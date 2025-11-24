Huge 26TB Seagate external hard drive hits all-time low at $50 just in time for Black Friday - now costs less than $10/TB, so act now

Black Friday is just a few days away, but big savings on hard drives aren't stopping, especially with Newegg.

Right now, you can get this cavernous Seagate Expansion Desktop 26TB Hard Drive for just $250 at Newegg. Amazon is offering a 11% saving (that's $30 savings on the usual price of $280), bringing its SRP down to well under $10 per terabyte ($9.62 to be more precise).

Don't worry if it runs out of stock - as other vendors stock this particular model (STKP26000400 ) for the same price:

Seagate's huge 26TB capacity means you'll have enough space for thousands of videos, images, documents and anything else you might need to store, while the USB 3.0 connection will do a speedy job of moving them from your PC or laptop.

Today's best Seagate 26TB Expansion Hard Drive deal

Save 11% Seagate Expansion Desktop Hard Drive 26TB: was $280 now $250 at Newegg Seagate isn't messing around with this $30 discount, which gets you 26TB of instant storage for well under $10/TB and which beats anything I've seen for a model with this much storage in the Black Friday sales

If you're looking to boost your computer storage for any reason and don't want to shell out for the best cloud storage, this might just be the best deal you can find.

We see loads of Black Friday portable hard drive deals but nothing offered quite as much space for so little a price.

Plus, it sports a USB 3.0 connection that allows you to instantly plug-in and backup your files, photos, videos, creative endeavors, and sensitive data at up to 5 GBps, all without any setup.

In a form factor of just 7" x 1.65" x 5" and weighing just under 2.6 lbs, this external hard drive is a smart choice for all those looking to keep their desk clutter free and their treasured files stored securely.

As an additional bonus, this deal includes Seagate's Rescue Data Recovery services, so you can rest assured knowing that the experts are on hand for all your data recovery needs.

Also consider

Save 69% WD 5TB My Passport : was $159.99 now $49.99 at Newegg Not exactly the same but check this WD deal that goes live later today. WD’s 5TB My Passport combines spacious portable storage with strong security features, including password protection and ransomware-resistant backup software. Its compact build and USB 3.1/3.0 compatibility support fast transfers across modern devices. And it will cost only $50 for 5TB.

Save 24% Seagate Expansion Desktop Hard Drive 28TB: was $381 now $290 at Amazon A bigger model if you want more capacity, the 28TB Expansion external hard drive is the biggest of its kind in the market right now and doesn't come at much of a premium compared to its smaller brethren. Opt for it if the extra 2TB matter.