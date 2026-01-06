OWC Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 8TB SSD reaches speeds exceeding 6000MB per second

Bus-powered operation removes the need for external adapters or power bricks

Compatible with Macs, Windows systems, tablets, and other platforms

OWC has announced an 8TB version of its Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 external SSD, expanding a lineup that already focuses on high-bandwidth portable storage.

According to OWC, this device is the first Thunderbolt 5 external SSD to reach this capacity while remaining fully bus-powered, without reliance on external adapters.

It delivers transfer speeds exceeding 6000MB per second under suitable conditions and supports a wide range of modern computing platforms.

OWC Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 8TB SSD OWC Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 8TB SSD: $1,699 at BHPhoto The 8TB Envoy Ultra from OWC features a Thunderbolt 5 interface and offers data transfer speeds exceeding 6000MB/s. It is backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB4, and works with Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, and iPad Pro.

Thunderbolt 5 interface

The Envoy Ultra 8TB relies on a PCIe Gen4-class internal architecture paired with the Thunderbolt 5 interface, which Intel introduced to ease data transfer constraints for demanding workloads.

OWC claims the drive can also draw the maximum possible bandwidth when connected to Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, or USB4 systems.

However, performance varies depending on the host hardware.

"Envoy Ultra is … rugged, reliable, and fast in ways you actually feel in real-world work, not just on a spec sheet … you’ll get over 6000MB per second without external power, adapters, or noise," said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC).

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"With this, the first and only 8TB Thunderbolt 5 SSD, professionals no longer have to choose between speed, capacity, or portability." he added.

The Envoy Ultra uses a fanless aluminum chassis that dissipates heat passively, which eliminates mechanical noise during sustained operation in quiet work environments.

The enclosure carries an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, allowing limited exposure to moisture while remaining vulnerable to full immersion.

However, this portable SSD is designed to withstand physical stress during transport.

Power is drawn directly from the host system through an integrated Thunderbolt cable, which removes the need for external power supplies or detachable adapters during mobile use.

The drive is compatible with Macs, Windows systems, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices, allowing use across multiple platforms without separate hardware variants.

"Thunderbolt 5 was designed to remove bottlenecks, giving creators and power users the freedom to work at full speed, wherever they are," said Ben Hacker, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division, Intel.

"OWC’s 8TB Envoy Ultra is a great example of pairing Thunderbolt 5 performance with massive capacity and a truly portable design, enabling workflows that were not practical before."

The 8TB Envoy Ultra is priced at $1,699.99, much higher than the lower-capacity Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD, which starts at $449.99. It is available on the OWC official store and major retail platforms.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.