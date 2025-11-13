Nintendo has announced its Black Friday discounts, including $0 off the Switch 2
Bargain
- Nintendo has revealed its upcoming Black Friday savings
- Unfortunately there doesn't seem to be any major Switch 2 discount planned
- Some games and amiibo will be reduced, though
Nintendo has announced its official Black Friday discounts ahead of the sale period, and it's not looking good if you were hoping to get a cheap Switch 2 in the US.
A recent press release confirmed that the company will be offering savings on some original Nintendo Switch games, like Princess Peach: Showtime!, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and Luigi's Mansion 3 - which will all be reduced to $39.99 each.
Other titles are even cheaper, with Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Splatoon 3 all going for $29.99.
Select amiibo, like the Street Fighter 6 amiibo figures of Jamie, Kimberly, and Luke will be $10 off. Visitors to the official Nintendo stores in San Francisco and New York will be able to save $20 on the official Samsung MicroSD Express Card, too.
Unfortunately, there's no mention of any Nintendo Switch 2 discounts so it seems unlikely that there will be any - at least officially.
"Experience the next evolution of Nintendo Switch with the Nintendo Switch 2 system (suggested retail price of $449.99) or the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle (suggested retail price of $499.99)," it reads.
This is going to be pretty disappointing news for any would-be bargain hunters, though these offers do only apply to 'select retailers' and the official Nintendo stores, plus the My Nintendo Store website. There's always a small chance that other retailers will offer their own compelling bundles or deals.
Other regions like the UK will also likely receive their own raft of discounts and we're already seeing some incredible value deals, which you can browse below.
Unfortunately, there's no major discount on the Nintendo Switch 2 planned in the US - but it might still be worth keeping an eye on the Amazon page for any rogue savings just in case.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/nintendo-switch-2-mario-kart-world-digital-bundle-122179/" target="_blank"><strong>My Nintendo Store - $499.99<strong> | <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Fswitch-2-mario-kart-world-bundle-nintendo-switch-2%2FJ7GSL57HFZ%2Fsku%2F6614325"><strong>Best Buy - $499.99<strong> | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/568844/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FNintendo-Switch-2-Mario-Kart-World-Bundle%2F16422361549%3FclassType%3DREGULAR%26athbdg%3DL1200%26from%3D%2Fsearch"><strong>Walmart - $499<strong>
This UK-only bundle deal gets you the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle (including a digital copy of the popular racing game) plus a physical copy of Donkey Kong Bananza at a hefty discount. It's a brilliant way to start your Nintendo Switch 2 collection with two stellar games out of the box.
In the UK and want to get your hands on just the Mario Kart World console bundle? Very has you covered there too, with £20 of its regular asking price. Other retailers are also getting in on the discount action, as you can see below.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/7624850?utm_custom6=LIA&deeplink=true&&cmpid=GS001&_$ja=tsid:59157%7Cacid:534-693-8244%7Ccid:20291201753%7Cagid:%7Ctid:%7Ccrid:%7Cnw:x%7Crnd:5049888724449252535%7Cdvc:c%7Cadp:%7Cmt:%7Cloc:9045986&utm_source=Google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=20291201753&utm_term=7624850&utm_content=shopping&utm_custom1=&utm_custom2=534-693-8244&GPDP=true&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=19672029107&gbraid=0AAAAAD9II9ll5kZQo78CebqCCwSudMj3c&gclid=CjwKCAiAwqHIBhAEEiwAx9cTeRYES6qE9HctIfNuf6puiXuQA_Kakzt2pv44VhLR7YB8pUlpQ7ckMRoCgvwQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds"><strong>Argos - £409.99<strong> | <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fnintendo-switch-2-256gb-console-with-joy-con-2-mario-kart-world-black%2Fp113586930%3Fs_ppc%3D2dx_mixed_technology_BAU%26tmad%3Dc%26tmcampid%3D2%26gad_source%3D1%26gad_campaignid%3D20158950478%26gbraid%3D0AAAAAD2el1wcXOIwRVZmVC7NdDzfSfvsb%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAwqHIBhAEEiwAx9cTeQJb43_2AgIPlNDRfNcDip1zRo7fzqXBvM6yHbNLImqfSHK7ygB9RhoC8y4QAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds"><strong>John Lewis - £409<strong> | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FNintendo-Switch-Mario-Kart-World-Black%2Fdp%2FB0F2T6WNG1%2Fref%3Dasc_df_B0F2T6WNG1%3Fmcid%3D5a3f1970e4223114830c87efbcd8ecd5%26th%3D1%26psc%3D1%26hvocijid%3D5049888724449252535-B0F2T6WNG1-%26hvexpln%3D74%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26linkCode%3Ddf0%26hvadid%3D696285193871%26hvpos%3D%26hvnetw%3Dg%26hvrand%3D5049888724449252535%26hvpone%3D%26hvptwo%3D%26hvqmt%3D%26hvdev%3Dc%26hvdvcmdl%3D%26hvlocint%3D%26hvlocphy%3D9045986%26hvtargid%3Dpla-2281435177378%26gad_source%3D1%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21"><strong>Amazon - £409<strong> | <a href="https://nintendo-uk.pxf.io/c/221109/1889570/22585?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fstore.nintendo.co.uk%2Fen%2Fnintendo-switch-2-mario-kart-world-000000000010015921%3Fsource%3Dppc%26gad_source%3D1%26gad_campaignid%3D22554218586%26gbraid%3D0AAAAAo5X46Cfvev6iNs6Lm9365zwe0fdh%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAwqHIBhAEEiwAx9cTeV0PWU4clkxwjbdS0AerI06Cmv7GpsxNe2OpWWRBvvwyH5WhHWMoZhoC-ToQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds"><strong>My Nintendo Store - £429.99 <strong>| <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lLuAC/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.game.co.uk%2Fnintendo-nintendo-switch-2--mario-kart-world-bundle-719947%23colcode%3D71994703"><strong>Game - £429.99<strong> | <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegamecollection.net%2Fproducts%2Fnintendo-switch-2-mario-kart-world-bundle-switch-2&sref"><strong>The Game Collection - £429.95<strong> | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2943&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopto.net%2Fen%2Fswhw74-nintendo-switch-2-p1182974%2F%3Fcurrency%3DGBP"><strong>ShopTo - £429.85
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
