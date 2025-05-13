The Bear season 4 and Alien: Earth release dates have been revealed, and it's worth keeping your Hulu subscription for

The Bear season 4 and Alien: Earth are arriving over the coming months

Hulu has just announced the release dates for two exciting new arrivals: both The Bear season 4 and Alien: Earth are coming to one of the best streaming services over the next few months.

Fans eagerly awaiting both dramas will be pleased to hear that The Bear returns on June 26 and the new sci-fi series Alien: Earth arrives on August 13. So, whether you want stressful cooking or creepy xenomorphs, Hulu has got you covered. Both shows can be found on Disney+ in non-US territories.

The Bear is already on our best Hulu shows round up, but could Alien: Earth join the list? So far, it seems promising, but the franchise has been hit and miss over the years so we'll have to wait and see.

What do we know about the new shows?

(Image credit: FX)

As release dates creep closer, Hulu has dropped some first look images to get fans excited for what's to come.

Plot wise, season four of The Bear sees Carmy, Sydney, and Richie are determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. However, that's no easy task and there'll be challenges around every corner forcing them to think on their feet and decide what's worth holding onto.

Meanwhile, Alien: Earth follows the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot as it crash-lands on Earth. It's set in the year 2120 where Earth is now governed by five corporations, one of which has uncovered a new dawn in the race for immortality; a hybrid prototype who encounters mysterious lifeforms with deadly consequences.

While these shows are very different they seem to be connected by sounding stressful, as The Bear has often been regarded as one of the most stress-inducing comedy shows of all time, so both are guaranteed to get your pulse racing when they arrive later this year.

