Looking for a great Black Friday storage deal? 24TB Seagate HDD crashes to its lowest price ever - now just $239.99

I've not seen an internal hard drive at such a low price for Black Friday for a few years - right now, the Seagate Barracuda 24TB internal HDD is $240 (was $300) at Newegg.

That's a $60 saving right there for one of the largest hard disk drives I've seen on sale.

This Seagate Barracuda drive is a 3.5-inch one, one of the best hard drives on the market, using the proven CMR technology and delivers speeds of up to 190MB/s with a 7200RPM rotational speed and 512MB cache.

Today's best hard disk drive deal

Save 20% Seagate Barracuda 24TB HDD: was $300 now $239.99 at Newegg Just buy it while stocks last - hard disk drives of this capacity with this price tag won't last long and 24TB just under $0.10 per GB is a must-have. With 7200RPM rotational speed and a large 512MB cache, it will provide ample storage for almost all your data needs.

It also features Seagate’s free DiscWizard software tool which helps novices migrate and clone data from old hard drives seamlessly.

The hard drive costs 20% less than its usual RRP, and at just $9.62 per TB, is significantly cheaper than the competition - and wWay cheaper than when I covered it back in June 2025.

It's worth noting Amazon sells this device for $400, so this is a huge bargain from Newegg - although I did see the 28TB desktop HDD version of this drive is available for $290 (was $391) at Amazon.

The internal drive doesn’t come with any data recovery services - useful when your drive stops working either by accident or because of hardware failure.

Just remember 24TB is a lot of data to be lost if something goes wrong. I strongly recommend using a cloud backup service like Backblaze to mitigate the risk of losing all your data, due to theft, failure or something else.

Unlike its more expensive peers within Seagate, this one has only a one-year warranty - although you cannot buy an extended warranty at Newegg sadly.

Also consider

Buy two 14TB Red Pro NAS drives for $499.98. Great for NAS as they come with 5-year limited warranty and are engineered to run 24/7.

Save 6% Seagate Exos 30 TB Hard Drive: was $699 now $659 at BHPhoto This is the largest hard drive in the market and can be inserted in an external enclosure to deliver the biggest commercially available HDD. Wth a 30TB capacity, it should be enough for almost any storage needs.

Save 11% Seagate Expansion Desktop Hard Drive 26TB: was $280 now $250 at Newegg Seagate isn't messing around with this $30 discount, which gets you 26TB of instant storage for well under $10/TB and which beats anything I've seen for a model with this much storage in the Black Friday sales