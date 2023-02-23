Welcome to TechRadar's best Disney+ shows guide. Below, you'll find almost 40 of the best TV series to watch right on Disney+, including franchise favorites from Marvel and Star Wars, as well as other genre fare.

Of course, this isn't an exhaustive list. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of shows to check out on one of the world's best streaming services. With new series launching on Disney's primary platform every month, there'll be many more besides in the weeks, months, and years to come, too. So, be sure to check in with us regularly to see what else we've added to this article.

For now, though, read on to learn more about the best Disney+ shows you should be adding to your 'To Watch' list.

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Best animated shows on Disney+

Futurama

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Despite the odd poor season, Futurama is a largely enjoyable watch (Image credit: Hulu)

Seasons: 12 (available on Hulu in the US)

Main cast: Billy West, Katey Sagal, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche

Age rating: TV-14 (US); 12 (UK); PG (AUS)

RT score: 86%

Recommended by Recommended by Lucy Buglass Senior Entertainment Writer The second Matt Groening gem to appear on this list, Futurama, is just as entertaining. Honestly, I would love to live one day inside his brain because he consistently delivers absolute gems, who else would've devised the premise of a pizza delivery guy being frozen and re-awakening in the year 3000? This wacky look at the future is highly entertaining and there's some loveable characters that make this show so special. Fry encounters an obnoxious robot, a sassy one-eyed space pilot, and his great-great-great (recurring!) nephew Professor Farnsworth, who is now far older than he is. It's bonkers and brilliant.

The Simpsons

One of the finest animated shows of all-time is on Disney+ (Image credit: Disney)

Seasons: 35

Main cast: Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria

Age rating: TV-PG (US); PG (UK); PG (AUS)

RT score: 85%

Recommended by Recommended by Lucy Buglass Senior Entertainment Writer As the longest-running show on this list and certainly one of the most iconic, The Simpsons continues to be a huge name. While it has, arguably, dipped in quality to the point I argued it should have died years ago its golden era is something I can watch time and time again. With endless quotable moments, hilarious satire, and heartwarming scenes in equal measure, The Simpsons will forever be my favourite animated comedy even if they really do need to throw in the towel. If you're a newcomer, seasons 1-12 are top tier!

Best comedy shows on Disney+

Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary needs to be watched by more people (Image credit: Hulu)

Seasons on Disney Plus: 3 (available on Disney Plus (3 seasons), Max (3 seasons), and Hulu (3 seasons) in the US

RT score: 99% (critics)

Age rating: TV-PG (US) / 12-plus (UK)

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Reporter Abbott Elementary appeared out of nowhere and, without initially taking the world by storm, just seems to have that quintessential TV magic to become a hugely underrated (and award-winning) hit. The workplace comedy follows a group of dedicated teachers working in a Philadelphia-based public school. The odds are stacked against them, but their passion and drive keeps them going and ensured they give their pupils the best education possible. In my view, fans of mockumentaries and sitcoms, including The Office, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, and Derry Girls will want to give it a whirl.

• Watch Abbott Elementary on Disney+

• Watch Abbott Elementary's trailer on YouTube

Extraordinary

Extraordinary is a superhero-inspired TV show with a twist (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Seasons on Disney Plus: 2 (available on Hulu in the US)

RT score: 100% (critics)

Age rating: TV-MA (US) / 18-plus (UK)

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Reporter Tired of the same old Marvel shows? Extraordinary may reignite your interest in the superhero genre. Set in a world where everyone develops a superpower at 18, Extraordinary follows Jen, a 25-year-old Londoner who's still waiting for her ability to manifest. Stuck in a dead-end job, Jen feels like there's no light at the end of the tunnel. Maybe, though, her superpower is just being the extra special kind of ordinary in a world of superpowered beings. It might not sound wholly inventive, but Extraordinary is the product of mixing Fleabag and The Boys (one of Prime Video's best series) together to create a highly enjoyable show. One I heartily recommend for anyone searching for an original take on the superhero field.

