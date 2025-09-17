The PS5 DualSense can be used on multiple platforms, but not all at once

Now, a new firmware update allows it to be paired with multiple devices at once

The controller can switch between four devices with a button press

Sony’s DualSense controller from the PlayStation 5 has been able to be used for mobile phones, computers, and just about anything else, but with the caveat that it needs to be paired again to use with your console.

Now, a new firmware update will mean you no longer need to go through the rigmarole of pairing each time. You’ll now be able to have not one, not two, but four connections you can switch between.

The update was revealed in July , but finally hits controllers the world over today. You’ll need to plug your pad in to update it, but doing so will let you register four devices simultaneously.

You can switch between them using a combination of one of the four face ‘Action’ buttons (Triangle, Square, Cross, Circle) and the PlayStation button.

Here’s how Sony explained it:

Make sure the light bar and player indicator on your controller are off. If they’re turned on, press and hold the PS button until they turn off.

Press and hold one of the action buttons (triangle, circle, cross, or square) and the PS button for over 5 seconds. The light bar and player indicator flash twice.

Turn on Bluetooth on your device, and select the option to add Bluetooth® devices. Your device detects nearby Bluetooth devices.

Select your controller from the detected devices. The light bar lights up, and the player indicator’s lights blink according to the slot number.

Each of the four slots has its own number of light bar ‘blinks’ to help discern which device to connect to.

Triangle - One Light

Circle - Two Lights

Cross/X - Three Lights

Square - Four Lights

So, if you’re connecting to a PC, a phone, a tablet, and a PlayStation 5, you now have functionality to switch between all of them. Simple and very welcome stuff!

