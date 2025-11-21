The winter sales period is well underway now, and Sony's own offerings are out in the wild - and some are incredibly tasty indeed. If you're on the hunt for something more unique, something more unusual, or limited in its edition, then PlayStation Direct has got you covered.

In a move that I wasn't convinced I'd see due to the limited edition nature of such gear, PS Direct has slashed the prices of some brilliant limited edition hardware.

Whatever side of the Atlantic you're on, PS Direct has swung the axe at a number of limited-edition hardware products that are not only special but also exclusive to the storefront. For example, in the US, you can save $20 on the Death Stranding 2: on the Beach limited edition controller, the PS Direct-exclusive Black Ghost of Yotei controller, the God of War 20th Anniversary pad, and more.

And in the UK, the headline is that folks there can shave £20 off the ever-elusive 30th Anniversary DualSense - now available at just £49.99 - this is wild considering how popular this was when it first released back in late. 2024. UK shoppers can also get £20 off the Astro Bot Joyful controller and the ever-present Fortnite pad, among others.

It's also worth remembering that UK PlayStation Plus members can also get an extra 5% discount on 'select purchases' at PS Direct - and these controllers are subject to that too, as I've just tested and found out. Throw in free delivery and free returns should you change your mind, and you're off to a winner.

US Limited Edition DualSense controllers