• Watch Extraordinary on Disney+

• Watch Extraordinary's trailer on YouTube

Modern Family

Modern Family was appointment viewing for much of the early 2000s (Image credit: 20th Century Fox/ABC)

Seasons on Disney Plus: 11 (available on Peacock and Hulu in the US)

RT score: 85% (critics); 90% (audience)

Age rating: TV-PG (US) / 12-plus (UK)

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Reporter Like many US sitcoms (including Friends), Modern Family has become a comedy classic since its original 2009 release. The series follows the lives of three diverse families who live in suburban Los Angeles, with the trio linked by their familial patriarch Jay Pritchett (played by Ed O'Neill). Sofia Vergara, Ty Burrell, Sarah Hyland, and Rico Rodriguez are among its notable cast members who have gone on to have solid careers in Hollywood. A multi-award-winning series that remains as popular (and funny) today as it was 15 years ago, Modern Family is a familiar take on the sitcom formula, but it's a show elevated by its fantastic and likeable cast, outlandishly sharp and witty storylines, and surprising lack of weak links narratively or cast-wise.

• Watch Modern Family on Disney+

• Watch Modern Family's trailer on YouTube

Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building is a fun-filled whodunnit (Image credit: Hulu)

Seasons: 4 (available on Hulu in the US)

Main cast: Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin

Age rating: TV-14 (US); 12 (UK); PG (AUS)

RT score: 97%

Recommended by Recommended by Lucy Buglass Senior Entertainment Writer Only Murders in the Building is a total gem. In this mystery drama series, three very different neighbours team up after a chance encounter sees them bonding over true crime. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and gets to work carrying out their own investigation. The first season was so well received it has come back for three more, each with a different case for these three to solve. It's gripping, funny and heartwarming in equal measure.

Best drama shows on Disney Plus

The Artful Dodger

The Artful Dodger is one of the few Australian made Disney+ shows to appear on this list (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Seasons on Disney Plus: 1 (available on Hulu in the US)

RT score: 92% (critics)

Age rating: TV-14 (US) / 16-plus (UK)

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Reporter A sequel to Charles Dickens’ legendary Oliver Twist novel, this Australian-made TV series has drawn a surprising amount of critical acclaim since last November. Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Maze Runner, Game of Thrones) plays the titular character, aka Jack Dawkins, who’s turned his back on a life of crime to become a renowned young doctor in 1850s Australia. However, when Fagin – his former gang boss – resurfaces and coerces Jack to resume his former identity, Jack questions whether he can truly move on from his criminal past. With a genuinely enjoyable plot and character-driven moments, it's a roguish, fast-paced, and delightful period piece.

• Watch The Artful Dodger on Disney+

• Watch The Artful Dodger's trailer on YouTube

The Bear

Season 4 of The Bear arrives in late June (Image credit: Hulu)

Seasons: 3

Main cast: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce

Age rating: TV-MA (US); 15 (UK); M (AUS)

RT score: 96%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Writer The Bear is difficult to define, being billed as both a drama with comedy and psychological elements. The result is one of the most stressful shows of all time but it's absolutely worth it! Here, Jeremy Allen White plays Carmy, a young chef from the fine dining world who returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop. While there, he must adjust to a very different environment, including the soul-crushing reality of running a small business. Yes, chef! Corner!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Who wasn't a fan of Buffy in the late 1990s? (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Seasons: 7 (available on Hulu in the US)

Main cast: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Head

Age rating: TV-PG (US); 15 (UK); N/A (AUS)

RT score: 85%

Recommended by Recommended by Rowan Davies Editorial Executive I’ve been a huge Buffy fan since I first watched it at 16, and it still sits on top as my favorite TV show of all time. A cult classic from the late ‘90s, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is more than a show about the destiny of a young fighter of vampires, demons, and dark forces, but it chronicles the spiritual and moral growth of a close-knit group of friends from high school into young adulthood. It’s one of the very few shows I’ve watched that resonates the most with me - even if its storylines and supernatural creatures are completely unrealistic!

