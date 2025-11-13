Nintendo has revealed its upcoming Black Friday savings

Unfortunately there doesn't seem to be any major Switch 2 discount planned

Some games and amiibo will be reduced, though

Nintendo has announced its official Black Friday discounts ahead of the sale period, and it's not looking good if you were hoping to get a cheap Switch 2 in the US.

A recent press release confirmed that the company will be offering savings on some original Nintendo Switch games, like Princess Peach: Showtime!, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and Luigi's Mansion 3 - which will all be reduced to $39.99 each.

Other titles are even cheaper, with Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Splatoon 3 all going for $29.99.

Select amiibo, like the Street Fighter 6 amiibo figures of Jamie, Kimberly, and Luke will be $10 off. Visitors to the official Nintendo stores in San Francisco and New York will be able to save $20 on the official Samsung MicroSD Express Card, too.

Unfortunately, there's no mention of any Nintendo Switch 2 discounts so it seems unlikely that there will be any - at least officially.

"Experience the next evolution of Nintendo Switch with the Nintendo Switch 2 system (suggested retail price of $449.99) or the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle (suggested retail price of $499.99)," it reads.

This is going to be pretty disappointing news for any would-be bargain hunters, though these offers do only apply to 'select retailers' and the official Nintendo stores, plus the My Nintendo Store website. There's always a small chance that other retailers will offer their own compelling bundles or deals.

Other regions like the UK will also likely receive their own raft of discounts and we're already seeing some incredible value deals, which you can browse below.

Save £30 Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + Donkey Kong Bananza: was £489 now £459 at very.co.uk This UK-only bundle deal gets you the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle (including a digital copy of the popular racing game) plus a physical copy of Donkey Kong Bananza at a hefty discount. It's a brilliant way to start your Nintendo Switch 2 collection with two stellar games out of the box.

