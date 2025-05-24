TeamGroup P35S SSD can wipe your data permanently and irreversibly with a few clicks

Designed for spies, journalists, and execs, this SSD values secrecy over raw performance numbers

Accidental erasure is a real concern with hardware that erases data in two simple motions

In a tech landscape where external drives often blur into a sea of similar features and designs, TeamGroup’s new portable SSD takes a sharp detour into espionage territory.

The T-Create Expert P35S Destroyed Portable SSD introduces something previously unheard of in the mainstream consumer market: a one-click data destruction mechanism.

While the concept may sound like something pulled straight from a spy thriller, TeamGroup says the device is intended for professionals who handle sensitive or classified information.

A self-destruct SSD that promises true data erasure

This external SSD stands out thanks to its patented “physical chip destruction circuit.”

Unlike standard data wipes, this feature claims to electrically destroy the data stored on the drive, making it completely irretrievable.

Triggered by a two-step process TeamGroup calls an “anti-mistouch” system, users must both click and slide to activate the wipe.

It’s not exactly a big red button, but the dramatic undertone is part of the appeal.

The P35S, which weighs just 42 grams and measures 90 x 40 x 18 mm, offers 1,000MB/s transfer speeds via a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port.

This led to the bold “transfer 10GB in just 10 seconds - ready for anything” slogan on TeamGroup’s display at Computex 2025.

While it won’t top charts for the best SSD in terms of performance alone, it offers enough throughput for on-the-go file handling.

What’s most notable is the P35S’s target audience. TeamGroup references users such as journalists, corporate executives, and government officials, people who might need to dispose of confidential data instantly.

“Designed for end-users who carry highly confidential documents, the SSD prevents data breaches and ensures that personal and confidential information remains protected under all circumstances,” the company says.

There’s even a nod toward “defense use,” which, depending on your level of cynicism, could either suggest genuine intent or feel like a PR stretch, especially in light of recent high-profile data mishandling cases.

The SSD’s compact size and data wipe feature make it easy to picture in the hands of an undercover agent or whistleblower.

But in practical terms, it may also raise concerns about accidental erasure, especially for users prone to fidgeting. That’s one reason I’d love to test this device myself.

This isn't likely to be a top choice for gamers or media creators, but for users who prioritize security over speed, it may offer real value.