Dopesick

Dopesick is a fascinating and dramatic medical-centric TV show (Image credit: Disney)

Seasons: 1 (available on Hulu in the US)

Main cast: Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever, Peter Sarsgaard, and Will Poulter

Age rating: TV-MA (US); 15 (UK); N/A (AUS)

RT score: 89%

Recommended by Recommended by Grace Morris Entertainment Writer Adapted from Beth Macy's book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America, Dopesick explores America's struggle with opioid addiction from multiple angles – from the boardrooms of Purdue Pharma to a Virginia mining town and the hallways of the DEA. Dopesick is a gripping, yet harrowing portrayal of the people impacted by the OxyContin opioid addiction with captivating performances from the star-studded cast. It made me feel angry, yet full of praise for the series at raising awareness of such a big issue that impacted the US.

Lost

You couldn't avoid the cultural phenomenon that was Lost in the early 2000s (Image credit: Hulu)

Seasons on Disney Plus: 6 (available on Hulu in the US)

RT score: 86% (critics); 90% (audience)

Age rating: TV-14 (US) / 16-plus (UK)

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Reporter Few TV shows have cut through the cultural zeitgeist as much as Lost did in the early 2000s. The supernatural sci-fi drama series was the talk of the town for many years – and with good reason. Its elaborate overarching mystery, time travel aspects, and endearing, love-to-hate characters cemented it as the world's most popular TV show, and one I regularly watched until it got way too silly around its fourth season. Many people felt the same as I did, too. Lost's popularity waned in its latter seasons, while its finale left a lot to be desired. Few can argue against its cultural impact, though, and many observers (myself included) say it pioneered the type of serialized storytelling we see today. A worthy inclusion in our best Disney Plus shows list.

• Watch Lost on Disney+

• Watch Lost's trailer on YouTube

Moving

Moving is a hugely underappreciated Hulu TV Original that's on Disney+ outside of the US (Image credit: Hulu)

Seasons on Disney Plus: 1 (available on Hulu in the US)

RT score: 100% (critics)

Age rating: TV-14 (US) / 16-plus (UK)

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Reporter Like The Boys and Extraordinary, Moving is a superhero-centric series with a twist. Based on Kang Full's webseries of the same name, this South Korean-developed show follows three teenagers (and their families) who discover they have superpowers. Rather than follow a similar, well-worn trajectory of Marvel and DC offerings, though, Moving tells an exciting, heartfelt, thematically dense, and relatable tale that just happens to include characters with superhuman abilities. It's proven so popular, it's become the most-streamed Korean show on a Disney-owned platform ever. No wonder we called it a brilliant Hulu and Disney Plus thriller akin to Squid Game.

• Watch Moving on Disney+

• Watch Moving's trailer on YouTube

Reservation Dogs

Reservation Dogs is another comedy-drama that deserves more eyes on it (Image credit: FX on Hulu)

Seasons on Disney Plus: 3 (available on Hulu in the US, and Binge/Foxtel in Australia)

RT score: 99% (critics)

Age rating: TV-MA (US) / 18-plus (UK)

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Reporter Created by filmmakers Sterlin Harjo (Mekko) and Taika Waititi (What We Do In The Shadows, Thor: Love and Thunder), Reservation Dogs tells the story of a group of bored teenagers living in a small town in the Muscogee Nation in rural Oklahoma. They're desperate to escape and go to great lengths to fund a move to California, including both committing and fighting crime. I found Reservation Dogs to not only be a terrific TV show, but also one that set a new precedent by being made almost entirely by – and starring – an Native American team. Subsequently, the praise it's earned for its storytelling, excellent casting, and the way it deals with grief and life as a young Indigenous person is deserved.

• Watch Reservation Dogs on Disney +

• Watch Reservation Dogs' trailer on YouTube

Shōgun

Shōgun is one of the best-rated Disney-developed TV series of all-time (Image credit: Disney)

Seasons on Disney Plus: 1 (available on Hulu in the US)

RT score: 99% (critics); 91% (audience)

Age rating: TV-MA (US) / 18-plus (UK)

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Reporter A TV adaptation that captures the beauty, tribe-filled drama, and hyperviolence of Feudal Japan, FX's expensive but stunning live-action take on James Clavell's best-selling novel of the same name is Succession meets Game of Thrones wrapped up in 16th century clothing. There are many reasons why Shogun is not among the best Disney Plus shows ever made, but also a record-breaking FX series. I could wax lyrical about them here, but my spoiler-light Shogun opinion piece does a much better job of explaining why. Once you're done streaming it, continue your history-inspired streaming adventure with these three other Shogun-like hit shows. A second season is also in development.

