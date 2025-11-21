The annual Black Friday deals are always one of the best times to invest in all things gaming, and this year's offering is no exception. I've been browsing the savings on offer from every major retailer for the past week, crafting a hand-picked collection of the very best discounts for gamers across the US and UK.

A major US highlight is a fantastic EA Sports College Football 26 discount at Amazon, where you can find both the PS5 and Xbox versions for just $29.99 (was $69.99) a piece.

In the UK, there's the showstopping PS5 Slim Digital Edition discount at EE, with the console on sale for just £280 (was 429) right now.

Read on for even more top picks, including some great gift ideas.

Today's best Black Friday deals for gamers the US

Nintendo deals - US

Belkin Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon I use this Belkin case with my personal Nintendo Switch 2 and can confirm that it's an absolute blessing. It's well-made and compact, but still offers lots of protection and some handy game storage space.

Just Dance 2026 Edition - Limited Edition: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon This Limited Edition release of Just Dance 2026 has fallen to a new lowest-ever price and is the perfect family game for the holidays. You also get a few exclusive cosmetics to customize your avatar, which is neat.

Street Fighter 6 Luke amiibo: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Amiibo collectors will get a kick out of this discounted Street Fighter 6 figurine. It's compatible with Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2, where it can be used to save your player settings for easy access wherever you go.

CRKD Nitro Deck - Rocket League Edition: was $59.99 now $34.49 at Amazon This is an absolutely showstopping deal on a special edition CRKD Nitro Deck. This handheld dock is perfect for original Nintendo Switch owners and makes your console even more comfortable to use. Just beware that it's not Nintendo Switch 2 compatible.

Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition: was $74.99 now $39.99 at Amazon This heavily discounted Final Fantasy collection gets you not just one or two great games, but six! It's perfect for RPG game fans and comes with a cool bonus sticker sheet.

CRKD Nitro Deck+ - Clear Black Edition: was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon The Nitro Deck+ is an upgraded version of the already great Nitro Deck. Key changes include the move to a symmetrical thumbstick layout and an HDMI output so you can hook it up to your TV. Again, though, this accessory doesn't work with the Switch 2.

SanDisk microSD Express Card 256GB: was $59.99 now $49.49 at Amazon This is a hefty discount on a 256GB Nintendo Switch 2-compatible microSD Express card from Lexar. Pick this up if you're expecting to buy lots of digital games and need to give your system a storage boost.

PlayStation deals - US