The new Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle seems to be one of the most sought-after console variants this Black Friday, with stock already vanishing at giants like Target, Best Buy, and Amazon.

There's no need to despair if you're trying to get your hands on it, though, as there are still some options right now. It's available right now for its retail price of $499.99 at GameStop and is still around for $499.99 at My Nintendo Store. You might want to act quickly, though, as stock won't last long if other retailers are anything to go by.

In the UK, the bundle is similarly hard to find. Amazon, Very, Currys, ShopTo, John Lewis, My Nintendo Store, and Argos are all sold out - but it's still up for £429.95 at The Game Collection!

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle

Is it any wonder that this bundle is so popular? You get one of the best handheld consoles in the Nintendo Switch 2 and one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games with Pokémon Legends: Z-A. It's the perfect Christmas gift.

For even more discounts on Switch 2 systems, compatible games, and top accessories, check out our Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals live page.

Top Black Friday deals in the US

Top Black Friday deals in the UK

You can see even more Nintendo Switch 2 offers near you below.