• Watch Shogun on Disney+

• Watch Shogun's trailer on YouTube

Sons of Anarchy

Sons of Anarchy gave Charlie Hunnam (center) his big break (Image credit: FX)

Seasons: 7 (available on Hulu in the US)

Main cast: Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Ron Perlman

Age rating: TV-MA (US); 15 (UK); M (AUS)

RT score: 87%

Recommended by Recommended by Lucy Buglass Senior Entertainment Writer Sons of Anarchy is one of the coolest shows of all time. It's gripping, gritty, emotional, the list goes on. If the stellar cast list isn't enough to convince you, then perhaps the plot will. The series focuses on Jax, who is struggling to balance fatherhood with his responsibilities within an outlaw motorcycle club. There's some really heavy themes going on here, at times it's a lot, but it's 7 seasons of pure goodness with a killer soundtrack to match. What's not to love?

Best docuseries on Disney+

Light & Magic

Light & Magic explores the creation of the Star Wars franchise (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Seasons: 1

Age rating: TV-14 (US); 12 (UK); PG (AUS)

RT score: 100%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Reporter This brilliant six-part documentary reveals how Industrial Light & Magic, the company George Lucas founded to create visuals for Star Wars, became the most celebrated VFX house on the planet. Director Lawrence Kasdan (screenwriter of both The Empire Strikes Back and Raiders of the Lost Ark) assembles most of the key players to reminisce, while the impressive behind-the-scenes footage is the ultimate nostalgia rush. Mostly, however, it’s a celebration of a group of people who came together to repeatedly achieve the impossible – for anyone interested in the art of filmmaking, it’s inspiring stuff.

The Beatles: Get Back

This Peter Jackson-developed documentary is must-see for all fans of The Beatles (Image credit: Disney+)

Seasons: 1

Age rating: TV-14 (US); 12 (UK); PG (AUS)

RT score: 93%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Reporter The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson dives into the footage recorded for 1970 Beatles doc Let it Be, and the result is a stunning portrait of John, Paul, George and Ringo at work. Presented without narration (occasional title cards provide context), it’s nominally the story of sessions that culminated in the band’s famous final rooftop gig, but mostly this meandering three-part series makes you feel like you’ve been given an access all areas pass to watch the most famous band in history do their thing. And thanks to extensive clean-up work, Get Back looks and sounds like it was recorded yesterday.

The Imagineering Story

Get a peek behind the curtain of some of the best Disney park attractions in this docuseries (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Seasons: 1

Age rating: TV-PG (US); PG (UK); PG (AUS)

RT score: 100%

Recommended by Recommended by Lucy Buglass Senior Entertainment Writer If you're a Disney fan, there's a chance you also like the Disney Parks. Well you're in luck, because The Imagineering Story which delves into the history of the beloved theme parks and the work that went into bringing them to life. The name comes from the affectionate title given to all the artists, designers, engineers and more who have worked to create all the rides and locations you know and love, called "Imagineers". There's another similar documentary called Behind the Attraction which focuses on individual rides and how they came about. Check out The Tower of Terror - my personal favourite!

Welcome to Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenney became co-owners of this soccer club in 2021 (Image credit: FX/Disney Plus)

Seasons: 3 (available on Hulu in the US)

Main cast: Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, Paul Mullin

Age rating: TV-MA (US); 15 (UK); MA (AUS)

RT score: 94%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Writer I promise you don't even need to be a soccer fan to enjoy this. There's something nice about watching a small town club grow, meeting the locals and seeing how two Hollywood stars interact with them all. Welcome to Wrexham is a triumph and it's so easy to become invested in the lives of the players, staff and of course, the fans who work tirelessly to support them.

