Even with Black Friday firmly in the rear-view mirror, there are still excellent opportunities to get the PS5 Pro on the cheap right now - and have it arrive before Christmas.

With PlayStation's official price cuts still running across a lot of hardware in both the US and the UK, there are plenty of places to head to right now for deals on the Pro.

In the US, Amazon has the cheapest price going - by a cent, but still, it's the cheapest - with the PS5 Pro down to $648.99 (was $749.99), and it'll arrive well before Christmas too, sooner still for Prime members.

In the UK, it appears that the swinging discounts across all retailers on the console have ended, but there are a couple of good options that remain. PlayStation Direct still has the PS5 Pro discounted by £90, bringing it down to £609.99 (was £699.99), and Currys is coming through with the goods, offering 10% off PS5 consoles, including the Pro. By adding the code PLAYSTATION10 at checkout, you can bring the PS5 Pro down to just £620.10 (was £689), which is a fine second deal on the console to consider. Both options will have it arrive comfortably before Christmas, too, and Currys and its network of stores might make for a great pickup option.

If you've been considering taking the plunge, and with the holidays around the corner, these deals are the ideal way to do so for less.

Today's best PS5 Pro deals

The PS5 Pro is a console that I can recommend personally, having reviewed it before it launched, and having used it multiple times a week every day since, living with it as my own console. I absolutely love it and have used it extensively with a 4K TV and a 4K 120Hz-capable gaming monitor to get the most out of it. If you have a 120Hz-capable TV in particular, you really will get the most out of it.

The upgrades to graphics and performance can be downright magical thanks to Sony's PSSR tech, adding ray-tracing and enhanced resolutions to games while maintaining high frame rates. More and more games are adding compatibility and patches for PS5 Pro support too, so there's never been a better time to jump in.

If you're not in the UK or the US, then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the PS5 Pro below, wherever you are in the world.