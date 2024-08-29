Marvel releases official first-looks at Daredevil: Born Again, Thunderbolts, and Ironheart after accidentally leaking its own footage

Marvel has finally released the first official footage for forthcoming Disney Plus shows Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart, plus one of its 2025 threatrical offerings, Thunderbolts.
The blink and you'll miss them clips, which you can see in the video below, were released today (August 29) as part of Marvel's 85th birthday celebrations.
The footage in question starts at the 1:57 mark, with a brief glimpse of some of Thunderbolts' main players, such as Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, David Harbour's Red Guardian, and Sebastien Stan's Bucky Barnes, as they prepare to exit an elevator. The Marvel Phase 5 movie's expected lead trio are joined by Wyatt Russell's US Agent and Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, but we don't know where the quintet are, or why they're working together yet.
Seconds later, we get our first official look at Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil, who'll star in his own Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) TV series after making a number of cameos in other Marvel movies and TV shows. Unsurprisingly, the footage from Daredevil: Born Again doesn't reveal too much about the spiritual successor to Daredevil, which originally aired on Netflix, but at least it shows Murdock wearing his iconic superhero suit – one complete with blood red eye mask protection – that'll surely excite fans.
Meanwhile, Ironheart's first footage also makes its debut in the 85th anniversary video. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams can be seen flying through the streets of Chicago – dodging traffic as she does so – in her custom built Iron Man-like suit while screaming "Let's go!".
The trio's first-look clips come days after Marvel accidentally leaked the aforementioned video on its own social media channels. As reported by the likes of GamesRadar/Total Film, the comic book giant shared and then deleted a sizzle reel of the above material last Thursday (August 22). Clearly, someone jumped the gun and published the video before they were supposed to.
Regardless, it's good to have some high-definition footage to pore over, especially in light of other leaks surrounding some of these MCU projects. On August 14, we reported on a leaked Thunderbolts trailer that revealed our first look at Lewis Pullman's Sentry and the Marvel movie's paranoid thriller vibes. That teaser, which was debuted exclusively at D23 Expo 2024 days earlier, made its way online without Marvel's consent.
Elsewhere, plenty of on-set Born Again images and videos were plastered across the internet when this series was being filmed in New York at the start of the year. One batch of leaked Daredevil: Born Again footage had Marvel fans fearing for the fate of an beloved character, but we'll have to wait until its release in March 2025 to find out if our worst fears will be realized.
Like Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart is expected to launch on Disney Plus sometime next year. Thunderbolts, meanwhile, is set to arrive in theaters worldwide on May 2, 2025.
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.