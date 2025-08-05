The Kindle Colorsoft is Amazon's first foray into the colored ereader market and they've done such a good job that we awarded it 4.5 out of five stars when we reviewed it last November. It's been on sale a few times since launch, and has now been reduced again, this time back to its Prime Day price. That means you can pick up the Kindle Colorsoft at Best Buy for $179.99 (was $279.99) – but only for the next 48 hours.

The sizable $100 discount is not to be sniffed at, as it brings the ereader into the same price bracket as the less premium Kindle Paperwhite and makes it easily one of the best ereaders around right now. If you read a lot of image-heavy content, such as graphic novels and comics, or love to see the full color covers of all your favorite books, then this is the ereader to buy.

Today's best Kindle Colorsoft deal

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was $279.99 now $179.99 at Best Buy If you're into reading image-heavy content such as travel guides and graphic novels, then the Kindle Colorsoft will serve you incredibly well. Not only does the display deliver fantastic images, but the ereader lasts up to eight weeks on a single charge and has enough storage for thousands of books. Act fast to get all of this and more for a record-low price of a little under $180 at Best Buy.

In our Amazon Kindle Colorsoft review, we spoke very highly of Amazon's first attempt at a full-color ereader. Featuring a seven-inch glare-free display that auto-adjusts its brightness based on the surroundings and is smooth to use, there's little not to love about it if you enjoy graphic novels and comics, or just seeing your ebook library in color.

We were a little disappointed by the lack of a dark mode, but it does have a Page Color feature that inverts the black text and white background to make it easier to read without affecting the colorful images.

The Kindle Colorsoft is a USB-C device that supports wireless charging with a Kindle dock and will last up to an impressive eight weeks on a full charge. It's also fantastically durable and waterproof, so you can take it with you on your travels this summer.

The Kindle Colorsoft is one of the best ereaders around, but there are plenty of other options from Amazon. You can find all of our favorites in our best Kindles guide.