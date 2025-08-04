AT&T's excellent flash sale on the brand's high-end fiber internet plans is back again this week, with the carrier giving away $50 reward cards with a new plan.

To get your card, you need to use the code SUMMER50 at checkout. As before, this bonus flash-sale gift stacks on top of the existing gift card of up to $150 that AT&T was already offering. With the code, you can get even cheaper bills by bundling these prepaid cards together.

To get the full $200 off, you need to use the code and sign up for the higher-end 1Gbps plan or above. That will get you the $50 gift card from the code, plus an existing $150 gift card. Note, you can still get a smaller gift card of $50 or $150 with one of the more basic options.

Note that all the above 'freebies' also stack with a 20% discount for mobile customers. If you're using AT&T for your phone plan, then there's an added incentive here to bundle everything together for a cheaper all-in-one package. If you're not an AT&T customer, then you can instead get a full six months of service for free as a welcome bonus – again, stacking with the above gift cards.

Today's best AT&T fiber internet deal

While AT&T's fiber internet can be pricey, and availability is still limited in some areas, you get a super-speedy connection that's perfect for gaming, streaming, and multiple users. Plans start at around $55 per month for the 300Mbps connection, which is still plenty for most users.