With Black Friday and Cyber Monday now firmly in the rear view mirror, you may be looking around for ideas of what to gift the gamers in your life as we edge nearer to Christmas and the holidays.

And I am here to help by suggesting gaming hard drives like Seagate's Astro Bot Limited Edition external Game Drive for PS5, which you can now order for $159.99 at PlayStation Direct.

It's got exclusive artwork, a wonderfully apt Astro-blue LED, and a plug-and-play USB connection that makes it both a brilliantly useful PS5 accessory but also one that's bound to be well-received by any PlayStation collector or enthusiast.

Here's why.

More room to breathe

On a practical note, any PS5 external hard drive can be extremely practical gift for PlayStation 5 users - particularly those on the OG console or PS5 Slim - who have a huge game library and need some more space for lots of games.

And that's likely to be a good chunk of people, especially those who were keen PS4 and PS5 players, and have taken a library of PlayStation 4 games over to S55.

As storage solutions go, it might not be as fast as the best PS5 SSDs or external SSDs like the Seagate Game Drive External SSD for PS5 I use, but it's got a simple USB plug-and-play functionality, a huge 5TB of virtual shelf space for games, and is not pretending to be anything that it isn't: it's a straightforward, visually attractive storage option.

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

A design worth gifting

Moving beyond the relentlessly practical side of things, limited edition products like this also have huge potential as gifts due to their, well, limited edition nature.

These are quasi-unique products with aesthetics that can give off more than just a design, and can spark some joy in a player, and take them back to playing a game instantly (Astro Bot in this case).

I've talked a bit about this kind of concept when it comes to limited edition PlayStation DualSense controllers, too, and I think, for enthusiasts and collectors at least, it really does ring true: there's something extra special about having nice things that are of, by, about, or feature your favorite gaming brands, series, and characters.

With more than five years of the PS5 generation under our belts now, too, it's also possible that limited edition gear is more attractive than ever for enthusiasts and PlayStation fans. With whatever Sony has planned next on the horizon, it's the perfect time to stock up on nostalgic memorabilia from this console generation.

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

This is even more so the case for things like the Limited Edition Seagate Astro Bot external HDD if a player already has the two Astro Bot limited edition DualSense wireless controllers, for example, and adding to those will only enhance the collection.

As a result of all the above, and much like Seagate's other excellent gaming hard drives and storage solutions, the Limited Edition Astro Bot external Game Drive HDD for PS5 will make a perfect gift for any PlayStation gamer this Christmas and holiday season.

