AT&T's latest fiber internet deal gets you up to $200 off thanks a limited-time flash sale
Plus, additional discounts for both new and existing customers
AT&T's excellent flash sale on the brand's high-end fiber internet plans is back again this week, with the carrier giving away $50 reward cards with a new plan.
To get your card, you need to use the code SUMMER50 at checkout. As before, this bonus flash-sale gift stacks on top of the existing gift card of up to $150 that AT&T was already offering. With the code, you can get even cheaper bills by bundling these prepaid cards together.
To get the full $200 off, you need to use the code and sign up for the higher-end 1Gbps plan or above. That will get you the $50 gift card from the code, plus an existing $150 gift card. Note, you can still get a smaller gift card of $50 or $150 with one of the more basic options.
Note that all the above 'freebies' also stack with a 20% discount for mobile customers. If you're using AT&T for your phone plan, then there's an added incentive here to bundle everything together for a cheaper all-in-one package. If you're not an AT&T customer, then you can instead get a full six months of service for free as a welcome bonus – again, stacking with the above gift cards.
Today's best AT&T fiber internet deal
AT&T fiber internet: get up to $200 gift card with new line at AT&T
Sick of slow internet? Upgrade to AT&T's excellent fiber internet plans this week and get an additional $50 gift card with the code SUMMER50 at checkout. AT&T was already offering a gift card of up to $150 in value as well as an additional 20% discount for AT&T mobile customers, meaning you can bundle up your plans to get massive discounts of over $275 per year.
- See more: check out all of today's deals at AT&T
While AT&T's fiber internet can be pricey, and availability is still limited in some areas, you get a super-speedy connection that's perfect for gaming, streaming, and multiple users. Plans start at around $55 per month for the 300Mbps connection, which is still plenty for most users.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.