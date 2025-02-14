When might Captain America: Brave New World be available to stream on Disney Plus?

Captain America: Brave New World has landed in theaters worldwide and I bet you're already wondering when it might debut on Disney Plus. Indeed, Marvel's latest movie has just taken flight in cinemas as of today (February 14), but, if you're not planning to watch it on the biggest screen possible, you'll want to know when it could come to Disney's primary streaming service.

Right now, I can't tell you when it'll be released on one of the world's best streaming services. However, I can use some of its predecessors' Disney Plus launch dates to predict its arrival. Before you continue scrolling, though, read my Captain America: Brave New World review to see if it's worth watching, plus my Captain America: Brave New World hub and Captain America 4 cast and character guide for details on its cast, story, trailers, and more.

When do we think Captain America 4 will debut on Disney Plus?

You won't like us when we're angry, Marvel – especially if a streaming launch date isn't revealed soon (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As expected, Captain America 4 doesn't have a confirmed Disney Plus release date yet. It's just launched in theaters globally, so it'll be a while before it's available to watch at home. That won't stop me from guessing when it'll join its Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) siblings on the platform, though.

By and large, Marvel movies tend to join Disney Plus' film library three to four months after their initial theatrical launch. For example, Deadpool and Wolverine was released on the service on November 12, 2024. Given it landed in cinemas on July 25 of that year, that means 110 days passed between those two dates. Other recent Marvel films, including The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, assembled on Disney Plus within a similar timeframe.

Marvel Unlimited monthly subscription: was $9.99 per month now $4.99 at Marvel

The ultimate digital comics subscription for Marvel fans is offering new and returning customers 50% off their first month, which is much cheaper than a streaming subscription to watch all the best superhero movies. To gain access to a library of more than 30,000 comics, use the code 'SPIDEY50' at checkout. You're able to use the Marvel Unlimited app on all iOS and Android devices, including the web, too. Be quick, though, because this offer expires on Monday, March 3.

I'm confident, then, that Cap's next adventure will be added to the streamer's back catalog around 100 days after its February 14 theatrical debut. If I'm right, the superhero movie should land on the platform in late May or early June.

That said, not every MCU film has followed the same release schedule format. Doctor Strange 2 joined Disney Plus just six weeks after it arrived in cinemas. Meanwhile, Black Widow earned a day-and-date release – essentially, it launched simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming giant – in mid-2021 due to the pandemic. It's possible that Brave New World could arrive sooner or later than I've predicted. I suspect, though, that its Disney Plus release will depend on how popular it proves to be among cinemagoers (and how much money it'll make) in its first few weeks on the silver screen.

What is Captain America: Brave New World's runtime?

Me and who running to our local theater to watch Captain America 4 (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Captain America: Brave New World is one of the shortest MCU movies ever. It clocks in at a zippy 1 hour 58 minutes. That includes the fourth Captain America film's end credits sequence and its mid- and post-credits scenes. Speaking of which...

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How does Captain America: Brave New World set up future Marvel movies and TV shows?

Does Sam Wilson's first big-screen outing as Captain America set up any plot threads for Avengers 5? (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

To answer that, allow me to direct you to my Captain America: Brave New World ending explained piece. In it, you'll find out how the Marvel Phase 5 movie ends, and whether its mid- and/or post-credits stingers lay the foundations for what's to come in future MCU projects, including Avengers: Doomsday, which will arrive in theaters in May 2026.

Do I need a Disney Plus account to watch Captain America: Brave New World?

Brave New World is the 35th movie that Marvel Studios has made (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Yes. You'll need to sign up to Disney Plus to watch Captain America 4 when it's eventually released on the service. Our Disney Plus price guide is full of information on how to sign up and which tier is best for you.

When you sign up, you'll gain access to the best Disney Plus shows and best Disney Plus movies around. Some of the best Marvel movies of all time appear on the latter list, including two of Chris Evans' three Captain America flicks. For more details on those films and the MCU as a whole, be sure to read my guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

For more Marvel coverage, read my guides on forthcoming films and series including Daredevil: Born Again, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Spider-Man 4.