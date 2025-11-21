What a bargain! This 5TB portable HDD has hardware encryption, free Dropbox backup and data recovery services - I'm definitely adding it to my basket for Black Friday

Black Friday always brings a wave of tempting tech discounts, and this Seagate One Touch 5TB portable hard drive is one of the best (and more practical) early offers.

It usually retails for $144.99, but it's currently marked down to $129.99 at both Best Buy and Amazon. The external drive offers large amount of storage in a compact, travel-ready design that will suit professionals, students, and creatives managing growing media libraries.

The drive’s hardware-based password protection adds an extra layer of security that will be welcome for anyone who regularly carries sensitive documents. Its brushed metal exterior gives it a more stylish look than standard plastic housings, but it remains lightweight and easy to slip into a bag.

Today's best Seagate One Touch 5TB deal

Save 10% ($15) Seagate 5TB One Touch Portable HDD: was $145 now $130 at Best Buy Seagate One Touch 5TB Portable HDD provides ample space for backups, as well as USB 3.0 connectivity, hardware encryption, and broad device compatibility. Added perks include a brushed metal design, Mylio Photos and Dropbox trial offers, plus a warranty with data recovery services, making it good value for large, reliable storage.

With USB 3.0 connectivity and broad compatibility across Windows, Mac, and Chromebook devices, Seagate's portable HDD will essentially be plug-and-play for most setups, although Mac users planning to use Time Machine will need a quick reformat.

The 5TB capacity is large enough for backing up large photo and video collections, work archives, and even game libraries.

In a welcome touch, Seagate bundles access to Mylio Photos and a Dropbox Backup trial, giving buyers options for organizing and syncing files beyond the physical drive itself.

The inclusion of a limited warranty and Seagate’s Rescue Data Recovery Services adds some peace of mind, especially for anyone planning to use the drive as a primary backup solution.

We reviewed the 1TB version of the drive a while back and said it performed admirably. We weren't keen on the price, but that's not a problem with this Black Friday discount.

While you're here, check out our roundup of the best external hard drives, and also the fastest hard drives.

Also consider these 5TB portable drives

Seagate 5TB Expansion Portable Drive: $130 at Amazon This portable Seagate drive has a compact 2.5-inch design which makes it easy to carry. USB 3.0 provides quick, plug-and-play transfers on both Mac and Windows systems. It's ideal for photos, videos, and backups, and includes basic warranty coverage and recovery services.