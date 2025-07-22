Predator: Badlands new trailer confirms the Alien and Predator reunion I've been waiting for
Welcome back, Weyland-Yutani
- Predator: Badlands now has a full length trailer
- It reveals that Elle Fanning's protagonist character is a Weyland-Yutani synth
- This is exciting news for those wanting more Alien vs Predator in their life
Predator: Badlands just dropped a new trailer that has delighted fans, including myself, as it incorporates elements of both the Alien and Predator franchises.
Since the original Alien vs Predator movie was released in 2004, we've seen a lot of spinoffs that solely focus on one of the two creatures but now it seems the two universes are properly merging once again.
Xenomorphs are set to reappear in Hulu's upcoming Alien: Earth. Meanwhile, Predator was last seen in Predator: Killer of Killers (check our ranking of every chapter in the animated anthology movie) and before that Prey, which senior entertainment reporter Tom Power called "the best Predator movie since the 1987 original" in his Prey review.
Prey's director Dan Trachtenberg is also directing Predator: Badlands, so many are expecting it to be another very strong entry into the series. Take a look at the trailer for one of this year's new movies below.
What is Predator: Badlands about?
The official plot reads: "In the future on a remote planet, a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary."
So, this confirms that a Predator and a Weyland-Yutani synth are indeed teaming up in Predator: Badlands, and it's very exciting to see these two worlds colliding again.
Predator: Badlands does have some serious sci-fi vibes in its first trailer, which I'm a huge fan of, and I'm sure there'll be plenty of action and thrills to enjoy whether or not you're team Alien or Predator.
Confirmed cast so far include Elle Fanning as Thia and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as Dek (the Predator), and they are definitely shaping up to be one very cool duo.
