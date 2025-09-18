The ASUS ROG Xbox Ally handheld consoles are launching on October 16, but neither has a price yet

One Best Buy store has seemingly confirmed it'll start at $549.99, with the more powerful Ally X reaching $899.99

The prices remain unconfirmed for now

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally is coming later this year, but despite expectations that Microsoft would reveal preorder information at Gamescom, pricing has remained a mystery thus far.

Now, one YouTuber has called his local Best Buy and seemingly has confirmation that the base version will retail for $549.99, while the Ally X will set hardcore gamers back $899.99.

Exclusive: ROG Xbox Ally X Price Finally Leaked! - YouTube Watch On

This comes from Destin Legarie, a former IGN staffer who discussed the new handheld PCs (set to rival Valve’s Steam Deck and other similar products) with the store.

As per Legarie, the Xbox-branded ROG Ally X will get demo stations at Best Buy stores in the coming weeks, while providing images for the report in the video above.

You’ll see a close-up of the $899.99 cost of the ROG Ally X, too. It’s curious that the console is available in less than a month (it debuts on October 16), but we still don’t have pricing. Naturally, until it’s confirmed by Microsoft, it’s worth keeping in mind that the price could be incorrect, or hasn’t yet been set in stone.

As a big fan of my Steam Deck OLED, I’m curious to see if Microsoft and Asus' new handheld’s promise of multiple storefronts is as pain-free as both claim.

You can install just about anything on Steam Deck, for example, but it gets a little clunky to switch between them. On the other hand, Windows is, well, Windows on the likes of the non-Xbox-branded Asus ROG Ally, making it easy to install just about anything, but navigating Windows can be a chore on a handheld.

Early benchmarks are positive, too, with the new Ally X seemingly doing a good job of managing battery life and cooling.