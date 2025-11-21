What a bargain! This 5TB portable HDD has hardware encryption, free Dropbox backup and data recovery services - I'm definitely adding it to my basket for Black Friday
Seagate One Touch gets a solid discount at Amazon and Best Buy for Black Friday
Black Friday always brings a wave of tempting tech discounts, and this Seagate One Touch 5TB portable hard drive is one of the best (and more practical) early offers.
It usually retails for $144.99, but it's currently marked down to $129.99 at both Best Buy and Amazon. The external drive offers large amount of storage in a compact, travel-ready design that will suit professionals, students, and creatives managing growing media libraries.
The drive’s hardware-based password protection adds an extra layer of security that will be welcome for anyone who regularly carries sensitive documents. Its brushed metal exterior gives it a more stylish look than standard plastic housings, but it remains lightweight and easy to slip into a bag.
Today's best Seagate One Touch 5TB deal
Seagate One Touch 5TB Portable HDD provides ample space for backups, as well as USB 3.0 connectivity, hardware encryption, and broad device compatibility. Added perks include a brushed metal design, Mylio Photos and Dropbox trial offers, plus a warranty with data recovery services, making it good value for large, reliable storage.
With USB 3.0 connectivity and broad compatibility across Windows, Mac, and Chromebook devices, Seagate's portable HDD will essentially be plug-and-play for most setups, although Mac users planning to use Time Machine will need a quick reformat.
The 5TB capacity is large enough for backing up large photo and video collections, work archives, and even game libraries.
In a welcome touch, Seagate bundles access to Mylio Photos and a Dropbox Backup trial, giving buyers options for organizing and syncing files beyond the physical drive itself.
The inclusion of a limited warranty and Seagate’s Rescue Data Recovery Services adds some peace of mind, especially for anyone planning to use the drive as a primary backup solution.
We reviewed the 1TB version of the drive a while back and said it performed admirably. We weren't keen on the price, but that's not a problem with this Black Friday discount.
Also consider these 5TB portable drives
This portable Seagate drive has a compact 2.5-inch design which makes it easy to carry. USB 3.0 provides quick, plug-and-play transfers on both Mac and Windows systems. It's ideal for photos, videos, and backups, and includes basic warranty coverage and recovery services.
WD’s 5TB My Passport combines spacious portable storage with strong security features, including password protection and ransomware-resistant backup software. Its compact build and USB 3.1/3.0 compatibility support fast transfers across modern devices.
LaCie’s rugged HDD is built for demanding conditions, offering shock, dust, and rain resistance in its signature bright orange bumper design. Compatible with Mac and PC via USB 3.0/2.0, it’s ideal for creators and travelers who need dependable, on-the-go storage that's hard to mislay.
