Nano SSD delivers 512GB storage and fingerprint security in a tiny size

Works with iPhone, Android, Mac, and gaming devices, without extra software

Drop-tested, IP65 rated, and supports 4K video on iPhone Pro

Twopan has launched the Nano SSD, a compact USB-C storage device with a built-in fingerprint reader, a feature we’d love to see more storage makers offer.

Weighing just 5g and the size of a stick of gum, the Twopan Nano SSD measures 20 x 13 x 5mm and offers 512GB of high-speed storage in a keychain-friendly design.

The product’s main appeal is, naturally, the biometric security it offers. The device supports up to 20 fingerprints and doesn't require apps or software. Twopan says plug it in and it just works.

Broad compatibility

The Nano SSD connects via a USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 port and will work with devices like iPhone 15/16 Pro, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, Steam Deck, PS5, and Canon and Sony cameras that support USB-C file transfer.

It supports direct 4K and HD recording on the newest iPhone Pro models using HEVC (H.265) at 60fps, making it a good choice for content creators working in high-resolution formats.

It is also compatible with Android phones from Samsung and Google, offering wide usability without the need for adapters or extra cables.

Twopan says it fits into phone cases that are 3mm thick or less, making it even easier to use on the go without removing protection.

Despite its tiny size, the Nano SSD delivers up to 450MB/s read and write speeds. It’s water and dust resistant with an IP65 rating and is drop-tested for up to 10 meters. The casing is made from aluminum and shockproof plastic, offering additional durability for users who travel or work outdoors.

Twopan Nano SSD is currently live on Kickstarter with a retail price around $99. The creators were seeking $1,277 in funding and managed to pull in over $197,000 from more than 1,600 backers. Shipping is expected in August 2025.

Like most crowdfunded hardware, there’s always a chance for delays or changes. But if it delivers on promises, this could well be one of the most secure portable drives around.