Best fantasy shows on Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Season 1 of Percy Jackson's TV adaptation was a huge hit for Disney (Image credit: 20th Television/Disney Plus)

Seasons on Disney Plus: 1

RT score: 92% (critics)

Age rating: TV-PG (US) / (12-plus (UK)

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Reporter After Percy Jackson’s early 2010 movie adaptations bombed at the box office – the films "just didn’t resonate" with audiences, the book series’ creator told TechRadar – the fan-favorite demi-god has earned a new lease of life on Disney Plus. Based on the beloved teen fantasy novels, Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the tale of, well, Percy Jackson, who learns he’s the son of Greek god Zeus and embarks on a quest to retrieve his father’s lightning bolt, which Percy is believed to have stolen, and restore order to Olympus. We weren't as enthused as others about this TV adaptation, with our reviewer suggesting Percy Jackson and the Olympians isn’t a Greek tragedy or a god-tier Disney Plus series. Given we’re in the minority, though, it deserves a spot on this list. It landed a season 2 renewal after its storming Disney Plus success, too.

Renegade Nell

Renegade Nell wasn't as big of a hit as we thought it would be (Image credit: Disney+)

Seasons on Disney Plus: 1

RT score: 87% (critics)

Age rating: TV-14 (US) / (12-plus (UK)

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Reporter Set in a fantasy version of 18th century England, Renegade Nell stars Derry Girls' Louisa Harland as the titular character, who's framed for murder and decides to embrace her criminality by becoming the most-feared highwaywoman in the country. Oh, and she does with the aid of a magical sprite named Billy Blind (voiced by Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed, who imbues her with magical abilities. Released with little fanfare, Renegade Nell has quietly gone about its business as one of the best Disney Plus shows of 2024. It's a fun, breezy, tween-inspired series that's certainly worth viewing if you want something easy and entertaining to stream.

Best kids shows on Disney+

Bluey

Bluey has taken the kids TV world by storm (Image credit: Ludo Studio)

Seasons: 3

Main cast: Dave McCormack, Melanie Zanetti

Age rating: 0+ (US); U (UK); U (AUS)

RT score: 90%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Writer Don't let the family friendly vibes put you off, Bluey is thoroughly entertaining even when you're 37 and don't have kids (source: me). I would also assume it's a great choice if you do have kids, as you can easily watch several episodes without getting a headache. You're welcome. In all seriousness, though, it really is a delightful series and tackles some big topics in a smart, age-appropriate way. Bluey and Bingo are two mischevious young dogs who get up to all sorts of adventures, big and small, while their parents Bandit and Chilli deliver equal amounts of laughs. It's a show with huge heart, lovingly made in Australia, and there's even a few tear-jerking moments too!

Cars on the Road

Cars on the Road is an entertaining TV spin-off of Pixar's Cars movie series (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Seasons on Disney Plus: 1

RT score: 93% (critics)

Age rating: TV-G (US) / 6-plus (UK)

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Reporter A TV sequel to the Cars film franchise, Cars on the Road stars everyone's favorite animated automobiles – Lightning McQueen and Mater – as they embark on a cross-country trip to attend the wedding of Mater's sister. Cars on the Road isn't the first Pixar TV show we expected to see, especially as the movies vary in quality. However, with the movie's voice acting cast returning to reprise their roles, dollops of laugh-out-loud humor, and its classic buddy road trip vibes, this is one kids-oriented series we can get behind. My nephew loves it so, for that reason alone, I had to include it on our best Disney Plus shows list.

• Watch Cars on the Road on Disney+

• Watch Cars on the Road's trailer on YouTube

Gravity Falls

Gravity Falls is an exceptionally good animated series (Image credit: Disney)

Seasons: 2

Main cast: Jason Ritter, Kristen Schaal, Alex Hirsch, Linda Cardellini, J. K. Simmons

Age rating: 0+ (US); U (UK); U (AUS)

RT score: 100%

Recommended by Recommended by Lucy Buglass Senior Entertainment Writer Though it's short with only two seasons, Gravity Falls is still one of the best animated shows Disney Plus has to offer. Here, twin siblings Dipper and Mabel spend the summer with their great-uncle Stan in the mysterious town of Gravity Falls, Oregon, and plenty of misadventures follow. It's worth watching for Waddles, Mabel's pet pig alone, who steals the show in my humble opinion because what's an animated show without an adorable animal sidekick? This is one you can revisit again and again - it never seems to get old. If you can't get enough, there's also 5 minute Gravity Falls shorts exclusively available on Disney Plus.

