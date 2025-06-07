Beelink Mate adds ports and storage without changing your Mac mini’s footprint

Choose between higher speed or maximum 16TB storage capacity option

Quiet fan cooling and full port selection are offered in a sleek metal design

The Beelink Mate mini docking station offers Mac mini M4 users a sleek way to expand both connectivity and storage.

Designed to match Apple’s compact desktop, it attaches underneath the Mac mini, maintaining a tidy footprint while adding additional functionality.

At its core, the Mate mini supports Thunderbolt 5 with 80Gbps data transfer speeds, allowing for fast external SSD performance and seamless device connectivity.

Choice of models

There are two models on offer. Model A features dual PCIe x2 M.2 slots and supports up to 16TB of storage. Model B offers a single PCIe x4 slot that delivers higher speeds, up to 6228MB/s read, but with less total capacity.

That trade-off highlights the dock's main drawback. To reach the full 16TB, you need the version that uses PCIe x2, which is slightly less efficient than the x4 configuration. For most users, this is unlikely to create any real issues.

That said, professionals working with massive files or needing the fastest transfer speeds might feel the pinch.

Aside from storage, the Mate mini delivers a full range of ports. These include a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, USB-A 3.0 ports, an SD 4.0 card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

A Type-C PD port also allows power delivery for peripherals that exceed the Mac mini’s built-in 15W output. Two Thunderbolt 5 cables are included in the box.

A quiet fan and 360° cooling vents help keep the system cool and stable, even during heavy use. The all-aluminum design is finished in silver to match the Mac mini and weighs just 250g.

Priced at $279 (down from $339), the Mate mini targets users looking to extend their Mac mini’s capability without taking up extra space. It may not be perfect, but it does fill a useful role for those seeking extra ports and storage.