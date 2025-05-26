Everything new on Hulu in June 2025, including The Bear season 4 and 91(!) movies

A brand new Hulu list has just dropped and there's a rich handful of eye-catching titles on the horizon for one of the best streaming services for June 2025.

As we usually see each month, the first day of Hulu's calendar is movies galore which includes seven movies from the Alien universe (as in, the one with xenomorphs in). But one of the most-anticipated titles is the return of one of the best Hulu shows, The Bear, which comes back for season four on June 25.

The titles above are definitely my stand-outs for this month, but that's not to say I'm not excited to see other movies make it into Hulu's library. From horror titles Scream (2022) and Presence (2024), to comedies The Heat (2013) and Borat (2006), Hulu packs something for everyone.

Everything new on Hulu in June 2025

Arriving on June 1

Adam (movie)

Alien (movie)

Alien 3 (movie)

Alien Resurrection (movie)

Alien vs. Predator (movie)

Alien: Covenant (movie)

Aliens (movie)

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (movie)

Beasts Of The Southern Wild (movie)

Before Midnight (movie)

Betsy's Wedding (movie)

Beverly Hills Ninja (movie)

Big Eden (movie)

Big Fish (movie)

The Big Hit (movie)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (movie)

Blue Jasmine (movie)

Boy Meets Girl (movie)

Breakin' All the Rules (movie)

The Bronze (movie)

Bubble Boy (movie)

Bugsy (movie)

Cedar Rapids (movie)

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader (movie)

Cold Pursuit (movie)

Cyrus (movie)

Daddy Day Care (movie)

Death on the Nile (movie)

Deja Vu (movie)

Delivery Man (movie)

Dude, Where's My Car? (movie)

Edge of Tomorrow (movie)

Elena Undone (movie)

Freddy Got Fingered (movie)

The Girl Next Door (movie)

Grown Ups (movie)

Grown Ups 2 (movie)

Happy Gilmore (movie)

The Heat (movie)

Hitchcock (movie)

Hurricane Bianca (movie)

Idiocracy (movie)

Independence Day (movie)

The Joy Luck Club (movie)

Just Go With It (movie)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (movie)

Let's Be Cops (movie)

Loving Annabelle (movie)

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (movie)

Mamma Mia! (movie)

The Mask (movie)

Me And Earl And The Dying Girl (movie)

Mirrors (movie)

The Namesake (movie)

A Perfect Ending (movie)

Pineapple Express (movie)

Predator (movie)

The Predator (movie)

Predator 2 (movie)

Predators (movie)

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies (movie)

Prometheus (movie)

Reno 911! Miami: The Movie (movie)

Sordid Lives (movie)

28 Weeks Later (movie)

The War of the Roses (movie)

We're The Millers (movie)

Working Girl (movie)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (movie)



Arriving on June 3

I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills season 1 (TV show)

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid season 1 (TV show)

The Quiz With Balls season 2 (TV show)

So I'm a Spider, So What? season 1 (TV show)

Wise Man's Grandchild season 1 (TV show)

Yuri on Ice season 1 (TV show)

Presence (movie)



Arriving on June 4

The Great House Revival season 5 (TV show)



Arriving on June 5

National Anthem (movie)



Arriving on June 6

Not Her First Rodeo season 1 (TV show)

Predator: Killer of Killers (movie)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation (movie)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (movie)

Hot Shots! (movie)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (movie)

Shallow Hal (movie)

The Ringer (movie)



Arriving on June 7

Gypsy's Revenge season 1 (TV show)

I (Almost) Got Away With It season 3 (TV show)

Kids Baking Championship season 12 (TV show)

Murder in the Heartland season 1 (TV show)

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing season 1 (TV show)

Sister Wives season 12 (TV show)



Arriving on June 8

Scream (movie)



Arriving on June 9

Beyblade X season 1B (TV show)



Arriving on June 10

Call Her Alex (TV show)

And Then We Danced (movie)

Clifford the Big Red Dog (movie)



Arriving on June 11

The Snake (TV show)

Gran Turismo (movie)



Arriving on June 12

The 1% Club season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on June 13

Atsuko Okatsuka: Father (comedy special)

Absolution (movie)



Arriving on June 14

90 Day Fiance season 5 (TV show)

90 Day Fiance UK season 2 (TV show)

Guy's Grocery Games seasons 32 & 33 (TV show)

I'd Kill For You season 3 (TV show)

Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (comedy special)



Arriving on June 16

My Happy Ending season 1 (TV show)

Black Christmas (movie)



Arriving on June 17

SALLY (documentary)

Skincare (movie)



Arriving on June 19

The Quiet Ones (movie)



Arriving on June 20

The Bravest Knight season 2B (TV show)

Out Come the Wolves (movie)



Arriving on June 23

Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything (documentary)

Helck season 1 (TV show)

My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered season 1 (TV show)

My Isekai Life season 1 (TV show)

Survive (movie)



Arriving on June 25

The Bear season 4 (TV show)



Arriving on June 27

F*ck Marry Kill (movie)



Arriving on June 29

The Bachelor seasons 27 & 28 (TV show)



Arriving on June 30

Boonie Bears: Time Twist (movie)

Texas True Crime season 5 (TV show)

The Actor (movie)