Phineas and Ferb

Phineas and Ferb is another unmissable kids TV treat (Image credit: Disney)

Seasons: 4

Main cast: Vincent Martella, Thomas Sangster, Richard O'Brien, Mitchel Musso

Age rating: 0+ (US); U (UK); U (AUS)

RT score: 89%

Recommended by Recommended by Lucy Buglass Senior Entertainment Writer Phineas and Ferb is an absolute blast. With a soundtrack by Texas rock band Bowling For Soup (who also star as a fictional band in the series), the many iconic adventures of secret spy Perry the Platypus, and great recurring gags including meddling sisters, this is an ideal easy watch that's fun for the whole family. I'm still watching this one as I rapidly approach 30, so you're never too old for a bit of Phineas and Ferb. I'm not judging!

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Wizards Beyonds Waverly Place is a sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place (Image credit: Disney)

Seasons: 1

Main cast: David Henrie, Mimi Gianopulos, Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele

Age rating: TV-G (US); G (UK); G (AUS)

RT score: 100%

Recommended by Recommended by Rowan Davies Editorial Executive Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is one of the most-watched shows on Disney Plus right now, and I can only pin its popularity down to people like me who were obsessed with the original show from Disney Channel’s prime days. Now well into adulthood, Justin Russo (David Henrie) has a family of his own and is reacquainted with his magical past when his sister Alex (Selena Gomez) presents him with a young wizard student who’s their only chance at saving the world from an impending evil threat. When it comes to reboots of Disney Channel classics, it’s very easy for them to fall flat, but for Wizards it honors the same silly humor and characterizations as well as adopting a similar premise for its story.

Best Marvel shows on Disney+

Agatha All Along

"It was Agatha all alooooooong!" (Image credit: agatha all along)

Seasons on Disney Plus: 1

RT score: 84% (critics)

Age rating: TV-14 (US) / 14-plus (UK)

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Writer After the stunning WandaVision, Disney Plus' series about the iconic Agatha Harkness came as a welcome surprise to fans. Admittedly, a lot of us wondered if we needed the series at all, but it's delighted fans all over the world. In fact, our Senior Entertainment Reporter Tom Power said in his review that Agatha All Along magically mocks the 'who asked for this?' brigade, so that's us told eh! It's always nice to see a darker entry into the franchise, especially one that plays on horror elements, so it's easy to see why Agatha All Along was so popular and is more than worthy of a spot on this list.

Daredevil

Netflix's original Daredevil TV show is now on Disney+ alongside its sequel series Daredevil: Born Again (Image credit: Netflix)

Seasons: 3

Main cast: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Toby Leonard Moore, Vondie Curtis-Hall

Age rating: TV-MA (US); 15 (UK), M (AUS)

RT score: 92%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Reporter Long before Disney Plus existed, Marvel’s now-defunct television division signed a deal with Netflix to make street-level superhero shows, which eventually found their way onto Disney Plus in 2022. Of that contingent, Daredevil is unquestionably the best. Charlie Cox is brilliant as Matt Murdock, the blind criminal lawyer who lives a double life, striving to clean up his Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood as the titular costumed vigilante. Meanwhile, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin proves to be the ideal nemesis, a villain who can be menacing without the need for superpowers. Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk, and Echo, Netflix's Daredevil is officially canon in the MCU. He's also getting his own MCU TV show – Daredevil: Born Again – as part of Marvel Phase 5 in Match 2025, which picks up events from the Netflix series. Cox and D'Onofrio will star in it, and I simply can't wait.

Hawkeye

Hawkeye has become annual appointment viewing around the festive season for many MCU fans (Image credit: Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. © Marvel Studios 2021)

Seasons: 1

Main cast: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Tony Dalton, Fra Fee

Age rating: TV-14 (US); 12 (UK), PG (AUS)

RT score: 92%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Writer It's one of the highest-rated Marvel shows for a reason. Hawkeye is my favourite of the Disney Plus Marvel offerings (with WandaVision a close second... more on that later). It's nice to finally see Clint Barton aka the titular Hawkeye getting more attention, having previously been sidelined by bigger heroes such as Captain America. Here, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye reluctantly comes out of retirement and teams up with eager protégé Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), confronting enemies from his past to be with his family in time for Christmas. There are some excellent villains too as Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk appears, having previously made his brilliant debut in Daredevil. Read Tom Power's Hawkeye interview-led feature that finds out why it was such a subversive street-level series for Marvel to tackle).

