With Black Friday PS5 discounts on the horizon, we are now deep into gift-buying territory - and I have the perfect suggestion for anyone looking for a PlayStation gift.

And if you're on the hunt for such a gift, then let me point you toward Sony's range of limited edition PS5 DualSense controllers. Now, a little over five years on from the PS5's release, there's a whole host of limited edition and special edition hardware - and none are better, in my view, than the DualSense controllers.

Not only are extra DualSense controllers eminently useful and welcome to one's setup, but these special edition pads are great for preserving memories, reviving favorite moments. They're wonderful celebrations of games and PlayStation, which is why they are such great gift ideas.

Take the God of War 20th Anniversary controller, for example. It's a pretty simple design on the whole with a white-grey primary colorway evoking the tone of Kratos' skin, accentuated by the gray of the thumbsticks, all wonderfully contrasted by the crimson red tattoo design on the right-hand side of the pad. It's the kind of controller that will instantly take a PlayStation gamer back into God of War games and the most iconic moments in the famous series.

I wrote about this memory-giving concept with The Last of Us Part 2 Limited Edition DualSense and stand by it from a fan and collector perspective. Its design wasn't just things from a game; it was covered with memories and moments that I had in the game.

While that pad celebrating Naughty Dog's game isn't available anymore, it's my pleasure to provide you with a whole host of the best links to such controllers below for your gifting needs.

From the aforementioned God of War 20th anniversary pad and both Ghost of Yotei controllers, to the ever-present Fortnite pad, and Death Stranding 2 controller, and the Astro Bot Joyful controller, there's a range of brilliant controllers out there.

There's even some elusive 30th Anniversary Edition controller stock in the UK for PlayStation collectors and gamers of a certain vintage.

US Limited Edition DualSense controllers

Ghost of Yotei Black DualSense: $84.99 at PlayStation Direct US The Black Ghost of Yotei DualSense is a PlayStation Direct exclusive and is my favorite out of the two controllers that came out this year, alongside the game.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Limited Edition DualSense: $84.99 at PlayStation Direct US I have a feeling the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach DualSense will pick up in popularity this gift season as the game itself is probably going to find itself across many of the world's game of the year lists. It's a PS Direct exclusive, so head there to get this one now and beat the (probable) rush.

(Image credit: Future)