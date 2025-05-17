Ironheart: release date, trailer, confirmed cast, story details, and more on the final Marvel Phase 5 TV show

Ironheart: key information - Will make its Disney+ debut in late June with a three-episode premiere

- First trailer unveiled in mid-May

- Dominique Thorne returns as Riri Williams/Ironheart

- Numerous supporting cast members confirmed

- Story synopsis revealed

- No word on whether a second season will be made

Ironheart is finally ready to see the light of day. Over four years after it was first announced by Marvel President Kevin Feige, the Dominique Thorne-fronted TV series will land on Disney+ on June 24.

With the live-action show's first trailer being released on May 14 and its actual release being only a month away, there's no better time than now to learn more about Ironheart. With that in mind, I've compiled this handy guide to bring you more information (and the odd rumor) on the small screen project.

Below, you'll learn more about its confirmed cast, story specifics, and wider ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), among other notable tidbits. Spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Marvel film in which the titular character made her debut.

Marvel Television's all-new series #Ironheart launches with a 3-episode premiere June 24 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZGRhMf33fFMay 14, 2025

As I mentioned, Ironheart will take flight on Tuesday, June 24 in the US, and Wednesday, June 25 in the UK and Australia (NB: it'll launch in other world regions on these dates). It'll launch with a three-episode premiere, too.

Ironheart's release has been a long time coming. Initially conceived as a movie, the Marvel Phase 5 project was reworked into a TV show in December 2020 – a developmental shift that came almost two years after its original announcement.

Despite making her debut in Wakanda Forever in late 2022, Ironheart's standalone MCU adventure has been trapped in development hell ever since. There's little to no public information on why it's taken so long for this project to get off the ground. But, with Disney confirming Ironheart would be among its 2025 TV line-up last October, the countdown is on to its long-awaited debut.

Ironheart trailer

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Ironheart's official trailer made its worldwide debut on May 14. And, while it looks and sounds like a fun ride, Ironheart's rumored episodic release format has got me worried about how good it'll actually be.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fans had expected it to be released a day earlier during Disney's Upfront 2025 presentation. Instead, Marvel opted to build excitement for the trailer's arrival by releasing a behind-the-scenes (BTS) featurette containing lots of new footage for viewers to pore over.

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Legacy of Riri Williams | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Before the trailer's long-overdue unveiling and the BTS featurette's release, Marvel revealed Ironheart's first official footage as part of a Disney+ sizzle reel teaser celebrating its 85th birthday last August. The brief clips showed Williams flying through the streets of Chicago in her new super-suit, but that's all we were treated to until this wave of new footage hit the internet one month before the show's debut.

Ironheart confirmed cast

Who's joining Dominique Thorne (pictured) in Ironheart? (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Possible spoilers follow for Ironheart.

Here are the actors you'll see, plus the characters they'll play, in Ironheart:

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart

Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins/The Hood

Lyric Ross as Natalie Washington

Alden Ehrenreich as Joe McGillicuddy

Regan Aliyah as Ronnie Williams

Manny Montana as Cousin John

Matthew Elam as Vaxier Washington

Jon Rash as the Dean of MIT

Anji White as TBC

Thorne, who portrayed Williams in Wakanda Forever, returns to play the same character in her standalone program. For those who need a refresher: Williams is an MIT student with a genius intellect who builds a super-suit not unlike the one Tony Stark invented.

In Wakanda Forever, Williams' first attempt to build said suit is still in early development. And, while she's gifted a souped-up version of her design by Shuri in that film's final act, Williams is told to leave it in Wakanda at Shuri's request. In short, she'll need to continue working on her own suit in her self-titled show.

Meanwhile, Ramos (In the Heights, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) will portray Ironheart's Big Bad in The Hood. In Marvel literature, he's a Chicago-based individual who wears a mystical hood that grants him the ability to use dark magic. In the MCU, he's initially billed as an ally of Thorne's Williams, with Robbins' street gang-turned-activists – the Young Lords – offering to help Williams create her suit of armor. Based on the trailer, though, the pair will be at odds with each other soon enough.

Parker Robbins, aka The Hood, is expected to be the series' main antagonist (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

That leading duo is joined by other familiar faces and newcomers.

Ross (This is Us) is attached to play Natalie Washington, Riri's MIT roommate, while Star Wars alumnus Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) is set to play Joe McGilllicuddy, who's reportedly another of Riri's friends and, according to some rumors circulating online, the son of Iron Man villain Obadiah Stane.

Rounding out the confirmed cast are White (Fargo, Chicago PD) is as Riri's mom, Montana (Good Girls) as Cousin John, Elam (The Many Saints of Newark) as Xavier Washington, Rash (Harley Quinn, Captain America: Civil War) as the Dean of MIT, and Aliyah (XO, Kitty) in an undisclosed role.

Additionally, Sacha Baron Cohen has reportedly been cast as the Marvel demon lord called Mephisto. Given The Hood will dabble in the dark side of the Mystic Arts, this isn't as big a stretch as it sounds.