Loki

Loki finally got his own Marvel project via Disney+ (Image credit: Marvel Studios / Disney)

Seasons: 2

Main cast: Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino

Age rating: TV-14 (US); 12 (UK); PG (Aus)

RT score: 87% (critics)

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Reporter One of the MCU's most popular villains/antiheroes embarks on his own adventure in Loki, which sees Thor’s brother taken into custody by the Time Variance Authority – a bureaucratic organization on a mission to keep history playing out as it should. Mixing elements of Doctor Who with a mismatched cop comedy – Loki’s double act with Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius is wonderful – it takes the MCU to places it’s never been before. Loki season 2 expands on the narrative and character development of its predecessor, too, as well as setting up potentially big multiverse story threads to come. Read my thoughts on Loki season 1 and Loki season 2 review to find out why I enjoyed the series so much. Loki season 2's ending all-but-confirmed its two and done for the trickster god's standalone series. If this is the end of his titanic MCU career (we hope the sun will shine on him again), it's a devastatingly brilliant and poignant way for actor Tom Hiddleston to bow out.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight hasn't been seen or heard in the MCU since his Disney+ show's debut (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Seasons on Disney Plus: 1

RT score: 86% (critics)

Age rating: TV-14 (US) / 16-plus (UK)

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Reporter If anyone tries to argue that Marvel projects are too similar in tone, Moon Knight is the dark, brooding counterpoint. Where most superheroes have a single alter-ego, the eponymous hero has at least two, because mercenary Marc Spector (the ever-excellent Oscar Isaac) has dissociative identity disorder (DID). Spector’s condition is handled with sensitivity, alongside a creepy plot about feuding ancient Egyptian gods. Ethan Hawke proves to be one of the best Marvel villains as the power-hungry Arthur Harrow, and Amadeus Oscar-winner F. Murray Abraham has a ball as the voice of Khonshu, the deity who supplies Moon Knight’s powers. It's a funny, mind-bending, and heart-wrenching limited series – and certainly one of the best Disney Plus shows, in my view. Learn more about why that's the case in my Moon Knight review.

WandaVision

WandaVision set a high bar for Marvel TV shows (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Seasons: 1

Main cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings

Age rating: TV-PG (US); PG (UK); PG (AUS)

RT score: 92%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Writer The first Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show also happens to be one of the best. WandaVision is as much a love letter to sitcoms as it is an essential part of the superhero lore. Here, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are back and loved up as ever, but something's not quite right. We get a glimpse of their romance through the lens of different eras including the 50s, 70s, and 80s. It ends up being a beautiful exploration of grief, and you'll need tissues by the end of it.

X-Men: The Animated Series / X-Men 97

X-Men 97 is the superb sequel to the equally fantastic X-Men: The Animated Series (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Seasons on Disney Plus: 5 (6 with X-Men 97)

RT score: 83% (critics); 90% (audience) and 99% (critics); 95% (audience)

Age rating: TV-Y8 / 6-plus (UK)

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Reporter Arguably the TV show that set Marvel on its path to big screen dominance, this long-running ’90s cartoon was pioneering in the way it took the serialized storytelling of comic books to kids’ TV. It's loaded with familiar characters, is surprisingly complex, and delivers new takes on classic X-Men storylines. In short: it’s a true classic. X-Men 97, a long overdue sequel to the original series, is also available on Disney Plus and it's easily one of the best Disney Plus shows ever made. Read my spoiler-light thoughts on X-Men 97's first three episodes to see why. Oh, and then find out how to watch the X-Men movies in order to get the lowdown on every mutant-starring movie and TV series to date.

