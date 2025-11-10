Everyone loves a good freebie, and right now, Verizon has a killer offer for those looking to upgrade their home internet plan.

The telecommunications giant will literally give you a free Nintendo Switch with select home internet plans, including Verizon Fios, 5G Home Ultimate, and LTE Home Plus.

That's right, you get a brand new Nintendo Switch, usually worth $339.99, at no additional cost provided you keep your plan in good standing for 14 days, and remember to claim the promo within 60 days. Remember to check the full terms before you sign up, though.

This is a limited-time offer, so you might want to act quickly to get it before it's gone on November 25.

Upgrade your internet and bag a free Nintendo Switch

With select home internet plans Save $339.99 Nintendo Switch: was $339.99 at Verizon Verizon is giving away a free Nintendo Switch with select home internet plans, including Verizon Fios, 5G Home Ultimate, and LTE Home Plus. That's right, a whole Nintendo console at no additional cost - perfect if you need to upgrade your connectivity and want a nice holiday gift. Remember to read the full terms and conditions on the Verizon site before you sign up for everything that you need to know.

Sure, the Nintendo Switch isn't the very latest console from the Japanese gaming giant; that title now belongs to the Nintendo Switch 2, but you can't really complain when you're getting one of the best handheld consoles for free.

If you've never owned a Switch before, now is a great time to get on board, as it boasts an expansive library of great games that are now, by and large, cheaper than they've ever been.

The likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey are absolutely must-haves and worth getting your hands on the console for alone.

If you're currently in the middle of your shopping ahead of the holidays, then a Nintendo Switch is also a fantastic choice for kids. They're relatively durable and very easy to use, with a huge number of family-friendly games.

Each console also includes two controllers out of the box, letting you play alongside your child without the need for any extra accessories.

