The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 tends to run into the same problem as the DualSense Edge; it's a fine controller, but one that's just a bit too expensive to recommend at retail price. Thankfully, that's currently not the case at Amazon.
One of the best Xbox Black Friday deals right now is the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 down to $139.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon. That's matching its lowest-ever on record at the online retailer. It's even more impressive in the UK, with a tremendous 34% saving taking the pad down to just £112.99 (was £169.99) at Amazon.
Those on a tighter budget might want to consider the Elite Series 2 Core controller. It's the same pad, albeit in a white hue and lacking extras like a carry case and charging dock. It's available for $124.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon US and a staggering £88 (was £124.99) at Amazon UK.
Today's best Xbox Elite Series 2 Black Friday deals in the US
I won't lie, 30% off one of the most impressively modular premium controllers is extremely tempting. I got years of use out of my Elite Series 2, and that was without a discount, so definitely consider this if you want a controller that'll go the distance.
Price check: Walmart - $139.99 | Best Buy - $174.99 | Target - $139.99
While a slighter saving on paper, consider this one if you want an even cheaper pad that performs and is built just as well as the standard Elite Series 2. Just keep in mind you're missing accessories like a carry case and charging dock with the 'Core' version.
Price check: Walmart - $124.99 | Best Buy - $129.99 | Target - $124.99
Today's best Xbox Elite Series 2 Black Friday deals in the UK
We start to see some really serious saving in the UK for the Elite Series 2. I'd argue the controller is something of a bargain at this price and I'm surprised it's dropped as low as this, absolutely smashing its previous best price.
Price check: Argos - £119.99 | Currys - £127
Just 88 quid for the Elite Series 2 Core is an incredible deal. You are missing the accessories as mentioned above, but this is now alarmingly close to the price of a standard DualSense.
Price check: Argos - £88 | Currys - £88
While many of the best Xbox controllers have overtaken the Elite Series 2 in terms of features - like offering Hall effect sticks, RGB lighting, and other niceties, Xbox's premium pad is still impressive in a variety of ways.
The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is still, to this day, one of the most impressively modular controllers on the market, assuming you grab the standard version with accessories included.
A forward-thinking controller for its time, it was among the first to offer extras like a carry case, charging dock, Hall effect triggers, and swappable elements like thumbstick caps, d-pad top, and more.
Build quality and battery life are still very strong here. The pad has a luxurious feel to it, with a nice amount of weight that allows it to sit firmly in the hands. The textured grips are also a lovely touch.
Back in my PUBG Battlegrounds days, the Elite Series 2 was my go-to controller, and I used it for years until one of the bumpers started to give out.
It might not come up in conversation as much these days when talking about excellent contemporary gamepads. But at this new low price in both the US and the UK, it's still worthy of your consideration.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
