Huh. It appears we all might have missed the announcement of a new Astro Bot PS5 external hard drive from Sony and Seagate. I know I did, at least.

Perfect for any PlayStation or Astro Bot fan, or PS5, PS5 Pro, or PS4 gamer, looking for some extra external storage with flair, the Astro Bot Limited Edition Game Drive offers a whopping 5TB of external HDD storage space contained within a beautiful limited edition shell.

The superb news is - for US folks, at least - that you can pre-order it right now ahead of its December 11 release date: it's going for $159.99 at PlayStation Direct. I've had no official word confirming a UK release, but hopefully there's one on the horizon soon.

Featuring exclusive artwork, a very apt Astro-blue LED glow, and a plug-and-play USB connection, it's another simple but effective solution from Seagate, and one that will have collectors like me champing at the bit to get into their collection.

Now that we're five years on from the PS5's launch, there's no doubt that this kind of release is more for collectors and mega fans than anyone else. That limited edition artwork is the main attraction, and I, for one, can't wait to line it up next to my other limited edition gear.

As a hard drive solution, it's sizeable and easy to use, yes, but it won't offer the same speeds as the best PS5 SSDs or external SSDs like the Seagate Game Drive External SSD for PS5 I have. But that might not matter to you - it wears its main characteristics on its sleeve and it's not pretending to be anything that it isn't, from a technical perspective.

However, whichever way you look at it, it's got appeal for fans, and will look great alongside the two Astro Bot limited edition DualSense wireless controllers. It'll be very practical for anyone sporting a massive PS4 game library or someone who wants to keep dozens of PS5 games in close reach.

