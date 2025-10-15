Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Asus ROG Xbox Ally X pre-orders are now live, and the handhelds will officially release tomorrow!

That means interested gamers have the last of the pre-order stock to browse today, and then all the live stock on the physical and digital shelves from tomorrow - hopefully. I say hopefully, because the ROG Xbox Ally X, the more powerful variant, does seem to be extremely hard to find right now.

As a reminder, the powerful Asus ROG Xbox Ally X costs $999.99 / £799, and the slightly pared-back ASUS ROG Xbox Ally will set you back $599.99 / £499. We've gathered up all the best links to check stock or purchase both variants below, and we'll be updating this page as more stock (hopefully) appears.

Currently, you have a bunch of options in the US and UK for the 'regular' Xbox Ally, but if you want to try your luck for the X, you'll need to camp on Microsoft, Asus, and Best Buy in the US, and Microsoft, Asus, and Currys in the UK.

I'll keep an eye on things over the coming days and will be sure to update this page with any new deals or pre-order info as soon as I spot it.

