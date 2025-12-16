While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are well and truly in the rear-view mirror, Sony is continuing its record-low discounts on DualSense PS5 controllers. Currently, you can grab the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller at Amazon US for $54 (was $74.99).

It's not just the US that's in on the deals action, however. UK customers can get the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller at PS Direct for just £44.99 (was £64.99). For both regions, a whole host of color variants are part of the offer too, including the Midnight Black, Starlight Blue, and Nova Pink models.

The base PS5 controller is an excellent purchase for those looking for a cheap and fully-featured gamepad. Picking up an extra controller is a great shout for the Holiday season, as you'll be able to play couch co-op games like Fortnite, Split Fiction, and more.

Today's best DualSense deals in the US

Today's best DualSense deals in the UK

These PS5 DualSense Wireless controller deals represent superb value for money when it comes to the essential PS5 accessory. Sony's official offering is easily one of the best PS5 controllers, with a robust set of PS5-exclusive features like adaptive triggers, a versatile touch pad, and haptics that respond in real time to your actions in-game.

I've found the PS5 DualSense to be the best of the major console manufacturers' base offerings, and for the money, you'd be hard-pressed to find a competitor that has the same suite of features that the PS5 has. The build quality is second to none, and I've had no issue with stick-drift or button degradation over the years.

All of the discounted color variants of the pads here could also be superb gaming gifts as we head towards Christmas - especially if you can buy one that reflects your recipient's favorite color.