If true, it'll mean Ironheart will include a previously rumored WandaVision villain. Indeed, MCU fans were convinced that Mephisto was the primary villain of that Elizabeth Olsen-starring TV show for much of its run. Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness was eventually revealed to be WandaVision's antagonist.

Ironheart plot synopsis and rumors

Will Ironheart prove to be a truck-flipping good time? (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Potential spoilers follow for Ironheart.

Here's Ironheart's official plot brief: "Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams – a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world – returns to her hometown of Chicago.

"Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins, aka The Hood."

This kind of synopsis is par for the course for Marvel projects, but Ironheart's cast and crew have given us some other hints about the character's standalone MCU story.

Williams will be hard at work trying to build her own technologically advanced armor at MIT (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

One of the most pertinent things to bear in mind is that Ironheart isn't replacing Tony Stark as the MCU's new Iron Man-esque hero. Long-time Marvel fans will know that the pair had a mentor-mentee relationship in the comics, which is something executive producer Ryan Coogler touches on in the BTS featurette that you can watch in this article's trailer section.

However, discussing the series in the same video, Marvel's Head of Television Brad Winderbaum said of the MCU's take on Williams/Ironheart: "The story of Ironheart is not one about the mantle of Iron Man getting passed. If anything, it's the opposite."

"It's about her proving herself and shaping her own legacy," Zoie Nagelhout, another of the show's executive producers, added. In short, this is a tale about Williams and finding her own path without outside intervention.

Williams has been inspired by Tony Stark to invent her own super-powered suit (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Well, from Stark (or, rather, his posthumous hologram because, well, he died in Avengers: Endgame) anyway.

At first, The Hood and his gang of misfits seemingly want to help Williams achieve her ambitions of creating a suit that can rival Iron Man's. However, while the trailer and BTS featurette confirm Williams will succeed in this endeavor, it's unclear how much of a role The Hood and company will play in its development.

What is clear is how much time has passed since Wakanda Forever's ending and the start of this program. Per Ironheart's BTS video, head writer Chinaka Hodge revealed it takes place "in the days after" Black Panther 2. So, while many other Marvel films and TV shows are set in the MCU's "present" (i.e. around 2026/2027), this series is apparently taking a step back into the MCU's past and is actually set in mid-2025.

Thorne's Williams made her MCU debut in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

But I digress. If you haven't picked up on it by now, Ironheart's story will be as much of a battle between two very different forms of creation: science (or, to be more specific, technology) and magic.

That's a given when you consider Williams and The Hood occupy the roles of each field's creator-in-chief in this series. However, as Kevin Feige pointed out at D23 Expo 2022 (per The Direct), this is the first time that these opposing forces will clash in an MCU production.

"[The Hood], from the comics, he deals in the dark arts," Feige said. "He deals in magic. Riri is a technologist. We've had technological heroes and villains. We've had supernatural people dealing with magic. We've never had the two at the same time, so seeing Riri go up against [The Hood] in a way that is very unique is what I think I'm most excited for."

Here's hoping there's more than an air of creativity when these characters collide physically, then, and we're not treated (if that's the right word to use) to more bland, VFX-infused battles where the hero's skillset mirrors that of the villain's.

What Marvel movies and shows do I need to watch before Ironheart?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the only Marvel production you need to stream before Ironheart (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There's only one Marvel production you need to watch on Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services, before Ironheart is released. If you've read through this guide so far, you'll know that Black Panther 2, i.e. one of the best Marvel movies of recent years, is all you need to stream to catch up on Williams' story.

She's also appeared in season 3 of the animated MCU TV show What If...? but because it has no bearing on Ironheart's journey in the MCU, it isn't necessary to watch the episode she appears in.

Not signed up to Disney+ yet, but want to know how much it costs? Read our Disney+ price guide.

How will Ironheart impact the MCU?

Will Dominique Thorne join Robert Downey Jr (pictured) on the cast list for Avengers: Doomsday? (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The short answer is: I don't know. Ironheart could've become a fundamental part of the MCU if her solo series had released sooner – in fact, given her comparisons to a certain Tony Stark and his superhero alter-ego in Iron Man, Thorne's Williams could've been his natural MCU successor.

With Disney shaking things up at Marvel Studios since Ironheart was greenlit and the latter failing to capitalize on her potential popularity post-Wakanda Forever, though, the character's MCU fate is yet to be determined.

If Ironheart is a hit, it's possible that she'll be a late addition to the cast of Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars. However, should the series struggle to leave an impression, Williams could find herself relegated to the side lines.

Land somewhere in-between the two and, given her relative age, she may join the ranks of the MCU's long-rumored Young Avengers (or Champions, whatever they'll be called...) production. Until her show ends, then, we're none the wiser about what impact Ironheart will have on Marvel's cinematic juggernaut.

For more MCU-based coverage, read my guides on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Daredevil: Born Again season 2.