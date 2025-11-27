Now that Black Friday is just one day away, a whole bunch of the best 2025 PS5 games are now on offer at discounted prices. These include recent releases like Split Fiction, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and Ghost of Yōtei. PS5 Black Friday deals have been superb so far, with Sony slashing the price of consoles and games to record-low prices.

What's particularly great to see is recent releases getting such heavy discounts. You can now get Assassin's Creed Shadows at Walmart for $30 (was $69.99). Then there's Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater at Amazon US for $30 (was $69.99). These both cut the prices of 2025 games down by more than half, and they're not the only deals on this list to do so.

It's not just the US that's got amazing game deals either, as there are plenty of titles discounted for UK customers as well. There are even discounts on recent releases like Split Fiction at Amazon UK for £28.98 (was £44.99).

You can check these deals out - as well as a whole lot more - below.

(Not in the US or UK? See today's best deals in your region below.)

Today's best US PS5 game Black Friday deals