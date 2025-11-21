Here are the best 53 Black Friday deals for gamers, from cheap controllers to bargain bundles
Hand-picked gaming savings
The annual Black Friday deals are always one of the best times to invest in all things gaming, and this year's offering is no exception. I've been browsing the savings on offer from every major retailer for the past week, crafting a hand-picked collection of the very best discounts for gamers across the US and UK.
A major US highlight is a fantastic EA Sports College Football 26 discount at Amazon, where you can find both the PS5 and Xbox versions for just $29.99 (was $69.99) a piece.
In the UK, there's the showstopping PS5 Slim Digital Edition discount at EE, with the console on sale for just £280 (was 429) right now.
Read on for even more top picks, including some great gift ideas.
Black Friday deals for gamers – US quick links
- Switch 2: Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition just $40 at Amazon
- PS5: NBA 2K26 just $29.99 at Amazon
- Xbox: EA Sports College Football 26 is half price at Amazon
- Headsets: Arctis Nova 5 now $104.99 at Best Buy
- PS5 Pro: $100 off at Walmart
Today's best Black Friday deals for gamers the US
Nintendo deals - US
I use this Belkin case with my personal Nintendo Switch 2 and can confirm that it's an absolute blessing. It's well-made and compact, but still offers lots of protection and some handy game storage space.
This Limited Edition release of Just Dance 2026 has fallen to a new lowest-ever price and is the perfect family game for the holidays. You also get a few exclusive cosmetics to customize your avatar, which is neat.
EA Sports Madden NFL 26 has also plummeted in price on Switch 2, going for below $30 at Amazon. It's the cheapest it's ever been, and a fantastic buy for football fans.
Amiibo collectors will get a kick out of this discounted Street Fighter 6 figurine. It's compatible with Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2, where it can be used to save your player settings for easy access wherever you go.
This is an absolutely showstopping deal on a special edition CRKD Nitro Deck. This handheld dock is perfect for original Nintendo Switch owners and makes your console even more comfortable to use. Just beware that it's not Nintendo Switch 2 compatible.
Right now, Amazon has taken a huge chunk off the price of Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2, taking it down to a new lowest-ever. For forty bucks, you're getting the massive Star Wars open-world game and heaps of DLC.
This heavily discounted Final Fantasy collection gets you not just one or two great games, but six! It's perfect for RPG game fans and comes with a cool bonus sticker sheet.
The Nitro Deck+ is an upgraded version of the already great Nitro Deck. Key changes include the move to a symmetrical thumbstick layout and an HDMI output so you can hook it up to your TV. Again, though, this accessory doesn't work with the Switch 2.
This is a hefty discount on a 256GB Nintendo Switch 2-compatible microSD Express card from Lexar. Pick this up if you're expecting to buy lots of digital games and need to give your system a storage boost.
PlayStation deals - US
Read moreRead less▼
The biggest sports game deal this Black Friday is easily more than half off EA Sports College Football 26. This is your chance to pick up the hugely popular sports game at a new, lowest-ever price.