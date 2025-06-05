Alien: Earth finally has an official trailer, and it teases threats even bigger than the dreaded Xenomorph

Alien: Earth has a new full-length trailer

It reveals there will be five dangerous lifeforms featured in the series

The series premieres on Hulu and Disney+ in mid-August

Alien: Earth has an official trailer and it has a shocking twist. There's not just one deadly species here, but five, when the series lands on August 12 on Hulu in the US, and August 13 internationally on Disney+.

Any good Alien fan will tell you that the Xenomorphs are bad news. We've been running from them for years whether it was the original Sigourney Weaever-led movie, or the hit horror game Alien: Isolation.

But somehow, after watching this trailer, it seems we could have much bigger threats ahead and the Xenomorph could be the least of our concerns.

In my eyes, Alien: Earth could be a real contender for a spot on our best Hulu shows list based on this shocking twist alone.

Take a look at the trailer below.

Alien: Earth | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

What do we know about Alien: Earth?

(Image credit: FX/Hulu/Disney Plus)

The plot of Hulu's Alien: Earth teases a dystopian future where Earth is governed by five corporations. Part of their work is creating cyborgs and synthetics, who co-exist alongside humans.

Alien: Earth picks up when one of these corporations unlocks a new technological advancement, hybrids, which are humanoid robots infused with human consciousness. Their hybrid prototype marks a new dawn in their search for immortality.

However, their plans are severely delayed when a spaceship crash lands and the hybrids uncover five mysterious lifeforms that Hulu teases as being "more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined".

There's a stellar cast list here including Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, and Adrian Edmondson.

The series was created by Noah Hawley, with original Alien director Ridley Scott serving as executive producer.