Where to buy the Asus ROG Xbox Ally handhelds: pre-orders are live, but stock of the X is tough to find
An Xbox in your hands...
Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Asus ROG Xbox Ally X pre-orders are now live, and the handhelds will officially release tomorrow!
That means interested gamers have the last of the pre-order stock to browse today, and then all the live stock on the physical and digital shelves from tomorrow - hopefully. I say hopefully, because the ROG Xbox Ally X, the more powerful variant, does seem to be extremely hard to find right now.
As a reminder, the powerful Asus ROG Xbox Ally X costs $999.99 / £799, and the slightly pared-back ASUS ROG Xbox Ally will set you back $599.99 / £499. We've gathered up all the best links to check stock or purchase both variants below, and we'll be updating this page as more stock (hopefully) appears.
Currently, you have a bunch of options in the US and UK for the 'regular' Xbox Ally, but if you want to try your luck for the X, you'll need to camp on Microsoft, Asus, and Best Buy in the US, and Microsoft, Asus, and Currys in the UK.
I'll keep an eye on things over the coming days and will be sure to update this page with any new deals or pre-order info as soon as I spot it.
Asus ROG Xbox Ally: cut to the chase
- Price: $999.99 / £799 for the Ally X; $599.99 / £499 for the Ally
- Pre-order dates: Live now
- Release dates: October 16, 2025
- Read our full Asus ROG Xbox Ally X review now
US Asus ROG Xbox Ally pre-order quick links
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: $599.99 at Microsoft Store
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: $599 at Walmart
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: $599.99 at Amazon
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: $599.99 at Best Buy
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: $599.99 at Asus
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: $599.99 at Antonline (use pre-order buttons here to add to cart)
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: Check stock at Newegg
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: Check stock at Target
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: Check stock at GameStop
US Asus ROG Xbox Ally X pre-order quick links
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: $999.99 at Best Buy
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: $999.99 at Microsoft Store (out of stock)
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: $999.99 at Asus (out of stock)
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: Check stock at Walmart
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: Check stock at Amazon
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: Check stock at Antonline
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: Check stock at Newegg
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: Check stock at Target
UK Asus ROG Xbox Ally pre-order quick links
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: £499 at Microsoft Store
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: £499 at Asus
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: £499.99 at Amazon UK
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: £499 at Argos
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: £499 at Very
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: £499 at Currys
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: Check stock at Ebuyer
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: Check stock at EE
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: Check stock at The Game Collection
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: Check stock at ShopTo
UK Asus ROG Xbox Ally X pre-order quick links
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: £799 at Microsoft Store
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: £798.97 at Currys
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: £799 at Asus
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: Check stock at Amazon UK
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: Check stock at Argos
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: Check stock at Very
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: Check stock at ebuyer
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: Check stock at EE
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: Check stock at The Game Collection
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: Check stock at ShopTo
Complete US pre-orders
Best Buy has listing pages up for both versions of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and seems to be the absolute best place to buy either right now.
Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Best Buy
Microsoft and Xbox have stock of the regular Ally right now, but the X looks to be out of stock. Keep checking come release day, though!
Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Microsoft Store
There's currently a general Asus ROG Xbox Ally page live on the brand's official website. A little pop up lets you sign up for updates on the latest stock.
There's currently no sign of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally or Asus ROG Xbox Ally X at Walmart, but I'd recommend checking regularly as it's likely to go live soon.
The online retail giant has stock of the regular Xbox Ally right now, but no sign of the X, sadly.
Antonline has stock live for the regular Ally, but I can only get it into my basket from clicking the pre-order button on this landing page, rather than the individual listing pages below (no sign of the X either, too).
Asus ROG Xbox Ally listing page at Antonline
Asus ROG Xbox Ally + Carry Case listing page at Antonline
I would've expected PC specialist retailer Newegg to get in on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally action, but right now there's no sign of the handhelds on its website.
If Target and its network of brick-and-mortar stores is your preferred retailer, then it should be a viable option if the retailer gets stock.
There's no hint of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Gamestop right now. In fact, searching for it on their website returns a result for a load of Evangelion statues - weird.
Asus ROG Xbox Ally at GameStop
Complete UK pre-orders
There's an official Xbox landing page available in the UK that details both the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and Asus ROG Ally, and you can currently buy the non-X one from the UK Microsoft Store.
Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Microsoft Store
Massive tech retailer Currys is currently the best retailer that's not MS or Asus themselves to shop at and has both variants of the handheld in stock right now.
Amazon UK has stock available of the regular Xbox Ally, but not the X - hopefully that'll change.
As in the US, there's a general page live on the Asus website that covers both the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Asus ROG Xbox Ally X. Sign up for updates there to get the latest info straight from the source.
Argos can be a great place to shop for gaming hardware, and it's no different for those looking for the regular Xbox Ally. No stock of the X yet, though.
Very is one of the best and most reliable stockists of gaming hardware in the UK now, and it has stock of the Ally (lnik below) but not of the X yet.
Smyths Toys has the regular Ally live and ready to pre-order right now! Only on home delivery for now though.
Ebuyer is a PC focused hardware seller, so it could be a great contender for ROG Xbox Ally stock - and I'm surprised it hasn't offered any yet, frankly.
Probably an outsider for these handhelds, honestly, but a good one nonetheless to keep in reserve, given we expect demand to be hot in the UK for both of these handhelds.
Asus ROG Xbox Ally at The Game Collection
EE is another outsider, I reckon, for ROG Xbox Ally stock, but if it does have inventory, then it's one of our favorite places to recommend shopping for hardware in the UK.
ShopTo could be a dark horse for ROG Xbox Ally stock, though I would safely position it as a rank outsider.
