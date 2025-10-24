A host of limited edition PS5 controllers are somehow still available, just in time for gift season – including the elusive 30th Anniversary DualSense

Deals
By published

Limited, but still available...

DualSense controllers on a red background with white don&#039;t miss text
(Image credit: Future/Sony/PlayStation/Epic Games)
Jump to:

I'm a keen collector of limited edition PS5 hardware - I haven't got every single variant but I do have quite a few. Loads of people are similarly becoming avid collectors this generation, and almost every single limited edition console, DualSense or accessory we've seen come from Sony has sold out - until now, it seems.

After a smattering of back to back limited edition DualSense releases in recent months, it appears that, actually, there's a fair few limited edition DualSenses that are all certified beauties somehow still available to buy.

US Limited Edition DualSense controllers

God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense
God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense : $84.99 at PlayStation Direct US

PlayStation Direct is the place to go first of all for stock of the recently released God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense.

Also available at: Walmart - $84 | Best Buy - $84.99 | Target - $84.99 | GameStop - $84.99 | Amazon - $84.99 (out of stock)

View Deal
Astro Bot Joyful DualSense
Astro Bot Joyful DualSense: $84.99 at Amazon

The second Astro Bot-themed controller to come from Sony, this new iteration is a more, well, joyful version than the first (which totally sold out). This one is holding steady in terms of stock though.

Also available at: PS Direct - $84.99 | Walmart - $84.99 | Best Buy - $84.99 | Target - $84.99 | GameStop - $84.99

View Deal
Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense
Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: $84.99 at Amazon

The Gold Ghost of Yotei DualSense is a sensational gamepad, and is the perfect companion to one of Sony's biggest releases of the year. It's still readily available in the US too.

Also available at: PS Direct - $84.99 | Walmart - $84.99 | Best Buy - $84.99 | Target - $84.99 | GameStop - $84.99

View Deal
Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense
Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense: $84.99 at PlayStation Direct US

Still holding on (just about) in the US, the Fortnite DualSense is perfect for any mega fan of the battle royale game ahead of the holidays this year. It looks as though Target is the only retailer away from PS Direct whose listing is not a reseller, by the way, so bear that in mind.

Also available at: Target - $84.99 | Amazon - $84.94 (out of stock) | Best Buy - $96 | Walmart - $99.99 | GameStop - $84.99 (check address)

View Deal
Ghost of Yotei Black DualSense
Ghost of Yotei Black DualSense: $84.99 at PlayStation Direct US

The Black Ghost of Yotei DualSense is a PlayStation Direct exclusive, but it is still readily available from Sony's storefront.

View Deal
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Limited Edition DualSense
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Limited Edition DualSense: $84.99 at PlayStation Direct US

The Death Stranding 2: On the Beach DualSense might well get a resurgence of interest in the latter weeks of this year, as the game itself might well be in the conversation for game of the year. If you want the controller, it's a PS Direct exclusive, so head there to get yours now.

View Deal
Sony PS5 Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense
Sony PS5 Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense: $84 at Walmart

The newest pad to be revealed by Sony, Walmart US might still have stock of this controller, but you'll have to get a bit lucky with your local stores - it's now down to pickup only.

$109.96 at Walmart Canada | Check Walmart Mexico | Check Walmart Chile

View Deal

UK Limited Edition DualSense controllers

PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition
PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition: £69.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

I'm yet to use my 30th Anniversary DualSense properly, which I got when they first came out a while ago, but it's still a cracking pad that I hope everyone gets. It's also still available, somehow, after a restock in the UK in the summer. You won't find it anywhere else, though, so head to Sony's own storefront to get it.

View Deal
God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense
God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense: £74.99 at Amazon

The simple-but-effective - and immediately recognizable - God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense was only released recently, but remains widely available in the UK.

Also available at: £74.99 at PS Direct | Currys - £74.99 | Very - £74.99 | ShopTo - £74.85 | HMV - £74.99 | The Game Collection - £74.95 | John Lewis - £74.99 | Argos - £74.99 | AO.com - £75

View Deal
Astro Bot Joyful DualSense
Astro Bot Joyful DualSense: at Amazon

This is a charming DualSense controller and follow-up to the first Astro Bot DualSense (which you can't buy anywhere now), and is perfect for any PS5 fan.

Also available at: PS Direct - £74.99 | Very - £74.99 | Currys - £74.99 | ShopTo - £74.99 | The Game Collection - £74.99 | Argos - £74.99 | HMV - £74.99 | Game - £74.99 | AO.com - £75

View Deal
Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense
Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: £74.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

The Gold variant of the Ghost of Yotei DualSense is widely available in the UK right now, but PlayStation Direct would be our first port of call.

Also available at: Amazon - £74.99 (out of stock) | Argos - £74.99 | Very - £74.99 | EE - £74.99 | John Lewis - £74.99 | ShopTo - £71.85 | The Game Collection - £74.95

View Deal
Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense
Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense: £74.99 at PlayStation Direct UK