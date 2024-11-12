OWC Thunderbolt 5 SSD gets first review, and yes, it can reach 48Gbps — making it the fastest single-drive portable SSD that you can buy

The Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 is easily transportable

The new SSD offers 2x transfer speeds on previous models

Initial testing shows OWC's Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 boasts top performance

The first reviews of OWC's new external SSD with built-in Thunderbolt 5 connectivity show promising capabilities for users.

The Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 portable SSD, which comes in 2TB and 4TB formats, offers ultra-fast transfer speeds of up to 6,000MB/s, marking a significant improvement on previous iterations.

All told, the new portable SSD offers transfer speeds up to two-times faster than Thunderbolt 4, the company revealed.

Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD: What you need to know

In a statement at launch, OWC founder and CEO Larry O’Connor said Thunderbolt 5 technology “sets a new standard for performance and simple connectivity” and will provide huge performance benefits for enterprise users and professionals.

Boasting a Thunderbolt 5 interface, the new SSD from OWC offers bidirectional bandwidth of up to 80Gbps, equivalent to 10,000MB/s, at the high end of the scale.

The SSD can also support dual 8K monitors alongside 240W charging options.

Versatility is a key talking point for the new SSD, according to OWC, as it works with Macs, PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices. Similarly, the SSD is dustproof, waterproof, and shockproof, meaning users can transport it easily while reducing the potential risk for damage.

On that front, it’s also a sleek, lightweight SSD, measuring in at 71 x 198 x 20 mm and weighing around 327 grams.

Pricing for the new Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD starts at $399 and $599 for the 2TB and 4TB models respectively.

Testing by PC Watch highlighted the performance capabilities of the new SSD from OWC. Using a Razer Blade 18 gaming laptop equipped with Thunderbolt 5, testing recorded sequential read speeding of 6,056.81MB/s, outperforming the basic advertised speeds.

Sequential write speed was also notable, coming in at 4,213.83MB/s.

Users also needn’t worry about potential overheating on this model, with maximum temperatures recorded during use standing at 42°C/107.6°F.

Testers also noted the SSD was “only slightly warm to the touch”, and despite being a fanless device boasted remarkable heat dissipation.