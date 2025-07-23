In a mysterious post on X, Apple TV+ is teasing a series from the Breaking Bad creator

Not much is currently known about the show from Vince Gilligan

It'll star Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn, and we'll know more about it in a few days

In short order after Apple TV+ shared our first look at the set of Ted Lasso season 4, one of the best streaming services is wasting no time setting its eye on other content that’s in the pipeline.

Now, we’ve already known that Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, was working on a new show for Apple TV+, but now we have a countdown, which will hopefully bring us even more information.

Tagged “From The Creator Of Breaking Bad” in thin black text over a yellow background, and next to a jar with a smiley face drawn in a Petri dish via a Q-Tip, the image is attached to a post on X (formerly Twitter) that reads, “Happiness is Contagious.”

Happiness is Contagious. pic.twitter.com/izGKiHgPItJuly 22, 2025

It’s certainly a nod to Gilligan’s project, and likely hints that a formal show title, description, full casting, and maybe even a first look or trailer are on the horizon. We already knew that it would star Rhea Seehorn, who appeared on Better Call Saul, but a countdown clock is now visible on the Apple TV+ YouTube channel, pointing to a reveal on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

We do know that the show will be a mix of science fiction and drama, but not much else is known about it. Maybe it’ll feature a Petri dish with a smiley face, though. Gilligan previously teased way back in 2023 that the show has no overlap with Better Call Saul, but will be in Albuquerque, just a very different Albuquerque.

At the time, Gilligan told Variety that it’s heavy science-fiction, and noted, “It’s the modern world – the world we live in – but it changes very abruptly. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that.”

It’s been a long time coming, but we’ll finally know more when this countdown hits zero on July 25 – just don’t expect Apple TV+ to drop every episode on that date. Still, I’ll be keeping an eye on the comments on the YouTube livestream countdowns, and on social media for some theories on this one.