Best sci-fi shows on Disney+

Alias

Alias was one of J.J Abrams' first big TV hits (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Seasons on Disney Plus: 5 (also available on Sky/Channel 4 in the UK)

RT score: 86% (critics)

Age rating: TV-14 (US) / 16-plus (UK)

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Reporter Alias was the show that put JJ Abrams on the map. Lost might have been more popular and Felicity was his first real foray into TV, but this sci-fi spy thriller made many people take notice of him. Jennifer Garner stars as Sydney Bristow, a CIA-based double agent who poses as an operative for the SD-6, a global criminal organization. Assuming multiple identities and personalities, Bristow must stay one step ahead of those she pursues, all the while keeping her job secret from her friends and family. Like other Abrams-developed series, its plot can sometimes collapse in on itself and some seasons are stronger than others. But, with dazzling action set-pieces, solid writing across the board, and fantastically believable characters, Alias is a sharp-shooting sci-fi series that I believe new viewers will enjoy.

• Watch Alias on Disney+

• Watch Alias' trailer on YouTube

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Ahsoka Tano was the receipient of her own live-action show in 2022 (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

Seasons: 1

Age rating: TV-14 (US); PG (UK); M (AUS)

RT score: 86%

Recommended by Recommended by Amelia Schwanke Senior entertainment editor Ahsoka Tano is considered to be one of the biggest Star Wars characters known in the galaxy for playing a pivotal role in the Clone Wars and the formation of the Rebel Alliance, so it was only a matter of time until Anakin Skywalker's former Padawan got their own live-action spin-off show. In Star Wars: Ahsoka – which takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (here's where the story fits in the Star Wars timeline if you're confused after seeing her in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett) – Tano goes up against the latest threat to the New Republic: grand admiral Thrawn. Make sure to read our Star Wars: Ahsoka ending explainer before finding out all you need to know about what's been said so far of a Star Wars: Ahsoka season 2.

Star Wars: Andor

Andor has been labeled the best Star Wars show ever made (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Seasons: 2

Main cast: Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O'Reilly

Age rating: TV-14 (US); 12 (UK); PG (AUS)

RT score: 96%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Entertainment Reporter Undoubtedly the best of the Star Wars TV shows and arguably the highlight of Lucasfilm’s entire Disney era output, Andor reveals a side of George Lucas’s universe we’ve never seen before. Diego Luna's Cassian Andor (one of the doomed heroes in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) may be the title character, but showrunner Tony Gilroy expands the scope of this prequel series so much further, creating a complex, morally ambiguous exploration of the Rebel Alliance’s origins. With a synth-heavy, Blade Runner-esque score and cinematography that owes as much to the Bourne movies as Star Wars, this is sophisticated, adult-focused drama that just happens to be set in a galaxy far, away. The already-announced second season can’t come soon enough.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Jude Law (center) leads the cast of this fun-filled galactic adventure (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

Seasons on Disney Plus: 1

RT score: 94% (critics)

Age rating: TV-PG (US) / 12-plus (UK)

Recommended by Recommended by Lucy Buglass Senior Entertainment Writer Skeleton Crew is the latest Star Wars series to hit Disney Plus and two episodes in, our Senior Entertainment Reporter Tom Power already called it "one of the best Disney Plus shows of 2024" in his review so naturally, it's going in here! After watching it for myself, I can attest it is a really fun entry into the Star Wars franchise with big names like Jude Law and Nick Frost alongside some great up and coming child stars who really make a great impression as they go off on an adventure to get back home.

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian was the first Star Wars series to be released on Disney+ (Image credit: The Walt Disney Company)

Seasons: 3

Main cast: Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Giancarlo Esposito

Age rating: TV-14 (US); 12 (UK); PG (AUS)

RT score: 90%

How we choose the best Disney Plus shows

Wondering why you're seeing Hulu shows here when we have a separate best Hulu shows guide for US readers? This is a global guide that considers what's available in the UK and Australia. If you're in the US, it's worth nothing that we recommend signing up for both Disney+ and Hulu if you're considering getting access to Disney's on-demand services.

We've also updated our criteria to be the same across all our streaming guides on TechRadar, which means that shows with a Rotten Tomatoes (RT) score lower than 80% from the critics aren't included here. Although, a series doesn't just have to be rated highly to earn a place on this list.

In addition to having an RT critics rating of 80% or above, the series has to be recommended by one of the members of the streaming team, which includes Matthew Bolton, Amelia Schwanke, Tom Power, Lucy Buglass and Grace Morris. This guide has also been broken up into sections relating to which genre a show most fits into to help you find something new to watch.