $250 Pretty much all Lenovo 2-in-1 laptops we've tested have reviewed well. This latest model comes packed with a Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, 32GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, which should deliver a smooth experience across the board. We took the last gen model for a spin, and in our review, we discovered an exceptionally good performer that offers the flexibility many business professionals demand. Expect even better performance here.

Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2: was $3,389 now $2,579 at Lenovo USA Save $810 This is one of my favorite ThinkPad models - especially if you need graphical prowess (for that reason, I've ranked it top overall for engineering and architecture students). The mobile workstation packs in Intel Core i7-14700HX processor, Nvidia RTX 2000 Ada laptop GPU, 32GB RAM for smoother performance. In our review, we praised its top-end power, stunning display, and the usual strong build quality you'd expect from the range - and it's now got a massive discount in the sales.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 10: was $1,925 now $1,733 at Lenovo USA Save $193 Alright, it may not be a ThinkPad, but if you want a high-end machine for gaming and content creation, you can't really go wrong with the Legion Pro 5i Gen 10 with a Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX chip, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, and 16GB RAM. We reviewed the 2023 model, finding it delivered great overall gaming performance - expect that to be improved with this latest machine. Other variants are available, although I would've loved to see the 32GB model discounted.

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2: was $1,209 now $979 at Lenovo USA Save $230 The E16 has long been a great entry-level ThinkPad that boasts many of the features of the higher-end (and more expensive) models. For that reason, I tend to recommend this to students or small-business use. This version has a Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. When we went hands-on with the Gen 1 version, it proved to be a solid all-rounder for everyday business use, comfortable with office work and most multitasking outside of content creation.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6: was $1,069 now $849 at Lenovo USA Save $220 This is the cheapest ThinkPad you can get in Lenovo's US sale - and, like the larger E16, is an entry-level laptop and a good introduction into the world of ThinkPads. This one comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. When we reviewed this laptop, we noted that it's not quite up to scratch compared to higher-end models, but serves as an accessible entry point at a good price.

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 7: was $3,159 now $2,399 at Lenovo USA Save $760 When it comes to a mobile workstation, we found this one is pretty much near-perfect in design and operation in our review, where we called it a top-tier choice for professionals. This model is equipped with a Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Nvidia RTX 2000 Ada graphics, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. Compared to the P16 Gen 2, this one is better suited to computational performance over graphics, given its more portable size and weight.

ThinkPad deals in the UK

I've noticed that almost all the UK ThinkPad deals are available in a range of configurations, so check when building your machine to get the most amount of memory and storage within your budget for smoother performance.

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2: was £1,370 now £1,116 at Lenovo UK Save £254 For me, the T16 is the classic business laptop - robustly built and with all the specs required for a range of multitasking and productivity tasks. This laptop has a AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 7840U processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage - although you can bump that up with other configurations available. If you prefer an Intel version, the T16 Gen 3 is also discounted, was £1250, now £1078 at Lenovo, but only has 8GB RAM at this price, so you'll want to configure it to at least 16GB.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5: was £1,230 now £1,061 at Lenovo UK Save £169 A more portable version of the T16 with a 14in display, the T14 Gen 5 boasts a AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 8540U processor - but at this price, it only holds 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, so I'd advise selecting at least 16GB memory when building the machine. Still, in our review, we did like the overall performance and typing experience of a business-focused laptop that's well-suited for everyday tasks.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9: was £2,510 now £2,149 at Lenovo UK Save £361 Arguably Lenovo's best 2-in-1, the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 is a lightweight laptop that can be folded over into tablet mode for extra versatility. This configuration comes with a Intel Core Ultra 7 165U vPro CPU, 64GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, making it pretty well-specced for a variety of business tasks that demand a smooth experience. When we reviewed this machine, we really liked the robust performance, impressive battery life, and flexible design.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6: was £800 now £683 at Lenovo UK Save £117 The cheapest ThinkPad in the sales, the E14 Gen 6 is designed as an accessible entry-point into the ThinkPad ecosystem, with many (but not all) the features you get with the more expensive models. This version comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage - but try to bump that memory up if you can. In our review, we found it's not quite up there with the likes of the T14 or T16, but it is a great entry-level model with an attractive price-tag.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6: was £1,730 now £1,486 at Lenovo UK Save £244 A great pick for business professionals on the go, the Gen 6 version of the T14s comes powered by a AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 processor, and features 32GB RAM and 512GB SSD. This is my favourite model of ThinkPad, as it's slimmer than the T14 and still boasts a pleasant 14in screen in the 16:10 aspect ratio. We reviewed the Snapdragon variant of the Gen 6, but expect better performance from this AMD model.

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2: was £2,290 now £1,962 at Lenovo UK Save £328 Big savings here on this 2-in-1 laptop, which comes with a stylus and detachable keyboard for operating in tablet and laptop modes. This model is equipped with a Intel Core Ultra 7 164U vPro chip, 32GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, while the display is a portable-friendly 12.3in that hits 100% sRGB color gamut. In our review, we really liked the balance of portability and performance here.

Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2: was £3,150 now £2,235 at Lenovo UK Save £915 A superb mobile workstation, this laptop is my top choice engineering and architectural use. This one comes in a range of configurations, starting at £1563. Lenovo are highlighting the version with Intel Core i9-13950HX vPro chip, 32GB RAM, and integrated graphics, but I'd recommend bumping up the GPU when building your laptop. During our review, we really liked the high-end performance on offer here.