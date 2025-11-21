The winter sales period is well underway now, and Sony's own offerings are out in the wild - and some are incredibly tasty indeed. If you're on the hunt for something more unique, something more unusual, or limited in its edition, then PlayStation Direct has got you covered.
In a move that I wasn't convinced I'd see due to the limited edition nature of such gear, PS Direct has slashed the prices of some brilliant limited edition hardware.
Whatever side of the Atlantic you're on, PS Direct has swung the axe at a number of limited-edition hardware products that are not only special but also exclusive to the storefront. For example, in the US, you can save $20 on the Death Stranding 2: on the Beach limited edition controller, the PS Direct-exclusive Black Ghost of Yotei controller, the God of War 20th Anniversary pad, and more.
And in the UK, the headline is that folks there can shave £20 off the ever-elusive 30th Anniversary DualSense - now available at just £49.99 - this is wild considering how popular this was when it first released back in late. 2024. UK shoppers can also get £20 off the Astro Bot Joyful controller and the ever-present Fortnite pad, among others.
It's also worth remembering that UK PlayStation Plus members can also get an extra 5% discount on 'select purchases' at PS Direct - and these controllers are subject to that too, as I've just tested and found out. Throw in free delivery and free returns should you change your mind, and you're off to a winner.
US Limited Edition DualSense controllers
The Death Stranding 2: On the Beach DualSense is exclusive to PS Direct, so you can't buy it anywhere else which makes this $20 discount even more surprising - but very welcome!
Also exclusive to PS Direct, the Black Ghost of Yotei DualSense can't be bought anywhere else, and this discount is incredibly tasty as a result.
It's a very subtle design, I know, but I quite like this one on the God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense - and at $20 off you can't go wrong.
The second Astro Bot-themed controller to come from Sony is a beaut and even more attractive at $20 off. Perfect gift material.
The wacky Fortnite DualSense has been around for ages, and this price cut makes it an absolutely brilliant PlayStation gift material for fans of the battle royale game.
UK Limited Edition DualSense controllers
Once the hottest product (or one of them) going at the end of 2024, and early this year, if you'd told me we'd be enjoying an actual price cut on the 30th Anniversary DualSense this Black Friday, I would have laughed in your face. And yet here we are - what a deal!
Exclusive to PlayStation Direct in the UK as well, this discount on the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach limited edition controller is one that could make the pad a real tempter as a gift - and alongside the game's Game of the Year nomination.
This is the one I went for, and now I wish I had waited. £20 off the Black variant of the limited edition Ghost of Yotei DualSense is a cracking offer.
Yes, the restrained design of this pad has come into some question with fans, but for many, it's still a sleek bit of kit, and a great celebration of the God of War games. With £20 off, it's perfect gift material too.
The charming Joyful variant of the Astro Bot DualSense controller is a wonderful little pad for those who missed out on the original one, and with twenty quid off it, this is actually a great deal in its own right.
Perhaps the perfect gift for any Fortnite fan this year, the Limited Edition DualSense, celebrating the battle royale game, is a great offering with £20 off its price.
