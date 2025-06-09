Retro Workstation for Mac Mini M4 looks like a Mac from the past, but it’s all about modern ports

The helmet-shaped dock is nostalgic eye candy, but the price invites real scrutiny

It’s cute, it’s quirky, but it might be more gimmick than workstation for power users

A new docking station has emerged for the Apple Mac Mini M4 blending retro design with modern functionality.

Wokyis has unveiled the Retro Workstation for Mac Mini M4, now available for pre-order on the crowdfunding platform Prelaunch.

At first glance, it’s hard not to be captivated by its helmet-like silhouette, clearly inspired by the original Macintosh. But as with many products that trade heavily on nostalgia, questions around real-world utility and value inevitably arise.

A throwback form factor with modern ambitions

The dock mimics the shape of the original Macintosh, featuring a matte casing and a 5-inch HD LCD screen (1280 x 720) embedded where the vintage monitor would have been.

It accepts the Mac Mini M4 or M4 Pro by sitting over the device, essentially transforming Apple’s compact computer into the brain of a retro-styled workstation.

Measuring 145 x 131 x 154.3 mm and weighing 750g, it’s compact, but its added height may not appeal to those aiming for a minimalist setup.

Functionally, the unit aims to deliver more than just visual homage. Wokyis promotes it as a “13-in-1 Workstation,” describing it as “a versatile hub for daily tasks, content creation, and storage expansion.”

The device includes an M.2 NVMe SSD slot supporting up to 8TB, along with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port offering up to 10Gbps transfer speeds. It also features USB-C connectivity, SD 4.0 and microSD slots (UHS-II compatible), HDMI input, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The inclusion of the LCD screen might raise some eyebrows. While technically functional, its limited resolution and lack of touch input suggest it's more decorative than essential.

Similarly, though the unit includes ventilation, the concept of enclosing a Mac Mini, which already has integrated thermal management, inside another structure could prove counterproductive.

The Retro Workstation is priced at $199, or $99 for a slower version limited to 10Gbps performance.

That said, it's unclear whether the performance justifies the cost, especially when compared to the best USB hubs, many of which offer similar speeds and port availability without borrowing their aesthetic from 1984.