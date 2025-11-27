Here are the 20 best Black Friday PS5 game deals, with more than half off Assassin's Creed Shadows, NBA 2K26, and more
Massive savings on some of the PS5's best games
Now that Black Friday is just one day away, a whole bunch of the best 2025 PS5 games are now on offer at discounted prices. These include recent releases like Split Fiction, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and Ghost of Yōtei. PS5 Black Friday deals have been superb so far, with Sony slashing the price of consoles and games to record-low prices.
What's particularly great to see is recent releases getting such heavy discounts. You can now get Assassin's Creed Shadows at Walmart for $30 (was $69.99). Then there's Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater at Amazon US for $30 (was $69.99). These both cut the prices of 2025 games down by more than half, and they're not the only deals on this list to do so.
It's not just the US that's got amazing game deals either, as there are plenty of titles discounted for UK customers as well. There are even discounts on recent releases like Split Fiction at Amazon UK for £28.98 (was £44.99).
You can check these deals out - as well as a whole lot more - below.
(Not in the US or UK? See today's best deals in your region below.)
Today's best US PS5 game Black Friday deals
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a full remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, and it looks and plays absolutely brilliantly. Now, you have modern controls that allow for precise aiming and action-packed combat. This is the lowest ever price since launch, and well worth picking up if you're a PS5 player.
Price Check: Target - $49.99 | GameStop - $35
Astro Bot is easily one of the best PS5 exclusives to come out since the console launched. It's a wondrous celebration of all things PlayStation, with perfect implementation of everything the DualSense is capable of. It's now at its lowest ever price.
Price Check: Target - $39.99 | GameStop - $40
Assassin's Creed Shadows finally takes the long-running action stealth franchise to Japan. You play as Noae and Yasuke as they fight back against corruption and Templar interference. There are two very different play styles to try, an absolutely gorgeous map to explore, and a Hideout to manage and customize as you progress.
Price Check: Target - $39.99 | GameStop - $40
If the Madden NFL series is your jam, then this year's entry is the best in a long, old time. It's excellent on PS5, with the dynamic weather being a real standout. This is a 57% price cut on a game that launched just months ago, and is well worth taking advantage of while deals last.
Price Check: GameStop - $35 | Walmart - $34.97
It's not quite a new lowest-ever price, but the incredibly popular NBA 2K26 is heavily discounted, too. This one is once again a brilliant entry, and for our money, the best-looking sports title on the market, especially on PS5.
Price Check: Walmart - $30 | GameStop - $30
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is now nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards. We absolutely adored this RPG and recommend it to just about anyone we can. This is a true RPG, with a wonderfully dense medieval world to get lost in.
Price Check: GameStop - $30
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is one of our highest-rated PS5 games for 2025. It's from the creators of Life Is Strange, and follows the same format and structure, with plenty of supernatural weirdness and narrative choices. This is the lowest ever price since launch. Definitely one to pick up for the Holiday break.
Price Check: Walmart - $29.99 | GameStop - $39.99
This is a new, lowest-ever Amazon price for my personal favorite game from Remedy. It blends the world of Control with the story of Alan Wake, to seriously brilliant effect. You'll play as Saga Anderson and Alan Wake, unravelling a dark and twisted mystery that has serious consequences for the Universe.
Price Check: Walmart - $39.87 | Target - $39.99