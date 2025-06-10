Marvel has released the final trailer for its forthcoming Ironheart TV show

The 80-second-long teaser arrives two days after the series' first official clip was unveiled

Its latest footage has got fans talking about Tony Stark and a long-rumored MCU villain

Marvel has debuted one final trailer for its forthcoming Ironheart TV series – and, surprise surprise, it's sparked a couple of big conversations among the comic giant's fanbase.

Released yesterday (June 9), the 80-second-long teaser is the last official look we'll get at the Disney+ show before it launches later this month.

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer 2 | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Predictably, the trailer's release has not only drummed up further interest in the Marvel Phase 5 TV show, but also sparked fresh fan theories and discussions about Riri Williams' first standalone adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

One such topic of conversation is centered around Tony Stark and Iron Man, aka the playboy philanthropist billionaire played by Robert Downey Jr between 2008 and 2019.

Ironheart's latest teaser shows Dominique Thorne's Williams using an anvil to make a new super-suit in the same way that Downey Jr's Stark did to make the first version of his armored suit in 2008's Iron Man. The creation of an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant – N.A.T.A.L.I.E, which Williams bases on her late stepsister Natalie – further links Williams and Stark. After all, Stark made two AI programs before his death in 2019's Avengers: Endgame – those being J.A.R.V.I.S, who became the android known as Vision in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, and F.R.I.D.A.Y.

Stark is a mentor to Williams in Marvel's source material, so it isn't a great surprise that Ironheart pays tribute to this teacher-student dynamic that exists in the comics. What is unexpected, though, is the dark magic-infused supersuit that we see Williams wearing towards the end of Ironheart's latest footage.

THE NEW IRONHEART SUIT IS INFUSED WITH MAGIC??? THIS GOES SO HARD pic.twitter.com/qvLcANEHrqJune 9, 2025

Marvel President Kevin Feige has confirmed that Ironheart will pit the worlds of technology and magic against one another. However, while Ironheart's inaugural trailer and Ironheart's first official clip heavily implied that Williams will initially ally herself with the charismatic dark-magic wielder known as The Hood (played by Anthony Ramos), I don't think anyone expected to see them create a magic-infused armored suit together.

That's not the only thing that's got Marvel fans in a tailspin. The final trailer includes some shots of what appear to be satanic symbols and Ramos' The Hood attempting to summon some form of demonic entity. Marvel Comics is full of such individuals, but MCU devotees are already convinced that one specific demon lord will appear in Ironheart.

The dark-magic wielder in question? Mephisto. Yep, the same Lord of Evil who was at the center of numerous fan theories concerning WandaVision in early 2021. Back then, viewers were adamant that Marvel's take on Satan would be one of the best Disney+ shows' primary villain. Long story short: he wasn't.

Fast-forward to the present, and fans now believe Mephisto is Ironheart's actual Big Bad. Indeed, threads on ResetEra, plus various Marvel subreddits, are filled with comments from MCU fans opining that they think Mephisto will finally make his long-awaited MCU debut in Marvel's next TV show. There have been rumors that Sacha Baron Cohen will play and/or voice Mephisto in Ironheart since October 2022, so it's certainly a possibility.

We won't know if Marvel will grant fans' wishes until Ironheart debuts on one of the world's best streaming services. Speaking of which: Ironheart will launch with a three-episode premiere on June 24 in the US, and June 25 in the UK and Australia. Before it arrives, learn more about the series via my Ironheart hub.