Here are the best 53 Black Friday deals for gamers, from cheap controllers to bargain bundles

Deals
By published

Hand-picked gaming savings

Black Friday gaming deals.
(Image credit: EA / Ubisoft / Microsoft / Blaze Entertainment / Future)
The annual Black Friday deals are always one of the best times to invest in all things gaming, and this year's offering is no exception. I've been browsing the savings on offer from every major retailer for the past week, crafting a hand-picked collection of the very best discounts for gamers across the US and UK.

A major US highlight is a fantastic EA Sports College Football 26 discount at Amazon, where you can find both the PS5 and Xbox versions for just $29.99 (was $69.99) a piece.

Black Friday deals for gamers – US quick links

Today's best Black Friday deals for gamers the US

Nintendo deals - US

Belkin Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2
Lowest-ever price
Save 20%
Belkin Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon
I use this Belkin case with my personal Nintendo Switch 2 and can confirm that it's an absolute blessing. It's well-made and compact, but still offers lots of protection and some handy game storage space.

Just Dance 2026 Edition - Limited Edition
Lowest-ever price
Save 40%
Just Dance 2026 Edition - Limited Edition: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
This Limited Edition release of Just Dance 2026 has fallen to a new lowest-ever price and is the perfect family game for the holidays. You also get a few exclusive cosmetics to customize your avatar, which is neat.

EA Sports Madden NFL 26
Lowest-ever price
Save 57%
EA Sports Madden NFL 26: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
EA Sports Madden NFL 26 has also plummeted in price on Switch 2, going for below $30 at Amazon. It's the cheapest it's ever been, and a fantastic buy for football fans.

Street Fighter 6 Luke amiibo
Save 25%
Street Fighter 6 Luke amiibo: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
Amiibo collectors will get a kick out of this discounted Street Fighter 6 figurine. It's compatible with Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2, where it can be used to save your player settings for easy access wherever you go.

CRKD Nitro Deck - Rocket League Edition
Lowest-ever price
Save 43%
CRKD Nitro Deck - Rocket League Edition: was $59.99 now $34.49 at Amazon
This is an absolutely showstopping deal on a special edition CRKD Nitro Deck. This handheld dock is perfect for original Nintendo Switch owners and makes your console even more comfortable to use. Just beware that it's not Nintendo Switch 2 compatible.

Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition
Lowest-ever price
Save 33%
Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
Right now, Amazon has taken a huge chunk off the price of Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2, taking it down to a new lowest-ever. For forty bucks, you're getting the massive Star Wars open-world game and heaps of DLC.

Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition
Lowest-ever price
Save 47%
Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition: was $74.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
This heavily discounted Final Fantasy collection gets you not just one or two great games, but six! It's perfect for RPG game fans and comes with a cool bonus sticker sheet.

CRKD Nitro Deck+ - Clear Black Edition
Lowest-ever price
Save 36%
CRKD Nitro Deck+ - Clear Black Edition: was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
The Nitro Deck+ is an upgraded version of the already great Nitro Deck. Key changes include the move to a symmetrical thumbstick layout and an HDMI output so you can hook it up to your TV. Again, though, this accessory doesn't work with the Switch 2.

SanDisk microSD Express Card 256GB
Save 18%
SanDisk microSD Express Card 256GB: was $59.99 now $49.49 at Amazon
This is a hefty discount on a 256GB Nintendo Switch 2-compatible microSD Express card from Lexar. Pick this up if you're expecting to buy lots of digital games and need to give your system a storage boost.

PlayStation deals - US

EA Sports College Football 26
Lowest-ever price
Save 57%
EA Sports College Football 26: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
The biggest sports game deal this Black Friday is easily more than half off EA Sports College Football 26. This is your chance to pick up the hugely popular sports game at a new, lowest-ever price.

EA Sports Madden NFL 26
Lowest-ever price
Save 57%
