Here's why Limited Edition PS5 controllers, like the God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense, are perfect gifts for PlayStation gamers

The God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense on a wooden table in front of a white brick background
(Image credit: Future)
With Black Friday PS5 discounts on the horizon, we are now deep into gift-buying territory - and I have the perfect suggestion for anyone looking for a PlayStation gift.

And if you're on the hunt for such a gift, then let me point you toward Sony's range of limited edition PS5 DualSense controllers. Now, a little over five years on from the PS5's release, there's a whole host of limited edition and special edition hardware - and none are better, in my view, than the DualSense controllers.

US Limited Edition DualSense controllers

God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense
God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense : $84.99 at PlayStation Direct US

The recently released God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense is, in my view, an underrated limited edition pad, and despite a restrained, simple design, is a brilliant one for evoking memories and as a gift.

Also available at: Walmart - $84 | Best Buy - $84.99 | Target - $84.99 | GameStop - $84.99 | Amazon - $84.99 (out of stock)

View Deal
Astro Bot Joyful DualSense
Astro Bot Joyful DualSense: $84.99 at Amazon

The first Astro Bot-themed controller sold out and was never to be seen again, so this Joyful variant is a welcome one that is in stock right now - and perfect for any PS5 fans given the little robot's place in this generation.

Also available at: PS Direct - $84.99 | Walmart - $84.99 | Best Buy - $84.99 | Target - $84.99 | GameStop - $84.99

View Deal
Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense
Ghost of Yotei Gold DualSense: $84.99 at Amazon

The Gold Ghost of Yotei DualSense is the slightly bolder variant of a pair that came out to celebrate one of the year's biggest PS5 releases, and is readily available in the US, too.

Also available at: PS Direct - $84.99 | Walmart - $84.99 | Best Buy - $84.99 | Target - $84.99 | GameStop - $84.99

View Deal
Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense
Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense: $84.99 at PlayStation Direct US

There's no better gift for anyone on PlayStation 5 playing what is one of the very biggest games in the world, and this Fortnite DualSense is simply perfect for any fan.

Also available at: Target - $84.99 | Amazon - $84.94 (out of stock) | Best Buy - $96 | Walmart - $99.99 | GameStop - $84.99 (check address)

View Deal
Sony PS5 Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense
Sony PS5 Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense: $84 at Walmart

The newest pad to be revealed by Sony, Walmart US should still have stock of this controller, but I have seen multiple 'low stock' phrasing around it online.

$109.96 at Walmart Canada | Check Walmart Mexico | Check Walmart Chile

View Deal
Ghost of Yotei Black DualSense
Ghost of Yotei Black DualSense: $84.99 at PlayStation Direct US

The Black Ghost of Yotei DualSense is a PlayStation Direct exclusive and is my favorite out of the two controllers that came out this year, alongside the game.

View Deal
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Limited Edition DualSense
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Limited Edition DualSense: $84.99 at PlayStation Direct US

I have a feeling the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach DualSense will pick up in popularity this gift season as the game itself is probably going to find itself across many of the world's game of the year lists. It's a PS Direct exclusive, so head there to get this one now and beat the (probable) rush.

View Deal

UK Limited Edition DualSense controllers