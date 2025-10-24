I'm a keen collector of limited edition PS5 hardware - I haven't got every single variant but I do have quite a few. Loads of people are similarly becoming avid collectors this generation, and almost every single limited edition console, DualSense or accessory we've seen come from Sony has sold out - until now, it seems.

After a smattering of back to back limited edition DualSense releases in recent months, it appears that, actually, there's a fair few limited edition DualSenses that are all certified beauties somehow still available to buy.

On both sides of the Atlantic, there's a range of stock on quality editions such as the Death Stranding 2 controller, the Astro Bot Joyful and God of War anniversary pad, both Ghost of Yotei controllers, the ever-present Fortnite pad, and even the elusive 30th Anniversary Edition controller.

As we edge closer to the holidays and Christmas, these PS5 controllers are perfect gift material and I have done the work on rounding up all the best links and prices on the variants that are - weirdly - still available right now. There are a host of US and UK links below so be sure to scroll all the way through.

US Limited Edition DualSense controllers

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Limited Edition DualSense: $84.99 at PlayStation Direct US The Death Stranding 2: On the Beach DualSense might well get a resurgence of interest in the latter weeks of this year, as the game itself might well be in the conversation for game of the year. If you want the controller, it's a PS Direct exclusive, so head there to get yours now.

UK Limited Edition DualSense controllers