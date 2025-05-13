The Bear season 4 and Alien: Earth release dates have been revealed, and it's worth keeping your Hulu subscription for
Hulu is serving up some great stuff
- The Bear season 4 and Alien: Earth are arriving over the coming months
- Alien Earth arrives in June and The Bear arrives in August
- Both shows are available on Hulu in the US, and Disney+ internationally
Hulu has just announced the release dates for two exciting new arrivals: both The Bear season 4 and Alien: Earth are coming to one of the best streaming services over the next few months.
Fans eagerly awaiting both dramas will be pleased to hear that The Bear returns on June 26 and the new sci-fi series Alien: Earth arrives on August 13. So, whether you want stressful cooking or creepy xenomorphs, Hulu has got you covered. Both shows can be found on Disney+ in non-US territories.
The Bear is already on our best Hulu shows round up, but could Alien: Earth join the list? So far, it seems promising, but the franchise has been hit and miss over the years so we'll have to wait and see.
What do we know about the new shows?
As release dates creep closer, Hulu has dropped some first look images to get fans excited for what's to come.
Plot wise, season four of The Bear sees Carmy, Sydney, and Richie are determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. However, that's no easy task and there'll be challenges around every corner forcing them to think on their feet and decide what's worth holding onto.
Meanwhile, Alien: Earth follows the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot as it crash-lands on Earth. It's set in the year 2120 where Earth is now governed by five corporations, one of which has uncovered a new dawn in the race for immortality; a hybrid prototype who encounters mysterious lifeforms with deadly consequences.
While these shows are very different they seem to be connected by sounding stressful, as The Bear has often been regarded as one of the most stress-inducing comedy shows of all time, so both are guaranteed to get your pulse racing when they arrive later this year.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
