I'm a keen collector of limited edition PS5 hardware - I haven't got every single variant but I do have quite a few. Loads of people are similarly becoming avid collectors this generation, and almost every single limited edition console, DualSense or accessory we've seen come from Sony has sold out - until now, it seems.
After a smattering of back to back limited edition DualSense releases in recent months, it appears that, actually, there's a fair few limited edition DualSenses that are all certified beauties somehow still available to buy.
On both sides of the Atlantic, there's a range of stock on quality editions such as the Death Stranding 2 controller, the Astro Bot Joyful and God of War anniversary pad, both Ghost of Yotei controllers, the ever-present Fortnite pad, and even the elusive 30th Anniversary Edition controller.
As we edge closer to the holidays and Christmas, these PS5 controllers are perfect gift material and I have done the work on rounding up all the best links and prices on the variants that are - weirdly - still available right now. There are a host of US and UK links below so be sure to scroll all the way through.
US Limited Edition DualSense controllers
PlayStation Direct is the place to go first of all for stock of the recently released God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense.
Also available at: Walmart - $84 | Best Buy - $84.99 | Target - $84.99 | GameStop - $84.99 | Amazon - $84.99 (out of stock)
The second Astro Bot-themed controller to come from Sony, this new iteration is a more, well, joyful version than the first (which totally sold out). This one is holding steady in terms of stock though.
Also available at: PS Direct - $84.99 | Walmart - $84.99 | Best Buy - $84.99 | Target - $84.99 | GameStop - $84.99
The Gold Ghost of Yotei DualSense is a sensational gamepad, and is the perfect companion to one of Sony's biggest releases of the year. It's still readily available in the US too.
Also available at: PS Direct - $84.99 | Walmart - $84.99 | Best Buy - $84.99 | Target - $84.99 | GameStop - $84.99
Still holding on (just about) in the US, the Fortnite DualSense is perfect for any mega fan of the battle royale game ahead of the holidays this year. It looks as though Target is the only retailer away from PS Direct whose listing is not a reseller, by the way, so bear that in mind.
Also available at: Target - $84.99 | Amazon - $84.94 (out of stock) | Best Buy - $96 | Walmart - $99.99 | GameStop - $84.99 (check address)
The Black Ghost of Yotei DualSense is a PlayStation Direct exclusive, but it is still readily available from Sony's storefront.
The Death Stranding 2: On the Beach DualSense might well get a resurgence of interest in the latter weeks of this year, as the game itself might well be in the conversation for game of the year. If you want the controller, it's a PS Direct exclusive, so head there to get yours now.
The newest pad to be revealed by Sony, Walmart US might still have stock of this controller, but you'll have to get a bit lucky with your local stores - it's now down to pickup only.
$109.96 at Walmart Canada | Check Walmart Mexico | Check Walmart Chile
UK Limited Edition DualSense controllers
I'm yet to use my 30th Anniversary DualSense properly, which I got when they first came out a while ago, but it's still a cracking pad that I hope everyone gets. It's also still available, somehow, after a restock in the UK in the summer. You won't find it anywhere else, though, so head to Sony's own storefront to get it.
The simple-but-effective - and immediately recognizable - God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense was only released recently, but remains widely available in the UK.
Also available at: £74.99 at PS Direct | Currys - £74.99 | Very - £74.99 | ShopTo - £74.85 | HMV - £74.99 | The Game Collection - £74.95 | John Lewis - £74.99 | Argos - £74.99 | AO.com - £75
This is a charming DualSense controller and follow-up to the first Astro Bot DualSense (which you can't buy anywhere now), and is perfect for any PS5 fan.
Also available at: PS Direct - £74.99 | Very - £74.99 | Currys - £74.99 | ShopTo - £74.99 | The Game Collection - £74.99 | Argos - £74.99 | HMV - £74.99 | Game - £74.99 | AO.com - £75
The Gold variant of the Ghost of Yotei DualSense is widely available in the UK right now, but PlayStation Direct would be our first port of call.
Also available at: Amazon - £74.99 (out of stock) | Argos - £74.99 | Very - £74.99 | EE - £74.99 | John Lewis - £74.99 | ShopTo - £71.85 | The Game Collection - £74.95