OWC's hardware-level encryption activates instantly without dragging your computer’s performance down during transfers

Randomized touchscreen keypad helps block spying eyes and shoulder-surfers trying to steal passwords

Encrypted or not, OWS Guardian SSD’s 1000MB/s speed is fast enough for 4K video editing

OWC has announced Guardian, a compact portable SSD focused on delivering strong hardware encryption and fast transfer speeds.

The OWC Guardian connects via USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) and delivers up to 1000MB/s in real-world read and write speeds, making it capable of handling 4K video files, media archives, and quick backups.

Designed with 256-bit AES OPAL hardware encryption, the Guardian handles data protection at the hardware level.

Seamless encryption without system slowdown

The encryption process starts automatically when data is written and is reversed (decrypted) when accessed by an authorized user.

This avoids reliance on host system resources, preserving performance even during large data transfers.

It's one of the few devices in its price range that combines both speed and encryption without demanding software installation, which may place it among the best secure drives for routine professional use.

OWC says the device is compatible with macOS, Windows, Linux, and even iPadOS.

It includes a touchscreen interface, which serves as the primary method for user authentication through PIN or passphrase, but also allows access to additional features such as multi-user profiles, read-only mode, auto-timeout, secure erase, and a randomized keypad layout.

Physically, the drive is housed in anodized aluminum for improved heat dissipation and general durability.

However, unlike some of the best rugged hard drives, the Guardian lacks an IP rating for dust or water resistance.

This may limit its reliability in field conditions or outdoor environments, where environmental protection is a priority.

The Guardian comes with a 1TB OWC Aura Pro IV NVMe SSD (960GB usable) but is also available in higher capacities, including a 4TB version.

The internal firmware reserves a portion of space for data correction and redundancy.

It’s formatted in APFS for Apple devices by default, but can be reformatted for Windows or Android using OWC's Drive Guide utility.

However, full cross-platform read/write access requires separate software like MacDrive.

“We designed the OWC Guardian for anyone who needs simple, reliable data protection on the go, but without the typical hassles,” said Larry O’Connor, CEO and Founder, Other World Computing (OWC).

“Whether you're transferring a huge file in the boardroom, backing up data at the local coffee shop, or editing a 4K video for your latest content drop, you shouldn’t have to choose between security, speed, and ease of use. The OWC Guardian delivers all three, in a rugged, intuitive design built to travel.”

Pricing starts at $219.99 for the 1.0TB model while the 2.0TB and 4.0TB models cost $329.99 and $529.99, respectively.