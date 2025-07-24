This absolutely tiny dock has 1TB storage, 100W power delivery, and can even output 4K to a monitor
One USB-C port handles three jobs
- Patriot Memory MD330 Storage Hub delivers 100W charging and 4K output, all from one tiny USB-C port
- Storage goes up to 1TB, but transfer speeds and encryption are still a mystery
- Handles video output and file storage, but reliability under pressure is not guaranteed
Patriot Memory has introduced the MD330 Storage Hub, a device that combines a unique set of capabilities in a single unit.
The company says it offers high-speed charging, local storage, and 4K video output through a single USB-C port - features which are rarely found together, especially in a device weighing just 21 grams.
This makes the MD330 less a refinement of existing accessories and more an attempt to redefine what a USB hub or docking station can be.
Designed for tight workflows
The MD330 connects via USB-C and supports 4K display output, with both mirrored and extended screen modes, and also delivers up to 100W of power, which theoretically allows it to charge laptops or handheld consoles while connected to an external display.
Whether this works reliably under sustained use, particularly with power-hungry devices, is something Patriot has yet to fully demonstrate.
These capabilities are usually reserved for more bulky setups, so questions remain about thermal handling and power stability.
Beyond video and charging, the MD330 integrates flash storage, available in capacities from 128GB to 1TB, which turns the hub into a portable archive for media or project files.
However, transfer speeds are not specified, and there’s no mention of encryption or file system compatibility - and without those details, it’s difficult to determine whether the storage is suitable for anything beyond casual use.
The MD330 aims to simplify mobile setups by combining a power bank, USB hub, and dock into one device, but that doesn’t guarantee consistent performance.
Running display output and power delivery at the same time could strain the device, especially if file transfers are also in progress.
How it manages bandwidth and thermal load across these tasks will ultimately determine whether it’s genuinely useful or just an overpromised accessory.
At the time of writing, Patriot has not revealed the price of the MD330, a key detail that could heavily influence its appeal.
Via Techpowerup
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
